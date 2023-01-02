Who Are the Most Beautiful Women in the World? 2025 List Based on Science & Symmetry

The concept of beauty is an intricate tapestry woven from individual perspectives and cultural influences. While the notion of beauty remains subjective, society often engages in conversations about the most beautiful women in the world. What one person finds beautiful, another may not. However, there are certain qualities that are generally considered attractive, such as symmetry, clear skin, and a healthy body.

In our pursuit to recognize the most beautiful women in the world, we navigate the delicate balance between personal perception and objective admiration. One tool that has been used to measure beauty is the Golden Ratio, a mathematical marvel that seeks to quantify the aesthetic harmony found in nature and art. The Golden Ratio is a mathematical ratio that has been found to be aesthetically pleasing in many different cultures throughout history. Ancient Greek mathematicians like Euclid described similar ratios in their works, but the specific term and its aesthetic applications evolved later.

Additionally, contemporary studies, such as those conducted by Dr. Julian DeSilva, have further explored the relationship between the Golden Ratio and human facial features. This mathematical principle has long been used as a reference point to measure beauty, seeking harmony in facial proportions. However, it's important to remember that beauty is not confined by numbers; it's a radiant essence that emanates from within.

In this article, we celebrate the elegance and influence of the Top 25 most beautiful women in the world. Each woman stands as a testament to the diverse facets of beauty, showcasing how their unique qualities and achievements have left an indelible mark on the world stage.

Top 25 Most Beautiful Women: Golden Ratio Rankings

Rank Celebrity Golden Ratio Percentage 1 Jodie Comer 94.52% 2 Zendaya 94.37% 3 Bella Hadid 94.35% 4 Ariana Grande 93.85% 5 Scarlett Johansson 93.18% 6 Rihanna 93.18% 7 Beyonc� 92.44% 8 Taylor Swift 91.81% 9 Deepika Padukone 91.72% 10 Jourdan Dunn 91.39% 11 Kim Kardashian 91.28% 12 Gigi Hadid 90.18% 13 HoYeon Jung 89.63% 14 Emily Ratajkowski 89.58% 15 Gal Gadot 89.33% 16 Priyanka Chopra 89.20% 17 Jennifer Lawrence 89.06% 18 Emma Watson 89.02% 19 Lupita Nyong�o 88.95% 20 Megan Fox 88.89% 21 Anne Hathaway 88.80% 22 Taylor Hill 88.71% 23 Barbara Palvin 88.63% 24 Camila Cabello 88.47% 25 Kendall Jenner 88.39%

1. Jodie Comer

Date of birth: March 11, 1993

Place of birth: Liverpool, England

Height: 5'7"

Nationality: British

Profession: Actress

Awards & achievements: Two BAFTA Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award

Jodie Comer, born on March 11, 1993, in Liverpool, England, is a British actress whose mesmerizing on-screen presence and remarkable versatility have earned her widespread acclaim. She effortlessly embodies her characters, leaving an indelible mark with her impeccable performances. Best known for her role as the enigmatic assassin Villanelle in "Killing Eve," Jodie's talents have been recognized with prestigious awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Her striking features and radiant charisma have rightfully secured her a place among the most beautiful women in the world.

2. Zendaya Coleman

Date of birth: September 1, 1996

Place of birth: Oakland, California

Height: 5'10"

Nationality: American

Profession: Actress, singer, dancer

Awards & achievements: Primetime Emmy Award, three American Music Awards, and two BET Awards

Born on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California, Zendaya is an American actress and singer who exudes elegance and poise. With a magnetic on-screen presence, she effortlessly captivates audiences and has become a role model for her generation. From her breakout role in "Euphoria" to her captivating performances on the silver screen, Zendaya's talents know no bounds. Her achievements extend beyond acting, as she has embraced advocacy and philanthropy, making her an inspirational figure for beauty both inside and out.

3. Bella Hadid

Date of birth: October 9, 1996

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Height: 5'9"

Nationality: American

Profession: Model

Awards & achievements: Model of the Year at the 2017 Fashion Awards

Born on October 9, 1996, in Washington, D.C., Bella Hadid is a trailblazing model known for her striking features and unique charm. Her runway prowess and ability to effortlessly adapt to various styles have earned her a coveted place among the top models in the world. Bella's beauty, combined with her strong advocacy for causes she believes in, showcases a multi-dimensional aspect of modern allure.

