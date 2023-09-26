Veteran Actress Waheeda Rehman to be Awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Indian Cinema.
Waheeda ji has earned critical acclaim for her roles in numerous Hindi films, including classics like "Pyaasa," "Kaagaz ke Phool," "Chaudhavi Ka Chand," "Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam," "Guide," "Khamoshi," and many others.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur informed this through his official X handle, where he wrote, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema."
With a career spanning over five decades, she has portrayed her characters with remarkable finesse, earning her a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film "Reshma and Shera."
A recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, Waheeda exemplifies dedication, commitment, and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari (Indian woman) who has achieved the highest levels of professional excellence through hard work.
This honor comes at a significant time, coinciding with the passage of the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women Empowerment and Recognition Act) by Parliament.