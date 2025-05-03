May 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for fans of South Indian cinema, as several blockbuster films are set to make their OTT debut. From action-packed entertainers to intense thrillers and feel-good dramas, platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Aha, and JioHotstar are all lined up to stream some of the most-talked-about South movies of the year. Here’s a list of the most-awaited South OTT releases that you shouldn’t miss this month.
Most-Awaited South OTT Releases in May 2025
1. Naangal
Naangal is a raw and emotional Tamil drama about three teenage brothers living with their abusive father in an isolated estate in Ooty. The film marks the directorial debut of Avinash Prakash.
- OTT Platform: To Be Announced
- Release Date: Expected in May 2025
- Genre: Family Drama
- Director: Avinash Prakash
Cast & Crew
-
Mithun V
-
Rithik M
-
Nithin D
-
Abdul Rafe
-
Prarthana S
2. 'EMI'
A socially relevant Tamil drama, EMI explores how debt and financial pressure impact mental health, relationships, and aspirations in today’s urban life.
- OTT Platform: Tentkotta
- Release Date: May 1, 2025
- Genre: Socio-Psychological Drama
- Production: Sabari Productions
Cast & Crew
- Aadhavan
- Mohan Babu.
- Sadasivam Chinnaraj
3. Sumo
Sumo is a heartwarming sports comedy that follows a giant sumo wrestler with a childlike mind who washes ashore in Chennai and forms a unique bond with the locals.
- OTT Platform: To Be Announced
- Release Date: May 2025
- Genre: Sports Comedy
- Director: SP Hosimin
Cast & Crew
-
Mirchi Shiva
-
Yoshinori Tashiro
-
Priya Anand
-
VTV Ganesh
-
Yogi Babu
-
Srinath
4. Gangers
From the director of Aranmanai 4, Gangers is Sundar C's latest Tamil comedy-action entertainer featuring him in the role of a PT master. It brings back classic fun with actor Vadivelu and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles.
OTT Platform: To Be Announced
Release Date: May 2025
Genre: Comedy Action
Cast & Crew
-
Sundar C
-
Vadivelu
-
Catherine Tresa
Director: Sundar C
5. Bromance
Released on Valentine’s Day 2025, Bromance is a youthful Malayalam drama that explores friendship, love, and personal growth. The film became a hit among younger audiences with a light-hearted tone and engaging performances.
- OTT Platform: To Be Announced
- Release Date: Expected in May 2025
- Genre: Drama / Comedy
- Director: Arun D. Jose
- Writers: Arun D. Jose, Raveesh Nath, Thomas P. Sebastian
Cast & Crew
-
Arjun Ashokan
-
Mathew Thomas
-
Sangeeth Prathap
-
Mahima Nambiar
-
Shyam Mohan
-
Kalabhavan Shajohn
-
Bharath Bopanna
6. Thudarum
Thudarum is a Malayalam-language crime thriller that follows a complex web of crime, investigation, and morality. With stellar performances and an intense script, it was lauded by both audiences and critics when it hit theatres in April 2025.
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Release Date: May 2025 (Date TBA)
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Director & Writer: Tharun Moorthy
- Co-writer: K. R. Sunil
Cast & Crew
-
Mohanlal
-
Shobana
-
Prakash Varma
-
Farhaan Faasil
-
Maniyanpilla Raju
-
Binu Pappu
-
Irshad Ali
-
Aarsha Chandini Baiju
-
Thomas Mathew
-
Krishna Prabha
7. Good Bad Ugly
Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil-language action comedy film that follows the story of a retired gangster who is forced to return to his violent past when his son is falsely implicated in a crime. The movie, packed with intense drama and stylish action, became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: May 8, 2025
Genre: Action Comedy
Cast & Crew
-
Ajith Kumar
-
Trisha Krishnan
-
Arjun Das
-
Sunil
-
Karthikeya Dev
-
Priya Prakash Varrier
-
Prabhu
-
Prasanna
-
Tinnu Anand
8. Robinhood
A heist-themed action drama, Robinhood features a daring protagonist who sets out to expose corruption but ends up in deeper trouble. Though it underperformed at the box office, fans are still eager to catch the film on OTT.
OTT Platform: Zee5
Release Date: May 2, 2025
Genre: Action Drama
Cast & Crew
-
Nithiin
-
Sreeleela
-
Vennela Kishore
-
Rajendra Prasad
-
Devdatta Nage
-
Shine Tom Chacko
9. Varunan
Varunan is a Tamil-language mystery drama that intertwines personal tragedy with a quest for truth. With a haunting narrative and gripping pace, it stood out for its unique storytelling and emotional depth.
- OTT Platform: Aha
- Release Date: May 1, 2025
- Genre: Mystery Drama
- Director & Writer: Jaayavelmurugun
- Producers: Karthick Sreedaran (Yakkai Films), Co-produced by Vaan Productions
Cast & Crew
-
Dushyanth Jayaprakash
-
Gabriella Charlton
-
Radha Ravi
-
Charan Raj
Whether you're a fan of high-octane action, suspenseful crime stories, or light-hearted youth dramas, May 2025 has something for everyone on the OTT front. These five South Indian films are not just entertaining but also showcase the diversity and richness of regional storytelling. So, grab your popcorn and tune in—your binge-list for May is officially sorted!
