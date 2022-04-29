Orang National Park To be Closed for Visitors from May 1

The Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Darrang district will be closed for visitors with effect from May 1.

The elephant and jeep safaris would be closed for the 2021-22 tourism seasons from May 1 until further notice, according to a public notification issued by Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division on Thursday.

After being closed for several months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and monsoon season, the elephant and jeep safari reopened for visitors in September last year.

It should be noted that every year during the rainy season, the Park is closed for visitors.

