Telugu OTT Releases This Week (October 16–18, 2025): Oka Manchi Prema Katha, Anandalahari & More

The week of October 16–18, 2025, brings an exciting mix of Telugu movies and shows to OTT platforms. From emotional family dramas and romantic sagas to horror thrillers and star-studded talk shows, this week’s Tollywood OTT releases promise something for everyone. Here’s a complete guide to the latest Telugu OTT content streaming on ETV Win, Aha, and Zee5.

Telugu OTT Releases This Week (October 16–18, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Oka Manchi Prema Katha ETV Win, OTTplay Premium Oct 18, 2025 Family Drama Anandalahari Aha, OTTplay Premium Oct 17, 2025 Romantic Drama Kishkindhapuri Zee5, OTTplay Premium Oct 17, 2025 Horror Thriller Jayammu Nischayammu Raa Zee5, OTTplay Premium Oct 16, 2025 Talk Show

Shows and Movies Streaming on ETV Win

Oka Manchi Prema Katha

Release Date: October 18, 2025

Genre: Family Drama

Where to Watch: ETV Win

Oka Manchi Prema Katha is an emotional family drama starring Rohini Hattangadi and Rohini Polleti in lead roles. Directed by Akkineni Kutumba Rao, the film explores the growing disconnect between today’s younger generation and their parents. Through heartfelt storytelling, the movie sheds light on familial bonds, respect, and understanding. With its sensitive narrative, it is a compelling watch for anyone who values family connections.

Shows and Movies Streaming on Aha

Anandalahari

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Romantic Drama

Where to Watch: Aha

Anandalahari marks the OTT debut for the legendary Suresh Productions banner. This romantic drama, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Godavari region, follows a couple with starkly different personalities who are forced into marriage. Featuring fresh faces in the lead roles, Anandalahari promises emotional depth, relatable conflicts, and the charm of small-town romance.

Shows and Movies Streaming on Zee5

Kishkindhapuri

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Horror Thriller

Where to Watch: Zee5

Starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, Kishkindhapuri is a gripping horror thriller. With Sandy Master in a negative role, the film offers spine-chilling suspense, especially in the second half. After performing decently at the box office, the movie is now available for streaming, giving audiences another chance to experience its intense thrills and engaging narrative.

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa

Release Date: October 16, 2025

Genre: Talk Show

Where to Watch: Zee5

Hosted by versatile actor Jagapathi Babu, Jayammu Nischayammu Raa has already featured prominent stars like Nagarjuna, Sreeleela, Teja Sajja, Naga Chaitanya, and Keerthy Suresh. The next episode, featuring Ram Pothineni, will premiere during Diwali 2025. The talk show combines celebrity interactions, entertainment, and exclusive insights, making it a must-watch for Tollywood fans.

Editor’s Picks – Top Telugu OTT Titles This Week

Why You Should Watch These Telugu OTT Releases

This week’s Telugu OTT slate offers a perfect mix of genres — family drama, romance, horror, and celebrity talk shows. Whether you are looking for emotional storytelling, thrilling suspense, or celebrity insights, these releases on ETV Win, Aha, and Zee5 have something for everyone.

Stream the best of Tollywood from October 16–18, 2025, and make your weekend entertaining and memorable.