4. Ariana Grande

Date of birth: June 26, 1993

Place of birth: Boca Raton, Florida

Height: 5'3"

Nationality: American

Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress

Awards & achievements: Two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and 27 Billboard Music Awards

Ariana Grande, born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida, is a powerhouse vocalist and pop sensation whose angelic voice and distinct style have taken the world by storm. Standing at just 5'0", her petite stature belies her immense talent. From her chart-topping albums to her awe-inspiring performances, Ariana's magnetic presence and captivating beauty have solidified her status as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

5. Scarlett Johansson

Date of birth: November 22, 1984

Place of birth: New York City, New York

Height: 5'3"

Nationality: American

Profession: Actress

Awards & achievements: Two Golden Globe Awards, two Tony Award nominations, and an Academy Award nomination

Scarlett Johansson, born on November 22, 1984, in New York City, stands as a quintessential symbol of Hollywood allure. Her timeless beauty and dynamic acting range have propelled her to the forefront of the entertainment industry. An acclaimed actress and accomplished singer, Scarlett has left an indelible mark through her roles in iconic films. From her striking presence on the red carpet to her philanthropic endeavors, she embodies the essence of beauty and talent, garnering multiple award nominations and wins.

6. Rihanna

Date of birth: February 20, 1988

Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados

Height: 5'8"

Nationality: Barbadian

Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman

Awards & achievements: Nine Grammy Awards, eight American Music Awards, and 22 Billboard Music Awards

Rihanna, born on February 20, 1988, in Saint Michael, Barbados, is a global sensation known for her enchanting voice, bold fashion choices, and entrepreneurial spirit. As a singer, actress, and fashion icon, she effortlessly commands attention on and off the stage. Her undeniable beauty is matched only by her incredible impact on the music and fashion industries. With numerous Grammy Awards and chart-topping hits, Rihanna's charisma and unique style continue to captivate fans worldwide.

7. Beyonce

Date of birth: September 4, 1981

Place of birth: Houston, Texas

Height: 5'7"

Nationality: American

Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman

Awards & achievements: 28 Grammy Awards, 26 American Music Awards, and 24 Billboard Music Awards

Born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is a global superstar renowned for her powerhouse vocals, captivating performances, and empowering message. With an illustrious career that spans music, acting, and entrepreneurship, Beyoncé's beauty radiates through her artistic expressions and her commitment to social change. Her golden voice and unwavering charisma have earned her numerous awards and an iconic status in the entertainment industry.

8. Taylor Swift

Date of birth: December 13, 1989

Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania

Height: 5'10"

Nationality: American

Profession: Singer-songwriter

Awards & achievements: 11 Grammy Awards, 34 American Music Awards, and 29 Billboard Music Awards

Born on December 13, 1989, in Reading, Pennsylvania, Taylor Swift is a celebrated singer-songwriter whose evocative lyrics and enchanting melodies have resonated with millions. Beyond her musical prowess, Taylor's classic beauty and timeless style have garnered her a dedicated fan base. With an impressive collection of Grammy Awards and a profound impact on the music industry, Taylor's magnetic aura and relatable artistry make her an emblem of contemporary beauty and talent.

9. Deepika Padukone

Date of birth: January 5, 1986

Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark

Height: 5'10"

Nationality: Indian

Profession: Actress

Awards & achievements: Three Filmfare Awards, one National Film Award, and one International Indian Film Academy

Deepika Padukone is an acclaimed Indian actress and a global fashion icon, she possesses an innate elegance that transcends borders. Deepika's ethereal beauty and striking features have graced countless magazine covers and red carpets, while her performances in Bollywood have earned her widespread recognition and numerous awards. Her advocacy for mental health awareness adds depth to her radiant charm.

10. Jourdan Dunn

Date of Birth: August 3, 1990

Place of Birth: London, England

Height: 5'10"

Nationality: British

Profession: Model

Awards & Achievements: British Fashion Awards (Model of the Year), Vogue Italia's New Look of the Year, and numerous appearances on prestigious magazine covers including Vogue, Elle, and Harper's Bazaar.

