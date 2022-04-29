Mumbai: Versatile Actor Salim Ghouse Passes Away

Versatile actor Salim Ghouse passed away following a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was 70.

Ghouse's most remembered and riveting roles happened on the small screen, notably in Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj where he acted as Ram (Ramayan), Krishna (Mahabharat) and Tipu Sultan.

Ghouse was equally impressive in the 1980s serial, Subah, which dealt with drug addiction. "...a powerhouse of talent and style. His performance in Subah on DD is forever etched on my mind," posted actor Ranvir Shorey on social media.

Ghouse was vastly underutilised in the world of Hindi films. He was always the actor you wanted to see more of. Those who watched him in 'Manthan', 'Kalyug', 'Chakra', 'Saaransh', 'Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho', 'Trikaal', 'Drohi', 'Koyla', 'Soldier', 'Indian' and 'Well Done Abba' know that he deserved bigger and better roles.

He was downright menacing as the villain in the Govinda-starrer 'Maharaja'. Ghouse also played a senior Left-ideologue in 'Aghaat'. He delivered one of the film's most telling lines. "Warg sangharsh koi chai party nahi hai (Class struggle is no tea party)."

The multi-talented artiste also choreographed a mask dance sequence in the Govind Nihalani film.

Born in Chennai to a Kerala Christian mother and a Hyderabadi Muslim father, Ghouse graduated from FTII Pune before making his way to Mumbai. He made a name for himself in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema as well.

Film directors Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani and actor Naseeruddin Shah visited his Yari Road residence to offer their condolences.

