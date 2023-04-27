Movies and Web Series Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week (April 28) 2023

This weekend promises an exciting lineup of movies releasing on various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. The last weekend of April brings a historical magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvam 2, to theaters, while digital streaming platforms offer a variety of web series, including Priyanka Chopra's spy thriller Citadel and Kdrama The Good, Bad Mother. Additionally, films like Dasara and Ved, which previously made a splash at the box office, will be available for online streaming this weekend, alongside new releases such as U-Turn and Thuramukhan. It's the perfect time to grab your favorite snacks and prepare for a movie marathon with these exciting releases.
Citadel, an espionage series featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, is finally here! The much-anticipated show will drop its first two episodes on April 28th, followed by weekly releases every Friday until May 26th. PeeCee portrays the character of Nadia Singh while Richard Madden embodies the role of Mason Kane. The plot of the series revolves around the eponymous spy agency that was destroyed by Manticore, a powerful and secretive syndicate that manipulates the world from the shadows. Initially, both characters remain undercover, oblivious to their roles, until one fateful night when Bernard Orlick (played by Stanley Tucci), Richard's former Citadel colleague, tracks him down and implores him to help prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Directed by Joe Russo, Citadel will be available exclusively on Prime Video in English.
Dasara is a Telugu-language action thriller that focuses on caste politics in a village where coal theft is rampant. The film stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh and is directed by Srikanth Odhela. It delivers a powerful message about caste discrimination and the fight for equality. The movie is available on the streaming platform Netflix and was released on April 27, 2023.
Ved is a Marathi-language romantic drama that marks Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. Produced by Genelia Deshmukh, the film stars Riteish and Genelia along with Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf. It is a heart-wrenching story of love and loss that also features a special guest appearance by Salman Khan. Ved is available on Disney Plus Hotstar and was released on April 28, 2023.
Pathu Thala is a Tamil-language action thriller that features Simbu as a feared don named A G R. The film follows the story of Simbu, who has established a powerful and impenetrable network. Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar play important roles in the movie. Directed by Obeli Krishna, Pathu Thala is available on Prime Video and was released on April 27, 2023.
U-Turn is a Hindi-language supernatural thriller film that follows Radhika, played by Alaya F, as she investigates a series of accidents that occur on a flyover's U-turn. The movie is a remake of the 2016 Kannada film of the same name, which starred Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. Directed by Arif Khan, U-Turn is available on the streaming platform Zee5 and was released on April 26, 2023.
The Good Bad Mother is a highly anticipated South Korean drama series that tells the story of a prosecutor who suffers a tragic accident, leaving him with the mind of a child. He and his mother embark on a journey to heal their relationship. The show stars Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun, and Ahn Eun-jin and is directed by Shim Na-yeon. The Good Bad Mother is available on Netflix and was released on April 26, 2023. It promises to be a heartwarming and emotionally engaging drama.
Sweet Tooth 2 is the highly anticipated second season of the popular Netflix series based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire. The show stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Naledi Murray, Neil Sandilands, Marlon Williams, and others. In this season, a deadly new wave of the Sick threatens the hybrid children, who are now held captive by General Abbot and the Last Men. Abbot is determined to consolidate power by finding a cure, using the children as subjects for the experiments of Dr. Aditya Singh, who is racing against time to save his infected wife Rani. Sweet Tooth 2 is directed by Alexis Ostrander and will be available to stream on Netflix from April 27, 2023, promising to deliver the same high stakes and emotional storytelling as the first season.
Novoland: Eagle Flag is an engaging Chinese period drama that takes you on a journey of love, adventure, and power struggles. The storyline is set in a time of turmoil and obscurity, where three young heroes, Lu Gui Chen, Ji Ye, and Yu Ran, unite to fight against a tyrannical warlord and other ominous forces. Lu Gui Chen, the successor to the nomadic Qingyang tribe, is taken hostage to the Eastern Land, where he befriends Ji Ye, an illegitimate son who dreams of becoming a warrior, and Yu Ran, a princess from the Winged tribe. As the trio's bond grows stronger, romantic feelings begin to emerge, but their peaceful existence is threatened by the ruthless rule of warlord Ying Wu Yi, who controls the emperor and the nobles. In an attempt to challenge the tyrant, they join forces and fight him at Shangyang Pass, unaware of the even more sinister plot that is unfolding. Will they be able to defeat the warlord and overcome the dark forces threatening their world? This Hindi-dubbed series is available on the MX Player platform, and is directed by Zhang Xiaobo.
In the crime-thriller Midnight in Switchgrass, Megan Fox, Bruce Willis and Lukas Haas take on lead roles as two FBI agents and a Florida cop respectively. The three characters' paths converge as the Florida cop works to solve a series of related unsolved murders. However, things take a dangerous turn when a sting operation goes awry, leading the trio into deep trouble. If you're in the mood for suspense and a little bit of gore, this movie is a must-watch. It's set to release on Lionsgate Play on April 28, 2023, and directed by Randall Emmett.
Released in 2005, Hard Candy was a groundbreaking film that left audiences reeling. The movie revolves around a 14-year-old girl named Hayley who meets up with her online friend Jeff, only to discover that he has malicious intentions. Jeff invites her to his home, but Hayley is not what she seems and quickly turns the tables on him. Elliot Page and Patrick Wilson deliver standout performances in this psychological thriller that sheds light on the dark world of child predators, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Fans of suspenseful and thought-provoking films won't want to miss this one, now available on Lionsgate Play starting from April 28, 2023.
Thuramukhan, a historical drama in the Malayalam language, is based on the same-named play by the father of director Rajeev Ravi. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Nivin Pauly, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikandan R. Achari, Senthil Krishna, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, and Darshana Rajendran. It will be available for streaming on SonyLIV from April 26, 2023. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the movie promises to bring the riveting story of Thuramukhan to life in a way that is sure to captivate audiences with its powerful performances and breathtaking cinematography.