Movies in theatre this week: May 2024

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will play the main roles in the sports drama. Rajkummar's second movie in a month will be this one. Mr and Mrs Mahi, which is helmed by Sharan Sharma, is Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao's second joint venture following their triumphant run in Roohi. Fans were recently given a brand-new poster by Karan Johar on Instagram. It featured Rajkummar and Janhvi cheering for the Indian cricket team while facing the stadium and donning blue jerseys with the number 7 printed on them. Raj Kumar as Mahendra and Janhvi as Mahima were introduced in the poster. The sports drama, which was originally scheduled for release in April, will now open in theatres on May 31, 2024.

Releasing on: 31st may

cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi kapoor

Where to watch: theatre near you

Writer: Nikhil Mehrotra Sharan Sharma

IMDB rating: yet to be announced

Director: Sharan Sharma