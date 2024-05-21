Movies in theatre this week: May 2024

Several films were released in April 2024. Several film industries have several films scheduled for release as May approaches. Movies like Bhaiyya Ji, The Fall Guy, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Srikanth, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes are highly anticipated among fans. To know the details of these films, continue reading.
1. Srikanth
Rajkummar Rao plays Srikanth Bolla's life in the movie. Despite being blind, he is an industrialist who boldly followed his aspirations. Srikanth established Bollant Industries, which employs people with disabilities and unskilled labor. The teaser demonstrated how Rajkummar captured Srikanth's unwavering energy, as he overcame all obstacles to forge his route to success.
Releasing on: May 10, 2024
cast : Rajkummar, Jyotika, Sharad Kelkar and Alaya F
Where to watch: theatre near you
Writer: Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.
IMDB rating: 8.1
Director: Tushar Hiranandani
2. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will play the main roles in the sports drama. Rajkummar's second movie in a month will be this one. Mr and Mrs Mahi, which is helmed by Sharan Sharma, is Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao's second joint venture following their triumphant run in Roohi. Fans were recently given a brand-new poster by Karan Johar on Instagram. It featured Rajkummar and Janhvi cheering for the Indian cricket team while facing the stadium and donning blue jerseys with the number 7 printed on them. Raj Kumar as Mahendra and Janhvi as Mahima were introduced in the poster. The sports drama, which was originally scheduled for release in April, will now open in theatres on May 31, 2024.
Releasing on: 31st may
cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi kapoor
Where to watch: theatre near you
Writer: Nikhil Mehrotra Sharan Sharma
IMDB rating: yet to be announced
Director: Sharan Sharma
3. Bhaiyya Ji
Manoj Bajpayee plays the main character in the upcoming movie. A gang of men trying to kill someone opened the movie's teaser. However, they utterly fail. He wakes up later, frightening the men away after the last effort to kill him has been made. Manoj's 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji, is produced by Vikram Khakhar, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Deepak Kingrani wrote the script, while Apoorv Singh Karki directed it. Bhaiyya Ji is filled with "intense action, gripping revenge drama, and heartfelt emotions of family bonding," according to a release. May 24 has been selected as the release date.
Releasing on: 24th May 2024
cast: Manoj Bajpayee Vipin Sharma Jatin Goswami
Where to watch: theatre near you
Writer: Apoorv Singh Karki Deepak Kingrani
IMDB rating: yet to be announced
Director: Apoorv Singh Karki
4. The Fall Guy
The Fall Guy, an action comedy starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling, is scheduled to open in Indian theatres on May 3. Ryan plays stuntman Colt Seavers in David Leitch's The Fall Guy, which is directed by Leitch. Seavers is looking for the star of a big-budget studio tentpole that went missing. Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu are among the other actors in the movie, which was influenced by the same-titled TV show in the 1980s. The Fall Guy will be accessible in Hindi and English in India
Releasing on: May 3 2024
cast: Ryan Gosling Emily Blunt Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Where to watch: theatre near you
Writer: Drew Pearce Glen A. Larson
IMDB rating: 7.3
Director: David Leitch
5. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Tenth in the Planet of the Apes series, the action-adventure film is the continuation of the reboot trilogy that began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011. The movies Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) are included. The 2017 film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set several generations later, with Owen Teague's character, Noa, the youthful, innocent, and courageous ape, at its core. Wes Ball is the film's director, and it will be released on May 10th.
Releasing on: May 10th, 2024
Cast: Owen Teague Freya Allan Kevin Durand
Where to watch: theatre near you
Writer: Josh Friedman Rick Jaffa Amanda Silver
IMDB rating: 7.3
Director: Wes Ball