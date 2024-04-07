Music Therapist Anubhuti Goswami Introduces Music Therapy Workshop in Guwahati

Organised in collaboration with the esteemed NGO, BYATIKRAM MASDO, an initiative by Anubhuti Kakoty Goswami and Emon Seuj Goswami, this two-day retreat is scheduled to take place on 26th and 27th April at the prestigious ITA Machkhowa Seminar Hall.

This pioneering workshop is the first of its kind in Guwahati, aimed at providing participants with comprehensive training in Music Therapy. The curriculum encompasses diverse practices such as sound healing, Cognitive Healing Therapies, Pain Management, Music Therapies, and their integration with Yoga and Meditation techniques, among others. Upon successful completion of the workshop, participants will receive certification, enabling them to pursue Music Therapy professionally.