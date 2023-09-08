"Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty" Movie Review: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's Rom-Com Wins Hearts Worldwide

"Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty" Movie Review: Be prepared to be enchanted as Anushka Shetty, the adored queen of South Indian cinema, makes her triumphant return to the big screen with her latest masterpiece, "Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty." Prior to its release, there was much buzz about this charming romantic comedy starring the charismatic Naveen Polishetty, and it did not dissapoint. Let us explore what makes this rom-com phenomenon so exceptional. Audiences from all over the world are buzzing with anticipation.

A Heartwarming Rom-Com Triumph

"Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty" has struck a harmonious chord with its audience right from the start. Despite going head-to-head with the formidable "Jawan," Anushka Shetty's performance in this film has not only captured hearts but also conquered the box office. This movie is earning accolades for being a refreshing, family-friendly rom-com, a rare find in today's cinematic landscape.

The magic of the film is encapsulated in the endearing chemistry between Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty. Naveen, renowned for his impeccable comic timing, infuses the story with humor and warmth through his witty one-liners. Anushka's portrayal of Anvitha Ravali Shetty, a London-based chef, has also received accolades for her convincing and heartfelt performance.

Beyond the laughter and love, "Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty" bravely tackles critical societal themes such as feminism and single parenting. This modern storytelling in Telugu cinema has garnered significant word-of-mouth publicity, promising a bright future for the movie.

Plot and Themes

"Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty" unfolds the story of Anushka, a steadfast feminist who desires motherhood but is hesitant about marriage. Her path intertwines with Sidhu Polishetty, played by the talented Naveen Polishetty, a stand-up comedian. Their unlikely connection leads her to request him to be a sperm donor, setting the stage for a series of comedic and heartfelt moments.

The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, featuring seasoned actors like Jayasudha and Murali Sharma, who bring depth to their roles. The music and original score, composed by Radhan, elevate the movie's overall charm.