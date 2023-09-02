Must-Watch Hindi Web Series in September 2023: Scam 2003, Bambai Meri Jaan, and More

Hindi Web Series in September 2023: August has left us with some outstanding content in the OTT space, with hits like "Made In Heaven" and "Guns & Gulaabs." Now, as September dawns upon us, it's time to gear up for another exciting lineup of Hindi web series hitting the OTT platforms. This month brings a thrilling mix of suspenseful dramas and entertaining shows, including "Scam 2003," "Mumbai Meri Jaan," "The Freelancer," "Kaala," and "Masterpeace." Let's take a closer look at these must-watch Hindi web series releasing in September 2023.

1. Scam 2003: The Telgi Story (Release Date: Sep 2, 2023)

Following the tremendous success of "Scam 1992," Hansal Mehta's "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" promises to be another gripping series. The storyline revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, a former fruit seller who delved into the world of printing counterfeit stamps, ultimately building a colossal empire. Gagan Dev Riar leads the cast, and the series is adapted from Sanjay Singh's book, "Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary." With a captivating plot and a talented ensemble cast, this series is set to be an edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

2. Bambai Meri Jaan (Release Date: September 14)

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Kassim Jagmagia, "Bambai Meri Jaan" is a crime thriller set in the post-independence era. The story explores the emergence of the Mumbai underworld while India celebrated its freedom. The series features an impressive cast, including Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur, Kay Kay Menon, and Nivedita Bhattacharya. With its intriguing plot and stellar ensemble, this series is a promising addition to your watchlist.

3. The Freelancer (Release Date: September 1)

Starring Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, and others, "The Freelancer" is adapted from Shirish Thorat's book, "A Ticket to Syria." The story follows Avinash Kamath, a former police officer turned mercenary, on a mission to save a young bride, Aliya, embroiled in Syria amidst rising ISIS terrorism. With a strong cast and a thrilling plot, this series is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

4. Kaala (Release Date: September 15)

"Kaala," directed by Bejoy Nambiar, is another crime-thriller to watch out for this month. Featuring Avinash Tiwary, Taher Shabbir, Hiten Tejwani, Rohan Vinod Mehra, and Nivetha Pethuraj, the series delves deep into the world of crime, power, wealth, vengeance, and action. Set against the backdrop of an Intelligence Bureau officer solving high-octane cases, "Kaala" offers a raw and unfiltered look at the complexities of our society.

5. Masterpeace (Release Date: September 8):

This delightful comedy series offers a break from the usual with its heartwarming family drama. Starring Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen, it revolves around a family whose world turns upside down due to their parents' meddling. With multiple language options available, including Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, and Hindi, this coming-of-age family drama promises to be a heartwarming and enjoyable watch.