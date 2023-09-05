Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story Part 1 Review: Did it live up to the hype?

Scam 2003- The Telgi story Part 1 delves into the intriguing tale of Abdul Karim Telgi, a cunning con artist who takes the illegal world of stamp papers by storm. While the series echoes the success of Scam 1992, it wrestles with its own identity. Read on for a comprehensive review of the first part.

Scam 2023 Introduction

In the world of financial frauds and intrigues, Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story Part 1 emerges as the latest addition. Created by Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, this series offers viewers a captivating glimpse into the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a man from a humble Indian town who ventured to Bombay with grand ambitions of amassing wealth through the illicit trade of stamp papers. This review dissects the series, analyzing its script, star performances, direction, and more, while also addressing its inevitable comparisons to its predecessor, Scam 1992.

Scam 2003 Synopsis

Scam 2003 delves deep into the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, an enigmatic figure who once resorted to selling fruits wrapped in photocopies of his B.Com. degree. His journey takes a dramatic turn when he arrives in Bombay, seeking fortune and fame in the shadowy world of counterfeit stamp papers. Unlike the suave and sophisticated Harshad Mehta from Scam 1992, Telgi's charm lies in his authentic, rugged demeanor. He's not your typical hero; his clothes are unkempt, and his demeanor blends into the background. Yet, his crimes are no less audacious, and the script masterfully unravels the sinister facets of Telgi's character.

Scam 1992 revolutionized Indian storytelling with its meticulous blend of textbook precision and gripping drama, painting its central character, Harshad Mehta, as a charismatic antihero who seemingly held the financial world in his grasp. Scam 2003 takes a cue from this winning formula, replicating the blueprint with Abdul Karim Telgi at its helm. However, the question looms: Can it escape the looming shadow of its highly successful predecessor?

Abdul Karim Telgi, a man who once peddled photocopies of his degree as a marketing ploy, epitomizes Scam 2003's unique character. He's not the archetypal tan-skinned hero; his tan is authentic and suits his surroundings perfectly. The series, based on Sanjay Singh's nonfictional book "Telgi Scam: Reporters Ki Diary," meticulously adapted by Karan Vyas, Kiran Yadnyopavit, and Kedar Patankar, prioritizes detail over flamboyance. Hansal Mehta serves as the creator of this latest installment.

In stark contrast to Harshad Mehta's obsession with materialistic extravagances, Telgi prefers creased and shabby shorts. He's a character who can melt into a crowd yet exert control from the shadows. While his crimes are grave and ruthless, there's no awakening of a gangster within him. Instead, a monstrous persona takes center stage, and the script handles this transformation masterfully. Telgi commits heinous acts without remorse, yet the script leaves you yearning for a deeper exploration of the regret that may lurk within him. It's a missed opportunity that could have enriched the narrative.

The series excels in detailing, as exemplified by scenes like Telgi lavishly spending 90 lakhs on a dancer to assert his dominance over a rival. However, one drawback is the recurring presence of Scam 1992, which at times feels like an unwanted homage that distracts from the Telgi story. Recurring motifs are commendable, but moderation is key.

Star Performance

Gagan Dev Riar portrays Telgi as if he were born for the role. His immersion into the character is so seamless that it blurs the line between actor and character. While the initial episodes may feel dialogue-heavy, it ultimately aligns with Telgi's character traits.

Talat Aziz, in an extended cameo, delivers a balanced and compelling performance, as does Sana Amin Shaikh. However, some supporting actors, especially those in close proximity to Telgi, appear to mimic characters from Scam 1992, seemingly fanboying their predecessors.

Notable exceptions are Bharat Jadhav and Shashank Ketkar, who stand out and pique curiosity about the direction their characters will take in the series.

Direction & Music

Tushar Hiranandani takes on the formidable task of directing Scam 2003, inheriting the legacy of Scam 1992. His adoration for Telgi is evident in the final product, which focuses intently on the central character. While highlighting a character devoid of glamour is challenging, it risks making other characters seem intellectually inferior, and overly reliant on Telgi's guidance. Hiranandani leans on voiceovers by Riar to explain processes, inadvertently making Telgi appear as the omnipotent teacher, rendering even high-ranking government officers mere students. The conflicts resolve too swiftly, diluting their impact.

In contrast to the groundbreaking music of Scam 1992, Scam 2003 treads cautiously and does not venture far from its predecessor's musical path.