'Rs 1 Lac For 10 Minutes', Anurag Kashyap to Charge to Meet Newcomers

On Saturday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and shared a cautionary message for everyone. It read, “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t. So Now onwards I don’t want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they’re creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me, for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That’s the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance.”