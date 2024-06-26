Mismatched Season 3 Release Date

With its engaging narrative and charming performances, 'Mismatched,' featuring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, has captivated audiences across India, generating enthusiastic responses. This coming-of-age romantic drama has enjoyed considerable success, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of Dimple and Rishi's journey.

Excitingly, the wait is nearly over! 'Mismatched' Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix, promising to explore the intricacies of their relationship and much more. Stay tuned as we dive into the details of the cast, release date, and plot for this eagerly anticipated new season.

Cast and Release Date

Netflix has kept fans eagerly awaiting the release date of 'Mismatched' Season 3, with no official announcement made yet. However, a recently shared teaser from the streaming platform suggests that the show is coming soon.

The cast of 'Mismatched Season 3’

Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja

Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat

Vihaan Samat as Harsh Agarwal

Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha

Vidya Malvade as Zeenat Karim

Devyani Shorey as Namrata Bidasaria

Priya Banerjee as Ayesha Duggirala

About Mismatched Season 3

The makers of 'Mismatched' Season 3 have unveiled the first look, giving fans a sneak peek into the thrilling new chapter ahead for Dimple and Rishi. Set in an entirely new city, the pair embark on an adventure filled with unexpected challenges and the realities of adult life.

As they navigate the unfamiliar streets and confront the complexities of growing up, Dimple and Rishi will face a whirlwind of experiences in this fresh urban environment. Fans can look forward to a captivating and relatable journey as their favorite characters tackle the ups and downs of life in a new setting, promising plenty of fun and excitement along the way.

Season 3 of 'Mismatched' is set to bring a fresh wave of twists and surprises, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as they await its release. With Dimple and Rishi's journey venturing into new and unfamiliar territory, the excitement for their adventures in a different city is reaching new heights.

As these beloved characters navigate the transition into adulthood, viewers can brace themselves for a rollercoaster of new challenges, complexities, and responsibilities that lie ahead.

Director Akarsh Khurana and writer Gazal Dhaliwal shared their excitement, saying, "We can't wait for our amazing fans to experience Season 3 on Netflix. This season, Dimple and Rishi are thrown into an entirely new playing field. Expect rekindled chemistry, new hurdles, and an impending storm that will challenge all their assumptions. It's a rollercoaster of emotions, and we believe it will meet all the fans' expectations. Nothing will ever be the same again!"