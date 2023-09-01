Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)' Movie Review: A Mesmerizing Love Story Anchored by Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)' Movie Review: Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Somewhere Beyond the Seven Seas), directed by Hemanth M Rao, defies convention to offer a heart-touching portrayal of love, dreams, and separation. The film shines brightly through the exceptional performances of Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, complemented by the mesmerizing cinematography of Advaitha Gurumurthy and the haunting musical score by Charan Raj. Prepare to embark on an emotional journey that will leave you captivated from start to finish.

Director Hemanth M Rao courageously departs from the conventional love story formula, bypassing the usual clichés of meet-cute moments and cheesy romantic interludes. Instead, he plunges viewers into a moody and emotionally charged narrative right from the opening scene. The film introduces us to Manu (Rakshit Shetty) and Priya (Rukmini Vasanth), a middle-class couple whose dreams, both grand and modest, provide the canvas for their love story.

Priya, an aspiring singer, discovers solace in the sea and envisions a simple life with Manu. Having left her coastal hometown for Bengaluru, she finds the sea's essence in Manu and is ready to serenade him with her songs. Conversely, Manu, employed as a chauffeur for the affluent business tycoon Shankar Gowda (Avinash), yearns for materialistic wealth, gazing longingly at high-rise buildings and luxury cars.