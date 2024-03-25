Entertainment

'Rs 1 Lac For 10 Minutes', Anurag Kashyap to Charge to Meet Newcomers

The acclaimed director announced that he will now charge for meetings, highlighting a shift away from offering free advice to aspiring filmmakers.
Anurag Kashyap, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Indian cinema, has once again sparked discussion with his recent Instagram post.

In a bold move, the acclaimed director announced that he will now charge for meetings, highlighting a shift away from offering free advice to aspiring filmmakers. With rates ranging from 1 lac for a 10-15 minute session to 5 lacs for an hour, Kashyap emphasized the value of his time and expertise.

On Saturday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and shared a cautionary message for everyone. It read, “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t. So Now onwards I don’t want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they’re creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me, for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That’s the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance.”

He further penned the caption, “And I mean it, don’t text or dm or call me Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts.”

Simultaneously, Kashyap is gearing up for his directorial debut in the Tamil film industry, collaborating with actor-musician GV Prakash on a bilingual project. Scheduled to begin shooting in May, the venture has generated significant anticipation among cinephiles, promising a multi-lingual cinematic experience. Despite recent box office setbacks, Kashyap's reputation for pushing creative boundaries ensures continued interest in his upcoming projects.

