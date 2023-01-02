25 Most Beautiful Women In The World In 2023

The beauty standards in every part of the world differ from one another. Also, beauty is highly subjective. A person may be attractive to someone, but at the same time, someone else may not find him or her attractive. Now when we talk about beautiful women, we think about famous celebrities from different countries.

But in today’s era, many women, irrespective of being famous or not, choose to do plastic surgeries to camouflage what they think is imperfect about their bodies. They enhance their facial features or their bodies, darken or lighten their skin, and whatnot. Celebrities are mostly ambiguous about it and hardly ever admits doing them.

And who can deny the fact that good makeup can make a lot of difference. YouTube is flooded with a lot of transformation videos. Makeup can make someone unrecognisable. However, that’s more of a temporary and laborious solution. Everyone does not have the skills or time to do that every other day.

So, although these factors make it extremely difficult to spot naturally beautiful women, some women have been counted among “The World's most Beautiful Women” many times. Irrespective of whether or not they did something on their face or body, famous magazines, entertainment websites, lifestyle videos on YouTube, etc have put them on their Top 10 or 20 count-down countless times.