Jourdan Dunn is a British model known for her captivating presence on the runway and in fashion campaigns. With her striking features and elegant stature, she has become a global icon in the fashion industry. From gracing the covers of Vogue to walking for prestigious designers like Prada and Chanel, Jourdan's influence is felt far and wide. Beyond her career, she's an advocate for diversity in fashion and uses her platform to empower others. Jourdan Dunn is not just a model; she's an inspiration.

11. Kim Kardashian

Date of Birth: October 21, 1980

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Height: 5'3"

Nationality: American

Profession: Entrepreneur, Socialite, Television Personality

Kim Kardashian is a household name, known for her influence in pop culture and entrepreneurship. Rising to fame through reality television, she has since become a successful businesswoman, with ventures spanning cosmetics, fashion, and technology. With her signature style and savvy social media presence, Kim has redefined celebrity branding. Beyond her business endeavors, she's a mother, advocate, and trendsetter, using her platform to champion causes and empower others. Kim Kardashian embodies the modern-day multi-hyphenate, effortlessly balancing fame, family, and philanthropy.

12. Gigi Hadid

Date of birth: April 23, 1995

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Height: 5'10"

Nationality: American

Profession: Model

Awards & achievements: Model of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 Fashion Awards

Born on April 23, 1995, in Los Angeles, California, Gigi Hadid is a supermodel whose captivating looks and strong runway presence have made her a prominent figure in the fashion world. Standing tall at 5'10", Gigi's elegant beauty and fierce confidence have graced the covers of prestigious magazines and elevated her to iconic status in the modeling industry.

13. Ho Yeon Jung

Date of Birth: April 23, 1994

Place of Birth: Suwon, South Korea

Height: 5'8" (1.73 m)

Nationality: South Korean

Profession: Actress, Model

Awards & Achievements: Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Squid Game

HoYeon Jung, born in Suwon, South Korea, is making waves in entertainment. From modeling to acting, she's captivated audiences with her unique charm. Known for her role in Squid Game, she's not just talented but also a style icon. Beyond the limelight, she's passionate about social causes, inspiring others to make a difference.

14. Emily Ratajkowski

Date of birth: June 7, 1991

Place of birth: London, England

Height: 5'8" (1.73 m)

Nationality: American

Profession: Model, actress, author

Awards & achievements: 2013: Model of the Year at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2014: Breakthrough Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards 2015: Woman of the Year at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2016: Sexiest Woman Alive by Esquire magazine



Emily Ratajkowski was born in London, England, to American parents. She began her modeling career at the age of 14. She has appeared in campaigns for brands such as Guess, Victoria's Secret, and Kenzo. She has also appeared in several films, including Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends.

Ratajkowski is a vocal advocate for body positivity and feminism. She has written extensively about her experiences as a model and actress. She is also the author of the book My Body, which was published in 2021.nd

15. Gal Gadot

Date of birth: April 30, 1985

Place of birth: Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel

Height: 5'10" (1.78 m)

Nationality: Israeli

Profession: Actress, model, singer

Awards & achievements: 2016: People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress: Action for Wonder Woman 2017: Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: Action for Wonder Woman 2017: Saturn Award for Best Actress for Wonder Woman 2018: Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Wonder Woman 2018: Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination for Best Actress for Wonder Woman



Gal Gadot was born in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, to a Jewish family. She began her modeling career at the age of 18. She later served in the Israel Defense Forces for two years. After her military service, Gadot began her acting career. She starred in the Israeli soap opera Fauda, and she later starred in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Gadot made her big break in 2016 when she starred as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She reprised her role in the films Wonder Woman and Justice League. Gadot is a talented actress and a role model for women around the world. She is also a successful businesswoman. She has her own production company, Pilot Wave Productions.

