Music Therapist Anubhuti Goswami Introduces Music Therapy Workshop in Guwahati

Anubhuti Kakoty Goswami, an eminent Music Therapist and Life Coach, is set to introduce a groundbreaking Certification Music Therapy Workshop in Guwahati, marking a significant milestone in the city's wellness landscape.
Organised in collaboration with the esteemed NGO, BYATIKRAM MASDO, an initiative by Anubhuti Kakoty Goswami and Emon Seuj Goswami, this two-day retreat is scheduled to take place on 26th and 27th April at the prestigious ITA Machkhowa Seminar Hall.
This pioneering workshop is the first of its kind in Guwahati, aimed at providing participants with comprehensive training in Music Therapy. The curriculum encompasses diverse practices such as sound healing, Cognitive Healing Therapies, Pain Management, Music Therapies, and their integration with Yoga and Meditation techniques, among others. Upon successful completion of the workshop, participants will receive certification, enabling them to pursue Music Therapy professionally.
Anubhuti Goswami brings a wealth of expertise to this workshop, hailing from Bombay and holding certifications from the Institute of Social Learning, Spain. With a rich background working alongside prominent Bollywood artists, she is renowned for her contributions to the field of Music Therapy and holistic healing.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, Anubhuti Kakoty Goswami stated, "I am extremely delighted to host this Certification Music Therapy Workshop in Guwahati, a city known for its vibrant culture and spirit. This initiative aims to underscore the profound impact of Music in Healing and empower individuals to embark on a fulfilling journey in Music Therapy, both personally and professionally."
Registration for this transformative event is now open and can be completed through the Google form available on the Instagram IDs: @anubhutikakotygoswami, @byatikramdigital, @emon10korg.