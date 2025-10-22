Must-Watch Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (October 20–26, 2025) on SonyLIV, SunNXT & More

The week of October 20–26, 2025, brings a fresh lineup of Malayalam OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, SunNXT, and more. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas and mythic action sagas, Malayalam cinema continues to deliver diverse storytelling for every type of viewer. Here’s a complete guide to the new releases streaming online this week.

Latest Malayalam OTT Releases (October 20–26, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Mirage SonyLIV October 20, 2025 Thriller, Mystery Imbam SunNXT October 20, 2025 Drama, Slice-of-Life Shakthi Thirumagan JioHotstar October 24, 2025 Action, Drama Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra JioHotstar Streaming Now Mythic Action, Fantasy

Shows and Movies Streaming on SonyLIV

Mirage



Release Date: October 20, 2025

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed Drishyam series, Mirage is a suspense-packed drama starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. The story revolves around a complex investigation where every character harbors secrets. Supported by Hakim Shahjahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, and Saravanan, the film is available in six regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali, offering a multi-lingual viewing experience.

Shows and Movies Streaming on SunNXT

Imbam



Release Date: October 20, 2025

Genre: Drama, Slice-of-Life

Imbam is a warm and insightful workplace drama set in the struggling publication Shabdham. Following Karunakaran, a senior editor, and Nidhi, a young cartoonist, the film explores mentorship, intergenerational dynamics, and the challenges of navigating creative and political pressures in the newsroom.

Shows and Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Shakthi Thirumagan



Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Action, Drama

Action lovers can stream Vijay Antony’s Shakthi Thirumagan, a gripping story of Kittu, an orphan raised by an elderly man, who embarks on a journey to uncover the mystery behind his mother’s death. The film blends high-octane action with emotional storytelling, keeping viewers engaged from start to finish.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra



Release Date: Streaming Now

Genre: Mythic Action, Fantasy

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra marks the beginning of a Malayalam cinematic universe, merging mythology with modern twists. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nasel, and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the film’s blend of grand visuals, action, and mythic storytelling has already generated substantial buzz among audiences.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Malayalam OTT Titles This Week

Mirage (SonyLIV): A suspense-filled thriller perfect for fans of layered mysteries and gripping investigations. Shakthi Thirumagan (JioHotstar): High-octane action meets emotional depth in this compelling drama. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (JioHotstar): A mythic action spectacle that kickstarts an ambitious cinematic universe.

Whether you enjoy suspense, drama, action, or mythic storytelling, this week’s Malayalam OTT releases offer something fresh and entertaining for every viewer.

