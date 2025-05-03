May 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for fans of South Indian cinema, as several blockbuster films are set to make their OTT debut. From action-packed entertainers to intense thrillers and feel-good dramas, platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Aha, and JioHotstar are all lined up to stream some of the most-talked-about South movies of the year. Here’s a list of the most-awaited South OTT releases that you shouldn’t miss this month.

Most-Awaited South OTT Releases in May 2025

1. Naangal

Naangal is a raw and emotional Tamil drama about three teenage brothers living with their abusive father in an isolated estate in Ooty. The film marks the directorial debut of Avinash Prakash.

OTT Platform: To Be Announced

To Be Announced Release Date: Expected in May 2025

Expected in May 2025 Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Director: Avinash Prakash

Cast & Crew

Mithun V

Rithik M

Nithin D

Abdul Rafe

Prarthana S

2. 'EMI'

A socially relevant Tamil drama, EMI explores how debt and financial pressure impact mental health, relationships, and aspirations in today’s urban life.

OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Tentkotta Release Date: May 1, 2025

May 1, 2025 Genre: Socio-Psychological Drama

Socio-Psychological Drama Production: Sabari Productions

Cast & Crew

Aadhavan

Mohan Babu.

Sadasivam Chinnaraj

3. Sumo

Sumo is a heartwarming sports comedy that follows a giant sumo wrestler with a childlike mind who washes ashore in Chennai and forms a unique bond with the locals.

OTT Platform: To Be Announced

To Be Announced Release Date: May 2025

May 2025 Genre: Sports Comedy

Sports Comedy Director: SP Hosimin

Cast & Crew

Mirchi Shiva

Yoshinori Tashiro

Priya Anand

VTV Ganesh

Yogi Babu

Srinath

4. Gangers

From the director of Aranmanai 4, Gangers is Sundar C's latest Tamil comedy-action entertainer featuring him in the role of a PT master. It brings back classic fun with actor Vadivelu and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles.

OTT Platform: To Be Announced

Release Date: May 2025

Genre: Comedy Action

Cast & Crew

Sundar C

Vadivelu

Catherine Tresa

Director: Sundar C

5. Bromance

Released on Valentine’s Day 2025, Bromance is a youthful Malayalam drama that explores friendship, love, and personal growth. The film became a hit among younger audiences with a light-hearted tone and engaging performances.

OTT Platform: To Be Announced

To Be Announced Release Date: Expected in May 2025

Expected in May 2025 Genre: Drama / Comedy

Drama / Comedy Director: Arun D. Jose

Arun D. Jose Writers: Arun D. Jose, Raveesh Nath, Thomas P. Sebastian

Cast & Crew

Arjun Ashokan

Mathew Thomas

Sangeeth Prathap

Mahima Nambiar

Shyam Mohan

Kalabhavan Shajohn

Bharath Bopanna

6. Thudarum

Thudarum is a Malayalam-language crime thriller that follows a complex web of crime, investigation, and morality. With stellar performances and an intense script, it was lauded by both audiences and critics when it hit theatres in April 2025.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: May 2025 (Date TBA)

May 2025 (Date TBA) Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Director & Writer: Tharun Moorthy

Tharun Moorthy Co-writer: K. R. Sunil

Cast & Crew

Mohanlal

Shobana

Prakash Varma

Farhaan Faasil

Maniyanpilla Raju

Binu Pappu

Irshad Ali

Aarsha Chandini Baiju

Thomas Mathew

Krishna Prabha

7. Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil-language action comedy film that follows the story of a retired gangster who is forced to return to his violent past when his son is falsely implicated in a crime. The movie, packed with intense drama and stylish action, became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 8, 2025

Genre: Action Comedy

Cast & Crew

Ajith Kumar

Trisha Krishnan

Arjun Das

Sunil

Karthikeya Dev

Priya Prakash Varrier

Prabhu

Prasanna

Tinnu Anand

8. Robinhood

A heist-themed action drama, Robinhood features a daring protagonist who sets out to expose corruption but ends up in deeper trouble. Though it underperformed at the box office, fans are still eager to catch the film on OTT.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: May 2, 2025

Genre: Action Drama

Cast & Crew

Nithiin

Sreeleela

Vennela Kishore

Rajendra Prasad

Devdatta Nage

Shine Tom Chacko

9. Varunan

Varunan is a Tamil-language mystery drama that intertwines personal tragedy with a quest for truth. With a haunting narrative and gripping pace, it stood out for its unique storytelling and emotional depth.

OTT Platform: Aha

Aha Release Date: May 1, 2025

May 1, 2025 Genre: Mystery Drama

Mystery Drama Director & Writer: Jaayavelmurugun

Jaayavelmurugun Producers: Karthick Sreedaran (Yakkai Films), Co-produced by Vaan Productions

Cast & Crew

Dushyanth Jayaprakash

Gabriella Charlton

Radha Ravi

Charan Raj

Whether you're a fan of high-octane action, suspenseful crime stories, or light-hearted youth dramas, May 2025 has something for everyone on the OTT front. These five South Indian films are not just entertaining but also showcase the diversity and richness of regional storytelling. So, grab your popcorn and tune in—your binge-list for May is officially sorted!