16. Priyanka Chopra

Date of birth: July 18, 1982

Place of birth: Jamshedpur, India

Height: 5'5"

Nationality: Indian

Profession: Actress, singer, model

Awards & achievements: Three Filmfare Awards, one National Film Award, and one International Indian Film Academy Award

Priyanka Chopra, born on July 18, 1982, in Jamshedpur, India, effortlessly encompasses the essence of global beauty and influence. Her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood has been marked by her exceptional acting talent, striking features, and philanthropic efforts. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka's beauty extends beyond appearances, shining through her advocacy for social change and women's empowerment

17. Jennifer Lawrence

Date of birth: August 15, 1990

Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States

Height: 5'7" (1.70 m)

Nationality: American

Profession: Actress

Awards & achievements: 2010: Academy Award for Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook 2013: Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Silver Linings Playbook 2013: Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Silver Linings Playbook 2014: People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress: Drama for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 2015: BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Joy



Jennifer Lawrence was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to parents Karen Koch and Gary Lawrence. She began her acting career at the age of 14, appearing in the television series The Bill Engvall Show. She later starred in the films Winter's Bone, The Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy.

Lawrence is a talented actress and a household name. She is also a successful businesswoman. She has her own production company, Excellent Cadaver Productions.

18. Emma Watson

Date of birth: April 15, 1990

Place of birth: Paris, France

Height: 5'5"

Nationality: British

Profession: Actress

Awards & achievements: One BAFTA Award, one Screen Actors Guild Award, and one Satellite Award

Emma Watson, born on April 15, 1990, in Paris, France, rose to fame as Hermione Granger in the beloved "Harry Potter" film series. Beyond her on-screen achievements, Emma is a dedicated advocate for gender equality and education. Her timeless beauty and intellect have transformed her into a role model for a new generation, as she continues to champion meaningful causes and inspire change.

19. Lupita Nyong'o

Date of Birth: March 1, 1983

Place of Birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Height: 5'5" (1.65 m)

Nationality: Kenyan-Mexican

Profession: Actress, Model

Awards & Achievements: Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years a Slave in 2014

Lupita Nyong'o, hailing from Mexico City, is truly a jack-of-all-trades in entertainment. Her performances are like magic spells, drawing us into her world every time she graces the screen. Remember her in 12 Years a Slave? That performance was like a masterpiece, earning her an Academy Award. But hey, Lupita's not just about acting; she's also a fashion queen. Have you seen her on the red carpet? She's like poetry in motion, effortlessly elegant and poised. And get this—she's not just about fame and glam. Lupita's all about making a difference, using her voice to stand up for diversity and representation. She's the real deal, inspiring others with her talent, beauty, and big heart.

20. Megan Fox

Date of birth: May 16, 1986

Place of birth: Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States

Height: 5'4" (1.63 m)

Nationality: American

Profession: Actress, model

Awards & achievements: 2007: Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Breakout Female for Transformers 2007: Maxim Hot 100: #1 2008: Esquire Sexiest Woman Alive 2009: MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 2010: Glamour Woman of the Year



Megan Fox was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to parents Gloria Darlene and Franklin Thomas Fox. She began her modeling career at the age of 13. She later starred in the television series Hope & Faith and the film Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Fox made her breakthrough in 2007 when she starred in the film Transformers. She reprised her role in the film Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Fox has also starred in the films Jennifer's Body, Jonah Hex, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

21. Anne Hathaway

Date of birth: November 12, 1982

Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York City, United States

Height: 5'8" (1.73 m)

Nationality: American

Profession: Actress, singer

Awards & achievements: 2009: Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Les Misérables 2009: Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Les Misérables 2010: Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Les Misérables 2010: BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Les Misérables



Anne Hathaway was born in Brooklyn, New York City, to parents Kate McCauley Hathaway and Gerald Thomas Hathaway. She began her acting career at the age of 10, appearing in the television series Get Real. She later starred in the films The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Rachel Getting Married, and Interstellar.

Hathaway is a talented actress and a singer. She has won numerous awards for her work, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a BAFTA Award. She is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations.

Hathaway is married to Adam Shulman, and they have two children.

22. Taylor Hill

Date of birth: March 5, 1996

Place of birth: Palatine, Illinois, United States

Height: 5'10" (1.78 m)

Nationality: American

Profession: Model

Awards & achievements: 2015: Model of the Year at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2015: Breakthrough Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards 2016: Model of the Year at the VH1 Big in '16 Awards 2017: Model of the Year at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2018: Model of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards



Taylor Hill was born in Palatine, Illinois, to parents Tami Hill and David Hill. She began her modeling career at the age of 14, when she was scouted by a modeling agency in Chicago. She later signed with IMG Models and quickly became one of the most in-demand models in the world.

