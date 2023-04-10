Netflix Releases in April 2023: Latest OTT shows, Web series, and movies to watch this month
Welcome to the world of entertainment, where streaming services have become the go-to platform for viewers to watch their favorite movies and TV shows. Among the many streaming services available today, Netflix has established itself as a popular and innovative platform, offering a diverse range of content to its subscribers. And if you thought that you had already seen the best of Netflix, think again!
Netflix is packed with exciting movies and series for the month of April. As the days get longer and the flowers begin to bloom, so does the quality of entertainment on offer. With a range of genres to choose from, including drama-comedy, romance, and erotic thrillers, you are sure to find something that piques your interest. From heartwarming romantic comedies to intense dramas and thrilling action adventures, the April Netflix lineup has it all.
So, if you are looking to add some excitement to your viewing experience, let us help you plan your entertainment itinerary for the month of April with some of the most exciting shows and movies that Netflix has to offer. Get ready for a ride through the world of entertainment that is sure to keep you entertained throughout the month.
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (April 20)
When Love Bites is a brand new show that will soon be available for streaming on Netflix. This exciting series explores the tumultuous and thrilling experience of falling in love. Be prepared for a rollercoaster ride of emotions as the show takes you on a journey of heartbreak, passion, and everything in between. Don't miss the opportunity to tune in starting April 20!
Indian Matchmaking Season 3 (April 21, 2023)
Indian Matchmaking Season 3 is back and better than ever! Join Sima Taparia as she uses her unique blend of traditional matchmaking tactics to connect singles all over the world. This season, Sima will be traveling to Miami, New York, London, and New Delhi to help her clients find true love. Get ready for a whole new round of laughter, tears, and surprises. The season will premiere on April 21.
Obsession (April 13, 2023)
Obsession is the newest show to hit Netflix, and it's sure to get your heart racing. This steamy and suspenseful drama explores the dangers of forbidden desire. Watch as a man's fiance falls for his own father, and witness the devastating consequences of their actions. The intense obsession that develops is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Don't miss the show when it premieres on April 13.
Beef (April 6, 2023)
Beef is a dark comedy series that promises to keep you laughing and engaged from beginning to end. Starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, this show follows the lives of two strangers whose paths cross in a road rage accident. What follows is a series of events that will change their lives forever. With a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, you know this show is worth watching. Tune in starting April 6.
Sweet Tooth 2 ( April 27, 2023)
Sweet Tooth 2 is the highly anticipated second season of the fantasy drama based on Jeff Lemire's novel. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus has decimated the human population, the show follows a hybrid species of humans and animals. This exciting and imaginative series will take you on a journey of discovery and adventure. Don't miss the premiere on April 27.
Shehzada (April 1 2023)
Shehzada, the movie starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is set to make its Netflix debut on April 1, 2023. Despite an underwhelming box office performance, this film promises to capture your heart and keep you entertained. Join the star-studded cast for a thrilling and emotional ride you won't forget.