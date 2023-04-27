Movies and Web Series Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week (April 28) 2023

Novoland: Eagle Flag

Novoland: Eagle Flag is an engaging Chinese period drama that takes you on a journey of love, adventure, and power struggles. The storyline is set in a time of turmoil and obscurity, where three young heroes, Lu Gui Chen, Ji Ye, and Yu Ran, unite to fight against a tyrannical warlord and other ominous forces. Lu Gui Chen, the successor to the nomadic Qingyang tribe, is taken hostage to the Eastern Land, where he befriends Ji Ye, an illegitimate son who dreams of becoming a warrior, and Yu Ran, a princess from the Winged tribe. As the trio's bond grows stronger, romantic feelings begin to emerge, but their peaceful existence is threatened by the ruthless rule of warlord Ying Wu Yi, who controls the emperor and the nobles. In an attempt to challenge the tyrant, they join forces and fight him at Shangyang Pass, unaware of the even more sinister plot that is unfolding. Will they be able to defeat the warlord and overcome the dark forces threatening their world? This Hindi-dubbed series is available on the MX Player platform, and is directed by Zhang Xiaobo.