Hill has walked the runway for top fashion brands such as Chanel, Dior, and Versace. She has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Victoria's Secret, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. Hill is a popular model on social media, with over 13 million followers on Instagram.

Hill is a talented model and a role model for young women. She is also a philanthropist and has worked with organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the World Food Programme.

23. Barbara Palvin

Date of birth: October 8, 1993

Place of birth: Budapest, Hungary

Height: 5'9" (1.75 m)

Nationality: Hungarian

Profession: Model, actress

Awards & achievements: 2010: Rising Star at the Style Icon Awards 2016: Model of the Year at the Elle Style Awards 2018: Model of the Year at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019: Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards 2020: Model of the Year at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards



Barbara Palvin was born in Budapest, Hungary, to parents Agnes Palvin and Tibor Palvin. She began her modeling career at the age of 13, when she was scouted by a modeling agency in Budapest. She later signed with IMG Models and quickly became one of the most in-demand models in the world.

Palvin has walked the runway for top fashion brands such as Chanel, Dior, and Versace. She has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Victoria's Secret, L'Oréal, and Armani. Palvin is a popular model on social media, with over 19 million followers on Instagram.

Palvin is a talented model and a role model for young women. She is also a philanthropist and has worked with organizations such as the Smile Train and the World Wildlife Fund.

In 2019, Palvin was cast in the film The King of Staten Island. She is also set to star in the upcoming film Uncharted.

24. Camila Cabello

Date of birth: March 3, 1997

Place of birth: Cojímar, Havana, Cuba

Height: 5'2" (1.57 m)

Nationality: Cuban-American

Profession: Singer, songwriter

Awards & achievements: 2018: American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist 2018: Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist 2018: People's Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist 2019: Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana" 2019: Latin Grammy Award for Best Pop Song for "Contigo"



Camila Cabello was born in Cojímar, Havana, Cuba, to Sinuhé Cabello and Alejandro Cabello. She moved to Miami, Florida, with her family when she was five years old. She began her music career in 2012, when she auditioned for the X Factor USA. She was placed in the girl group Fifth Harmony, which finished in third place.

Cabello left Fifth Harmony in 2016 to pursue a solo career. She released her debut solo album, Camila, in 2017. The album was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album spawned the hit singles "Havana" and "Never Be the Same."

Cabello has won numerous awards for her music, including an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and a People's Choice Award. She has also been nominated for a Grammy Award.

25. Kendall Jenner

Date of birth: November 3, 1995

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Height: 5'10" (1.78 m)

Nationality: American

Profession: Model, businesswoman

Awards & achievements: 2017: Model of the Year at the American Model Awards 2018: Model of the Year at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2019: Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards 2020: Model of the Year at the People's Choice Awards



Kendall Jenner was born in Los Angeles, California, to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. She is the younger sister of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian.

Jenner began her modeling career at the age of 14, when she signed with Wilhelmina Models. She has since appeared in campaigns for brands such as Chanel, Dior, and Versace. She has also walked the runway for top fashion brands such as Victoria's Secret and Balmain.

Jenner is one of the highest-paid models in the world. She has been featured on the covers of magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle. She is also a businesswoman and has her own clothing line, Kendall + Kylie.

Jenner is a popular figure on social media, with over 200 million followers on Instagram. She is known for her fashion sense and her reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jenner is a role model for young women. She is successful in her career and she is also a philanthropist. She has worked with organizations such as the American Red Cross and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Top 10 Natural Beauties in the World

Audrey Hepburn

1. Audrey Hepburn

Date of birth: May 4, 1929

Place of birth: Ixelles, Brussels, Belgium

Height: 5'7" (1.70 m)

Nationality: British

Profession: Actress, humanitarian

Awards & achievements: 1954: Academy Award for Best Actress (Roman Holiday) 1954: Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Ondine) 1968: Special Tony Award 1993: Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Date of birth: November 1, 1973

Place of birth: Mangalore, Karnataka, India

Height: 5'7" (1.70 m)

Nationality: Indian

Profession: Actress, model

Awards & achievements: 1994: Miss World 2002: Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Devdas) 2009: Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award 2012: Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (France)



