MTV Roadies 20 Winner Leaked Before Finale: Elvish Yadav's Team Member Gullu Set To Lift The Trophy?

The twentieth season of MTV Roadies, titled Roadies XX: Double Cross, has kept fans glued to their screens with unexpected twists, wildcard entries, and high-octane challenges. As the finale approaches, the suspense surrounding the winner has hit a fever pitch. But in a surprising turn of events, the names of the winner and runner-up have reportedly been leaked online ahead of the show's official broadcast.

Advertisment

Roadies XX Finale Date & What's Ahead

According to inside sources, the grand finale of MTV Roadies Season 20 is scheduled to air on June 8, 2025, on MTV and JioCinema/Hotstar. While the semi-final week has already shocked viewers with betrayals and surprise entries, the finale promises to go bigger with “never-before-seen” tasks and mind-bending strategies.

“Expect the unexpected in the finale,” a source close to the production told Filmibeat, “The top five finalists have given it their all in what will be one of the most memorable finishes in Roadies history.”

Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar Wins Roadies 20? Elvish Yadav’s Team Shines

As per multiple online reports, Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has emerged as the winner of Roadies 20. What makes his win even more dramatic is his alleged double-crossing of gang leader Gautam Gulati, ultimately aligning with Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber and first-time gang leader on the show.

A report by News18 Showsha revealed that Gullu, who had been evicted earlier in the season, made a triumphant return as a wildcard after Gautam Gulati brought him back through an auction round. However, Gullu later switched allegiance, joining forces with Elvish in a move that reportedly gave him an advantage in the finale.

Who Is the Runner-Up of MTV Roadies 20?

The runner-up title reportedly goes to Hartaaj Gill, another underdog contestant who surprised everyone with his grit and resilience. The leaked lineup suggests that Prince Narula’s team will finish in second place, with Neha Dhupia’s team placing third. If true, this would mark a close contest between Roadies veterans and new-age gang leaders, with Elvish Yadav making a powerful debut.

Fan Reactions & Social Media Buzz

A teaser promo circulating online shows a mysterious man walking into the “Double Cross Tent” dressed in a suit, with many speculating it to be Gullu ahead of the final challenge. Social media has since exploded with fan theories, memes, and support for the top finalists.

“Gullu winning with Elvish is the underdog story we didn’t know we needed,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Twists, Turns & The Double Cross Factor

Roadies XX has been one of the most dynamic seasons yet. From introducing wildcard gang leaders to returning eliminated contestants, the production team has taken risks that seem to have paid off. Elvish Yadav’s inclusion brought a fresh energy, and if the leaks are accurate, he might become the first-ever new gang leader to win the show in his debut season.

The much-talked-about “double cross” twist seems to be central to this finale. Gullu’s decision to double-cross Gautam Gulati and side with Elvish is believed to be the game-changer that led him to victory.

While the official confirmation is still pending and fans will have to wait until June 8, 2025, to see the finale unfold on-screen, the leaked winner and runner-up reports have already ignited conversations online. Whether these reports turn out to be true or not, one thing is certain—MTV Roadies 20 has delivered a roller-coaster ride of surprises and intense competition, making it one of the franchise’s most talked-about seasons ever.

MTV Roadies 20 - Final Highlights (As Per Leaks)

Winner: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu (Elvish Yadav’s team)

Runner-up: Hartaaj Gill (Prince Narula’s team)

Third Place: Neha Dhupia’s team

Finale Air Date: June 8, 2025 (MTV & JioCinema/Hotstar)

Highlight Twist: Gullu double-crosses Gautam, joins Elvish

Also Read:

DD Next Level: Everything you need to know about S. Prem Anand's Next & Santhanam Next