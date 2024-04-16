Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Gunmen For Firing At Salman Khan's Residence

The Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in the recent shooting incident outside Bollywood icon Salman Khan's residence. Vicky Sahab Gupta, aged 24, and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, aged 21, hailing from Masihi in Bihar's West Champaran district, were located in Bhuj, Gujarat.
Sources indicate that the police traced the accused, linked to the firing incident at Salman Khan's Bandra residence, and are set to transport them to Mumbai on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred at approximately 5 am on Sunday, involved two assailants on motorcycles firing four rounds near Galaxy Apartments. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite Salman Khan being present at the time.
Following the shooting, the suspects abandoned their motorcycle near a church, proceeding to Bandra railway station via autorickshaw. They then traveled to Santacruz station before hiring another autorickshaw to proceed further.
Anmol Bishnoi, sibling to incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. Lawrence Bishnoi, along with wanted criminal Goldie Brar, has purportedly made threats against Salman Khan in the past. Allegedly, Bishnoi's vendetta against the actor stems from a 1998 incident involving the hunting of blackbucks, revered by the Bishnoi community.