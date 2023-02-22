The Haryanvi movie industry saw its inception with the movie Dahrti in 1968. Although this was a disaster at the box office, the next movie, Bahurani, which came out in 1982, was successful. The first breakthrough happened in the Haryanvi movie industry in 2000. It was the year when a Haryanvi movie called Laado won the National Award for the first time. Today, many young talents join the Haryanvi movie industry with great enthusiasm. In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 most beautiful Haryanvi actresses:
Usha Sharma’s role in the Haryanvi film Chandrawal made her a household name. She is skilled at both classical and contemporary forms of dance in addition to acting. Sharma not only danced in and wrote the script for the film Chandrawal, but she also choreographed the dance sequences. She is the head of the Haryana Kala Parishad and an important figure in the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, in addition to being a member of the Haryanvi Film Industry's elite.
Sonika Singh is an actress, model, and style icon associated with the Haryanvi Film and Music Industry. She made her debut with the Haryanvi song, Moti Hen, in 2016. She also appeared alongside Anjali Raghav and Vijay Verma in Raju's smash hit, Sandal, which was released later that year. She also contributed to the viral hit "4G Ka Jamana," which has been viewed over 102 million times on YouTube.
Anjali Raghav is another stunning actress to hail from the Indian state of Haryana. She has become one of the most well-known models in the Haryanvi industry. Her fame stems from her dancing abilities and her physical attractiveness. She has starred in a number of music videos, including those for the songs Chutki Bajana Chod de, DJ Pe Banadi, desi Nakhre, Ishq, etc. She has contributed to more than 50 music videos for Haryanvi singers since her birth in 1990.
Sapna Chaudhry is a famous face of the Haryanvi Music and Film Industry. She is one of those actresses who have taken dancing to another level. Sapna began her career with an orchestra team from Haryana, being a part of the team with Ragni artists. The Bollywood debut of Sapna was made with item number in Sapna Journey Bhangover. In addition, she has appeared in numerous super hit songs like Chatak Matak, Tere Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Ghungroo, Ghaghra, Gajban, and many more.
Shweta Chauhan is a stunningly talented Haryanvi actress. In addition to her work in the music industry, she also has a modeling career in Haryana. She has always had a passion for performing and has been active in every possible school and university activity. She has collaborated with a wide variety of musicians, including Manender Choudhary, Kay D, Sandeep Surila, Renuka Panwar, Ruchika Jangid, etc., and has been featured on a wide variety of music video albums.
Pranjal Dahiya is a model and actress linked with the Haryanvi music industry. Her unique personality and beautiful looks won the audience’s hearts. Also, she has endorsed cosmetic and protein shake products. She made her debut with Haryanvi Mashup Song 9. After this year, she sang songs like Tokk, Kamli DP, Jutti Kali, DJ Bajwadungi, Jhanjhar, Mangalgrah, Motto, Fire Mardi, Goli Si Lage, Devdas, Holi Special, Olha, Fukri Na Maar, Raavan, etc.
Indu Phogat competed in a beauty pageant in 2019 and even won the Miss India World title. Later, she started working in the Haryanvi music and film industry. Additionally, she collaborated with a number of illustrious superstars, such as Akki Aryan, Renuka Panwar, and Amit Dhull. She has a sizable fan base on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok in addition to her popularity on television.
Fiza Choudhary is an Indian actress and model who frequently performs in the Haryanvi music sector. She is also a great fitness enthusiast. Fiza has made appearances on a number of Haryanvi music albums, including Chhora Jaat Ja, Heer by Ndee Kundu, Yaad Asagi by Shanky Goswami, Dildar Jaatni, Jhel, and Babbe Kalti Maar.
Divya Jangid is a popular name in the Haryanvi music industry and a well-known Indian model. She started her acting and modeling careers in 2018. She also contributed to a number of Haryanvi songs, including Z Black, Suit Vs Brand, Chobare Wali, Jaat Ki Yaari, and Gudgaame Ka Pani. She also performed in a number of other shows, including Red Palazzo, Kamar Teri Kanch bargi, Jale Se Jal Mere Bhai, and Gupp Chupp.
Haryanvi beauty and actress Parul Khatri is a household name in the state. She entered the spotlight with the help of social media. She was known for making a lot of popular reels and TikTok videos. Currently, she is part of many movies and web series. Her popular work includes a video song called “Tarkeeb,” sung by leading singer Raju Punjabi. The song has more than 6.5 million views.