25 Most Beautiful Women In The World In 2023

The beauty standards in every part of the world differ from one another. Also, beauty is highly subjective. A person may be attractive to someone, but at the same time, someone else may not find him or her attractive. Now when we talk about beautiful women, we think about famous celebrities from different countries.
But in today’s era, many women, irrespective of being famous or not, choose to do plastic surgeries to camouflage what they think is imperfect about their bodies. They enhance their facial features or their bodies, darken or lighten their skin, and whatnot. Celebrities are mostly ambiguous about it and hardly ever admits doing them.
And who can deny the fact that good makeup can make a lot of difference. YouTube is flooded with a lot of transformation videos. Makeup can make someone unrecognisable. However, that’s more of a temporary and laborious solution. Everyone does not have the skills or time to do that every other day.
So, although these factors make it extremely difficult to spot naturally beautiful women, some women have been counted among “The World's most Beautiful Women” many times. Irrespective of whether or not they did something on their face or body, famous magazines, entertainment websites, lifestyle videos on YouTube, etc have put them on their Top 10 or 20 count-down countless times.
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively is an American Hollywood actress known for her role in several hit movies and TV shows. Along with that, she has also appeared in impressive red-carpet dresses over her career.
2. Catriona Gray
Actriona Gray is from the Philippines and she has won the Miss Universe Title in 2018. She is shown for her lava dress at the final round.
3. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson is an accomplished Hollywood actress who appeared in movies such as Black Widow, Lucy, Avengers-Endgame, and many more.
4. Rihana
Rihanna is considered an icon by many. She is an actress, Grammy Award Winning singer, and a successful entrepreneur.
5. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is one of the most talented people from the new generation. She is the pop queen with multiple record breaking singles and albums. She is also known for her being able to sing some of the highest notes ever possible for a human.
6. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress who has won several Filmfare awards. Her beauty has impressed millions over the globe, and today, she is one of the most highly paid actresses in India. She has also acted in Hollywood.
7. Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai, former miss world and actress is known for her exquisite beauty and acting skills. Her unusual blue eyes distinguishes her from other Indian beauties and she continues to be on the list of most beautiful women almost all the time.
8. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, former miss world, is now an international star for so many reasons. She is known to be associated with a lot of philanthropic causes and campaigns, and she is an impressive actress with a fanbase from all over the globe. She is one of the most known Indians over the globe.
9. Kim Kardashian
All Kardashians are famous for one thing or another. But another thing that they are known for is, they set trends. Kim Kardashian is shown for her sharp and scientifically proportionate facial features which makes her one of the most influential faces when it comes to setting makeup-trends. She has also released several makeup and clothing lines.
10. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is also considered as one of the most influential people in the world. At times, she has had the highest number of followers on instagram. She became a household name due to her cosmetics line called “Kylie Cosmetics.”
11. Emma Watson
Emma Watson is a British actress, best known for being cast as “Hermione” in the Harry Potter series. She has also acted in movies like “Beauty and the beast”, and several others.
12. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid, the supermodel, certainly has one of the biggest fan bases in the world. Everyone seems to adore her pretty face and her grace on the runway. She is part of many big brand campaigns.
13. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid, sister of Gigi Hadid is another big name in the fashion and modelling world. She is currently at the top of her game and is one of the highest paid models in the world.
14. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie was one of the first celebrities who had lip surgery. And the transformation was massive. But even before she did surgery, she was beautiful. The blue-eyed actress has impressive acting skills and is also known for her association with humanitarian causes.
15. Beyonce Knowles
Nobody can beat Beyonce Knowles on stage! Even top singers and performers adore her. She has been compared to Michael Jackson for her skill and ability to put up a marvellous show. She dances and sings like nobody’s business.
16. Gal Gadot
We cannot leave Gal Gadot out of this list because she is stunning. She is probably the perfect Wonder Woman we could have ever got. She was in the army once and she has also won Miss Israel in 2004. In the same year, she was a Miss Universe Contestant.
17. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara, a Columbian model and actress is best known for her role as Gloria in “The Modern Family” series. She is beautiful and extremely fit. She is also one of the judges of America’s Got Talent.
18. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dun, a British Model, is one of the most gorgeous black women in the world. Her features are extremely proportionate and has been part of many big brands.
19. Lana Del Ray
When we think of Lana Del Ray, we can tell that she is a big fan of retro music and fashion. Her style is unique, and her songs are like poetry. A mysterious, yet artistic at the same time, Lana Del ray is one of the most beautiful women in the world.
20. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is one of the most popular singer-songwriter of the new generation. Before you even forget one of her albums, she comes out with a new hit album. Apart from being beautiful, she is one of the most intelligent marketers, talented singer and performer, and has a great vibe.
21. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress best known for her movies and her funny personality. Her most famous roles would be in the Hunger Games series and X-Men.
22. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima is a Brazilian model who was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for a very long time. She has achieved a lot as a model, and it is something that many others can only aspire to.
23. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart rose to fame when she was cast as Bella, in the Twilight series. She is extremely gorgeous with attractive features and all natural beauty.
24. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman has one of the most beautiful faces according to Science. She is known for her excellent acting skills and she has even won an Oscar for her role in “Black Swan”.
25. Megan Fox
Megan Fox has one of the most irresistible looks possible for a human! She is extremely gorgeous and made everyone go crazy with her appearance in “Jennifer’s Body”, “Transformers”, and “Ninja Turtles”. She definitely deserves a place on this list.