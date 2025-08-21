Most Loved Bigg Boss Contestants of All Time: From Munawar Faruqui to Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss has always been more than just a reality show—it’s a mix of drama, laughter, emotions, and unforgettable personalities. While not every contestant has won the trophy, many have won something far greater—the love of millions of viewers. Over the years, the show has given us iconic names whose charm, wit, and authenticity made them household favorites.

The most loved contestants of Bigg Boss

Munawar Faruqui

Advertisment

Comedian and musician Munawar Faruqui became an instant fan favorite with his honesty, maturity, and grounded personality. His simple yet thoughtful gameplay in Bigg Boss Season 17 resonated deeply with audiences. Munawar’s ability to stay calm, genuine, and straightforward made him one of the most admired contestants in recent years.

Shehnaaz Gill

From Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill stood out with her bubbly nature and unfiltered reactions. Her fun-loving energy, witty banter, and emotional vulnerability made her the heart of the season. Affectionately called “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif,” Shehnaaz became one of the most memorable contestants in the history of the show.

Manu Punjabi

A sharp mind and a witty personality defined Manu Punjabi’s journey. Known for his clever strategies, he showed that Bigg Boss is not just about strength but also about intellect. Despite facing a personal setback when he had to briefly exit the house due to his mother’s demise, Manu returned stronger. Today, he runs a successful YouTube channel where he shares reviews on Bigg Boss.

Sidharth Shukla

Winner of Season 13, Sidharth Shukla, remains one of the most iconic names associated with Bigg Boss. From his witty one-liners to his fiery arguments, Sidharth displayed a wide range of emotions on screen. His strong personality and leadership qualities won him millions of fans, cementing his legacy as one of the show’s greatest champions.

Prince Narula

Reality TV star Prince Narula carried his winning streak from Roadies and Splitsvilla into Bigg Boss. His competitive spirit, combined with a genuine and down-to-earth nature, made him a fan favorite. Prince’s journey, from contestant to winner, continues to inspire many aspiring reality stars.

Asim Riaz

Also from Season 13, Asim Riaz emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants. Known for his dedication to fitness and his fun-loving personality, Asim struck a chord with fans. His bromance-turned-rivalry with Sidharth Shukla was one of the highlights of the season, keeping viewers hooked till the very end.

Hina Khan

Already a household name as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan reinvented herself in Bigg Boss 11. She showcased her bold personality, sharp opinions, and glamorous style, breaking her long-standing “bahu” image. Hina’s popularity skyrocketed post the show, even taking her to international platforms like the Cannes Film Festival.

Gautam Gulati

In Season 8,Gautam Gulati rose to stardom with his charisma and resilience. He won the Bigg Boss Champion trophy and became a fan sensation on social media. Gautam continues to be a familiar face in reality TV, last seen as a gang leader in Roadies 19.

Shweta Tiwari

Television’s beloved star Shweta Tiwari not only participated in Bigg Boss 4 but also won the season, becoming one of the most admired winners in the show’s history. Her grace, patience, and determination won over audiences. Even today, she remains one of the strongest female icons in Indian entertainment, gearing up for projects like Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Shiv Thakare

With his raw honesty and passionate approach, Shiv Thakare became one of the standout names in Bigg Boss. His integrity and emotional depth connected instantly with viewers. After Bigg Boss, Shiv continued to charm audiences with stints in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Over the years, Bigg Boss has introduced us to contestants who became much more than reality TV stars—they turned into fan favorites, trendsetters, and household names. From Sidharth Shukla’s fiery leadership to Shehnaaz Gill’s charm, from Prince Narula’s competitive spirit to Munawar Faruqui’s simplicity, these contestants have proven that winning hearts is as important as winning trophies.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Love Stories: Famous Couples Who Found Romance in the House