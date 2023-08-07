In a world where diversity and inclusivity are celebrated, it is disheartening to see that the situation of people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community is still dire in many parts of the world. However, as humans, we all have the right to live our lives the way we want to, and we should be proud of our sexuality. In this context, we bring to you a list of gay celebrities who have broken barriers and achieved success in their fields. As we celebrate their talents and achievements, let us also continue to push for a world that is more accepting and inclusive of everyone. Here’s a list of the 10 Most Popular Gay Celebrities in Bollywood:
Karan Johar, a multi-talented film personality, has made a name for himself as a director, producer, writer, and actor. He is known for his love for star kids and has delivered several hits over the years. His debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, won numerous awards and established him as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.
Starting his career as a model, Manish Malhotra went on to become one of the most sought-after fashion designers in India. He gained fame after designing costumes for Juhi Chawla in the movie Swarg and won a Filmfare Costume Award. Today, he is a respected name in the fashion industry and continues to make waves with his stunning designs.
Known for his flamboyant personality, Imam Siddique is a popular TV personality and fashion stylist. He appeared on Bigg Boss and hosted his own show on MTV. He is a well-known name in the fashion industry and has worked with several celebrities over the years.
Rohit Verma is a successful fashion designer and architect who has made a name for himself in the industry. He hosted his own fashion show and appeared in the movie Fashion. He continues to push the boundaries of fashion with his innovative designs and has become a respected name in the industry.
With a successful stint as the creative director of Paco Rabanne under his belt, Manish Arora is one of the most talented fashion designers in the country. He dropped out of commerce to pursue his passion for fashion and won the Best Student Award at the National Institute of Fashion Technology. He continues to create stunning designs and push the limits of fashion.
Apurva Asrani is a renowned film editor and screenwriter who has worked on several critically acclaimed movies. He won a Filmfare Award for Best Editing for his debut film Satya and went on to write the screenplay for Aligarh and Simran. He is a respected name in the industry and continues to make a mark with his exceptional work.
A fashion designer with an eye for detail, Rohit Bal is known for his unique designs for men and women. He started his own company with his brother and has worked with Khadi Gram Udyog in the past. He continues to create stunning designs and has become a respected name in the fashion industry.
A celebrated novelist and poet from Kolkata, Vikram Seth has received numerous awards for his exceptional work. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007 and has written several novels and poems that have been widely acclaimed. His work continues to inspire and captivate readers all over the world.
VJ Andy is a well-known face in the Indian television industry, who has graced the screens as a host for multiple TV shows and even acted in a couple of Bollywood films. In "Ek Paheli Leela" (2015) and "Kya Kool Hain Hum 3" (2016), Andy played himself. In 2013, he hosted the reality shows "Dare 2 Date" and "What’s with Indian Woman," and also participated in the seventh season of the popular reality TV show "Bigg Boss."
Onir is a highly skilled filmmaker who has won the National Film Award for his direction, editing, screenplay, and production work. His movie "My Brother Nikhil" (2005), a drama about AIDS and same-sex relationships, received critical acclaim. In 2011, he wrote, directed, produced, and edited "I Am," a film that won the National Film Award for Best Hindi Feature Film.
Sushant Divgikar is a model who was crowned Mr Gay India in 2014. He has appeared on several reality shows and has been open about his sexuality, publicly declaring himself as gender fluid in an interview in 2021. He has also participated in numerous pride parades and encouraged people to be proud of their identity.
Navtej Singh Johar, the first LGBT Sikh to take up Bharatnatyam dance form, made history when he and five other members of the LGBT community challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code with the Supreme Court of India. In 2018, the court unanimously declared 377 unconstitutional as it criminalized consensual sex between adults of the same sex, marking a milestone in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights.
Gauri Sawant was the first person to file a petition with the Supreme Court of India in 2014, seeking adoption rights for transgender people. She was also involved in the National Legal Services Authority case, where the Indian LGBTQIA+ community fought for recognition of their gender as the third gender.
Dutee Chand is a professional sprinter who made headlines when she publicly announced her involvement in a same-sex relationship, becoming the first openly gay athlete in India. She has won several awards for her athletic prowess and is a source of pride for the Indian LGBTQIA+ community.
Harish Iyer is the first openly gay person in India to join a political party, and he continues to be a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. He has also appeared on the popular TV show "Satyamev Jayate," hosted by Amir Khan, where he expressed his strong opinions in support of the Indian LGBTQIA+ community.
Anwesh Sahoo is a writer and public speaker who is passionate about breaking stereotypes and fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights. He was bullied as a child, which inspired him to work towards creating a more accepting society. He became the youngest winner of Mr Gay World India in 2016, and since then, he has used his platform to advocate for the Indian LGBTQIA+ community.
Keshav Suri is the Executive Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group and a social activist who uses his business ventures to create safe spaces and professional opportunities for the Indian LGBTQIA+ community. He is committed to ensuring that sexual orientation and gender identity do not limit a person's potential and opportunities.