Munjya Movie Review

The initial thirty minutes of the two-hour journey had me captivated as Bittu (portrayed by Verma) navigates the maze of his ancestral village alongside his mother (played by Mona Singh) and grandmother (portrayed by Joshi).

Their encounter with the 'munjya' sets the stage for a tragic turn of events, leaving us on the edge of our seats. However, the momentum takes a sharp decline thereafter.

One of the allurements of supernatural narratives lies in their ability to beckon us into the unknown, teasing at the mysteries lurking beneath the surface of our world. It's the suggestive hints and fleeting glimpses of darkness that heighten the suspense, leading us towards the grand revelation.

Yet, in this tale, after an initial shocking twist, the ominous presence of the 'munjya' becomes conspicuously subdued, robbing the narrative of its intended terror and instead transforming it into a source of annoyance. This dilution of malevolence detracts from the potency of what could have been a compelling and immersive journey, leaving us longing for the spine-chilling thrill that eludes us amidst the stretched-out storyline.

Cast and other important details of the movie

Munjya director – Aditya Sarpotdar

Munjya cast – Abhay Verma, Sharvari, Mona Singh, Suhas Joshi, S Sathyaraj, Taran Singh, Bhagyashree

Munjya rating – 2/5

As "Munjya" veers towards the territory of friendly ghosts akin to Casper or the eerie allure of Gollum from 'The Lord Of The Rings,' it misses a golden opportunity to craft a truly original antagonist—a malevolent spirit fueled by its twisted desire for an older girl, a concept brimming with potential over the decades. However, in its quest for family-friendly appeal, the film finds itself caught between worlds, failing to carve out a distinct identity.

Following a promising start, the plot begins to meander aimlessly. Alongside the protagonist Bittu (played earnestly by Verma), we encounter his Sardar BFF (Taran Singh) whose comedic presence feels oddly disconnected.

The narrative further diverges with the introduction of a Jesus-loving godman (portrayed by Sathyaraj), leading to a somewhat misplaced exorcism subplot. Bittu's romantic entanglements with childhood friend Bela (played by Sharvari) and her inept foreign beau add another layer of complexity, albeit without leaving a lasting impact.

The film attempts to underscore themes of patriarchy through the lens of the 'munjya,' but the execution falls flat.

Despite commendable performances, particularly by Verma as the bewildered Bittu and Joshi as the endearing grandmother, the overall narrative fails to capitalize on their talents. While the lush Konkan landscape provides visual allure, Mona Singh's portrayal as Bittu's supportive mother lacks the sharpness and depth that the character deserves.

In essence, "Munjya" struggles to find its footing amidst a mishmash of genres and subplots, ultimately leaving viewers longing for a more cohesive and impactful storytelling experience.