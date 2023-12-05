Mission Raniganj OTT Release: Now Streaming on Netflix

Mission Raniganj OTT Release: The much-anticipated release, "Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue," starring Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role, has made its debut on the OTT platform. While initially hitting theaters on October 6 faced challenges at the box office, Netflix recently announced the film's availability on its platform. The caption from the streaming giant reads, ''One man who fought against all odds: Jaswant Singh Gill. Watch the incredible true story #MissionRaniganj streaming now, only on Netflix.''

"Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue" pays tribute to the valiant rescue mission that unfolded in 1989, led by the late Jaswant Singh Gill. Despite noble intentions, the film falls short of effectively evoking the desired emotional response.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Info

Release Date: October 6, 2023

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Critic's Rating: 2.5/5

Avg. Users' Rating: 1.6/5

The film draws inspiration from the true-life rescue mission of 1989, offering a heartfelt tribute to Jaswant Singh Gill's remarkable heroism in saving 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal.

Mission Raniganj: Unraveling a Hero's Tale

On November 13, 1989, tragedy struck the Mahabir colliery in Raniganj when 65 miners became trapped due to a catastrophic underground water rupture. Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) proposed an ingenious solution - drilling a well and utilizing a specially crafted rescue capsule. Despite facing challenges, such as the absence of a crane and pervasive corruption within Coal India, the film vividly portrays how Gill and his team successfully saved all 65 miners using this innovative capsule.

Mission Raniganj Review

While "Mission Raniganj" admirably brings real-life events to the forefront and pays tribute to unsung Indian heroes, it falls short in terms of storytelling and character depth. The film follows a formulaic pattern seen in other Akshay Kumar-led social statement films but lacks the effort to break new ground or delve into character development.

The initial half of the film is marred by poor execution, a lack of character development, and subpar production values and visual effects. The depiction of the impending mine water explosion feels unrealistic, and even seasoned actors come across as overly theatrical. Although the film gains momentum in the second half, it becomes bogged down by immature conflicts and trivial internal politics. Parineeti Chopra's role is fleeting and fails to make a substantial impact.

A compelling evacuation thriller should captivate the audience, instill tension, and test human resilience. Unfortunately, "Mission Raniganj" falls short in its attempt to dig deeper. Director Tinu Suresh Desai's film is characterized by its loud and melodramatic tone, leaving the audience somewhat indifferent to this significant historical event. While the film commendably portrays a daring rescue mission aimed at saving the lives of ordinary people, it is evident that intent alone cannot effectively convey the desired sentiment.