Lupita Nyong'o

3. Lupita Nyong'o

Date of birth: March 1, 1983

Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Height: 5'5" (1.65 m)

Nationality: Kenyan-Mexican

Profession: Actress, author

Awards & achievements: 2014: Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (12 Years a Slave) 2014: Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role 2019: Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play (Eclipsed)



Emma Watson

4. Emma Watson

Date of birth: April 15, 1990

Place of birth: Paris, France

Height: 5'5" (1.65 m)

Nationality: British

Profession: Actress, activist

Awards & achievements: 2014: British Artist of the Year by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2013: MTV Trailblazer Award 2016: Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress: Drama (The Perks of Being a Wallflower)



Gal Gadot

5. Gal Gadot

Date of birth: April 30, 1985

Place of birth: Petah Tikva, Israel

Height: 5'10" (1.78 m)

Nationality: Israeli

Profession: Actress, model

Awards & achievements: 2018: MTV Movie Award for Best Fight (Wonder Woman) 2019: Saturn Award for Best Actress (Wonder Woman) 2017: Chinese American Film Festival's Most Popular US Actress in China



Liu Yifei

6. Liu Yifei

Date of birth: August 25, 1987

Place of birth: Wuhan, Hubei, China

Height: 5'7" (1.70 m)

Nationality: Chinese

Profession: Actress, singer

Awards & achievements: 2020: Hollywood Critics Association Award for Newcomer Award (Mulan) 2013: Golden Lotus Award for Best Actress (The Assassins) 2006: Beijing Film Festival's Most Popular Actress Award



Angelina Jolie

7. Angelina Jolie

Date of birth: June 4, 1975

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Height: 5'7" (1.70 m)

Nationality: American

Profession: Actress, filmmaker, humanitarian

Awards & achievements: 2000: Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (Girl, Interrupted) 2008: Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (A Mighty Heart) 2014: Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award



Priyanka Chopra Jonas

8. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Date of birth: July 18, 1982

Place of birth: Jamshedpur, Bihar (now Jharkhand), India

Height: 5'6" (1.68 m)

Nationality: Indian

Profession: Actress, singer, producer

Awards & achievements: 2000: Miss World 2008: National Film Award for Best Actress (Fashion) 2016: Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award



Adriana Lima

9. Adriana Lima

Date of birth: June 12, 1981

Place of birth: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Height: 5'10" (1.78 m)

Nationality: Brazilian

Profession: Model

Awards & achievements: 2017: Fashion Icon Award by Daily Front Row 2013: "Most Desirable Woman" by AskMen 2009: "The Most Valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel"



Zendaya

10. Zendaya

Date of birth: September 1, 1996

Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States

Height: 5'10" (1.78 m)

Nationality: American

Profession: Actress, singer, model

Awards & achievements: 2020: Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Euphoria) 2021: Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Series, Drama/Genre (Euphoria) 2021: People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Star of the Year (Spider-Man: No Way Home) 2022: Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Euphoria)



Conclusion

Compiling a list of the most beautiful women in the world is no easy task. Beauty, after all, is subjective and multifaceted, encompassing not just physical appearance but also personality, talent, and impact. From Hollywood stars to models, activists to entrepreneurs, the women on this list represent a diverse array of beauty in all its forms. Yet, beyond mere aesthetics, they inspire us with their resilience, creativity, and dedication to making the world a better place. So, while we may celebrate their outward beauty, let us also recognize and honor the beauty that radiates from within, shaping our world in profound and meaningful ways.

How do they pick the most beautiful women?

They look at lots of different things like how someone looks, how charming they are, what they've achieved, how famous they are, and if they've done good things like helping others. But what's seen as beautiful can be different depending on where you're from.

How often do these lists change?

These lists can change every year or even more often. People's ideas about beauty and who's popular can change, and new famous people are always appearing in movies, fashion, and on the internet.

Who were some really beautiful women from history? Some famous women from history are still known for their beauty today. Think of Cleopatra, Helen of Troy, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Princess Diana. People from different times and places have admired them for their looks.

Can we measure beauty scientifically?

Scientists have tried to measure beauty using things like the Golden Ratio, which looks at how symmetrical and balanced someone's face is. But beauty is more than just how someone looks; it's also about how we feel about them.