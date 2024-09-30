Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 70th National Awards

In a significant announcement, legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty is set to be honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the upcoming 70th National Awards Ceremony. This news follows closely on the heels of Chakraborty receiving the Padma Bhushan earlier this year, an honor he was bestowed with by President Droupadi Murmu in April.
Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news. He stated, "Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema." The award presentation is scheduled for October 8, 2024, during the National Film Awards Ceremony.
Mithun Chakraborty expressed his gratitude upon receiving the Padma Bhushan, saying, "I am very happy. I have never asked for anything for myself from anyone in my life. When I received a call from the Home Ministry informing me that I was being awarded the Padma Bhushan, I was silent for a minute because I had not expected it."
Starting his career in 1976, Mithun faced challenges in the industry, believing he might only be cast in B-grade films. However, his fortunes changed when actress Zeenat Aman agreed to star opposite him, leading to more opportunities in A-grade movies. Notably, he holds a record in the Limca Book of Records for the most movie releases as a lead actor in a single year—19 films in 1989—a record that remains unbroken.
Mithun Chakraborty's contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and his upcoming recognition with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award further cements his legacy in the film industry.