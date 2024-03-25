'Rs 1 Lac For 10 Minutes', Anurag Kashyap to Charge to Meet Newcomers

Anurag Kashyap, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Indian cinema, has once again sparked discussion with his recent Instagram post.
In a bold move, the acclaimed director announced that he will now charge for meetings, highlighting a shift away from offering free advice to aspiring filmmakers. With rates ranging from 1 lac for a 10-15 minute session to 5 lacs for an hour, Kashyap emphasized the value of his time and expertise.
On Saturday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and shared a cautionary message for everyone. It read, “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t. So Now onwards I don’t want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they’re creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me, for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That’s the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f**k away. And all paid in advance.”
He further penned the caption, “And I mean it, don’t text or dm or call me Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts.”
Simultaneously, Kashyap is gearing up for his directorial debut in the Tamil film industry, collaborating with actor-musician GV Prakash on a bilingual project. Scheduled to begin shooting in May, the venture has generated significant anticipation among cinephiles, promising a multi-lingual cinematic experience. Despite recent box office setbacks, Kashyap's reputation for pushing creative boundaries ensures continued interest in his upcoming projects.