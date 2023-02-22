The Haryanvi movie industry saw its inception with the movie Dahrti in 1968. Although this was a disaster at the box office, the next movie, Bahurani, which came out in 1982, was successful. The first breakthrough happened in the Haryanvi movie industry in 2000. It was the year when a Haryanvi movie called Laado won the National Award for the first time. Today, many young talents join the Haryanvi movie industry with great enthusiasm. In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 most beautiful Haryanvi actresses: