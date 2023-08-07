Most Popular Gay Celebrities in Bollywood

Vikram Seth

A celebrated novelist and poet from Kolkata, Vikram Seth has received numerous awards for his exceptional work. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007 and has written several novels and poems that have been widely acclaimed. His work continues to inspire and captivate readers all over the world.

VJ Andy

VJ Andy is a well-known face in the Indian television industry, who has graced the screens as a host for multiple TV shows and even acted in a couple of Bollywood films. In "Ek Paheli Leela" (2015) and "Kya Kool Hain Hum 3" (2016), Andy played himself. In 2013, he hosted the reality shows "Dare 2 Date" and "What’s with Indian Woman," and also participated in the seventh season of the popular reality TV show "Bigg Boss."

Onir

Onir is a highly skilled filmmaker who has won the National Film Award for his direction, editing, screenplay, and production work. His movie "My Brother Nikhil" (2005), a drama about AIDS and same-sex relationships, received critical acclaim. In 2011, he wrote, directed, produced, and edited "I Am," a film that won the National Film Award for Best Hindi Feature Film.

Sushant Divgikar

Sushant Divgikar is a model who was crowned Mr Gay India in 2014. He has appeared on several reality shows and has been open about his sexuality, publicly declaring himself as gender fluid in an interview in 2021. He has also participated in numerous pride parades and encouraged people to be proud of their identity.

Navtej Singh Johar

Navtej Singh Johar, the first LGBT Sikh to take up Bharatnatyam dance form, made history when he and five other members of the LGBT community challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code with the Supreme Court of India. In 2018, the court unanimously declared 377 unconstitutional as it criminalized consensual sex between adults of the same sex, marking a milestone in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights.

Gauri Sawant

Gauri Sawant was the first person to file a petition with the Supreme Court of India in 2014, seeking adoption rights for transgender people. She was also involved in the National Legal Services Authority case, where the Indian LGBTQIA+ community fought for recognition of their gender as the third gender.

Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand is a professional sprinter who made headlines when she publicly announced her involvement in a same-sex relationship, becoming the first openly gay athlete in India. She has won several awards for her athletic prowess and is a source of pride for the Indian LGBTQIA+ community.

Harish Iyer

Harish Iyer is the first openly gay person in India to join a political party, and he continues to be a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. He has also appeared on the popular TV show "Satyamev Jayate," hosted by Amir Khan, where he expressed his strong opinions in support of the Indian LGBTQIA+ community.

Anwesh Sahoo

Anwesh Sahoo is a writer and public speaker who is passionate about breaking stereotypes and fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights. He was bullied as a child, which inspired him to work towards creating a more accepting society. He became the youngest winner of Mr Gay World India in 2016, and since then, he has used his platform to advocate for the Indian LGBTQIA+ community.

Keshav Suri

Keshav Suri is the Executive Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group and a social activist who uses his business ventures to create safe spaces and professional opportunities for the Indian LGBTQIA+ community. He is committed to ensuring that sexual orientation and gender identity do not limit a person's potential and opportunities.