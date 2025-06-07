Must-Watch Psychological Thrillers On OTT: Top Movies And Web Series To Stream Now

Psychological thrillers have become one of the most gripping genres on OTT platforms. Combining suspense, drama, and complex characters, these films and series offer edge-of-the-seat entertainment while exploring the human psyche. Whether it's a game of survival, a haunting mystery, or a chilling crime investigation, these stories leave you questioning reality.

Advertisment

If you’re looking for spine-chilling psychological thrillers, here’s a curated list of must-watch movies and web series streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and others.

Must-Watch Psychological Thrillers On OTT

1. Game Over

Platform: Netflix

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Game Over is a 2019 Indian psychological horror-thriller directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film follows Swapna, a video game designer battling PTSD. Alone in her home with her housemaid, her world turns nightmarish when a serial killer targets her, forcing her into a real-life game of survival.

2. Bougainvillea

Platform: SonyLIV

Adapted from Lajo Jose’s novel Ruthinte Lokam, this Malayalam psychological thriller stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi. A suspenseful narrative and deep character exploration make Bougainvillea a must-watch for thriller lovers.

3. Poshem Pa

Platform: Zee5

Based on the real-life story of serial killers Seema Gavit and Renuka Shinde, Poshem Pa is a 2019 Hindi psychological thriller. Directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay, it stars Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta, and Ragini Khanna. The film delves into the chilling crimes of a mother and her daughters, who kidnapped and murdered children.

4. Mithya

Platform: Zee5

This psychological thriller web series features Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Directed by Rohan Sippy, Mithya explores a tense conflict between a Hindi literature professor and her student, unraveling dark secrets and psychological trauma.

5. CTRL

Platform: Netflix

A 2024 Indian screenlife thriller, CTRL stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film follows an intense digital-age mystery told entirely through screens. The gripping narrative keeps viewers hooked till the very end.

6. Irul

Platform: Netflix

Directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, Irul is a Malayalam psychological horror film starring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran. What starts as a simple road trip turns sinister when the protagonists take shelter in a stranger’s home. Suspicion and terror soon take over.

7. Gupt

Platform: Zee5

One of Bollywood’s finest whodunits, Gupt (1997) remains a cult classic in the realm of psychological thrillers. The story follows Sahil (Bobby Deol), who is wrongfully accused of murdering his stepfather, the governor. As he escapes from prison to prove his innocence, shocking secrets unravel and suspicion falls on everyone around him—including the woman he loves. The film boasts an unforgettable soundtrack and one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic twist endings.

8. Karthik Calling Karthik

\

Platform: Netflix & Prime Video

Karthik Calling Karthik explores the fragile nature of the human mind. Karthik Narayan (Farhan Akhtar), a timid, underconfident man stuck in a mundane job and an unremarkable life, suddenly starts receiving mysterious phone calls from someone claiming to be… himself. The voice transforms his life—but with every high comes a darker low. As reality blurs with delusion, the audience is kept guessing what is real and what is not.

9. Talaash

Platform: Netflix & Prime Video

An emotionally layered thriller, Talaash follows Inspector Surjan Shekhawat (Aamir Khan), who is investigating the death of a popular film actor in a car accident under suspicious circumstances. As he delves deeper, Surjan battles personal demons and marital grief following his son’s tragic death. The investigation soon uncovers supernatural elements that force him to confront his guilt and loss in unexpected ways.

10. Kahaani

Platform: Prime Video

Set in the bustling lanes of Kolkata, Kahaani stars Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who arrives in the city in search of her missing husband. What starts as a simple search spirals into a complex conspiracy involving corporate espionage and covert government agents. The film brilliantly uses atmosphere and suspense, keeping viewers riveted until its shocking climax.

11. Phobia

Platform: Prime Video

Radhika Apte delivers a masterclass in psychological horror with Phobia. She plays Mehak, a young artist left traumatized by a taxi driver assault, who develops severe agoraphobia and is unable to leave her apartment. When strange, terrifying occurrences begin inside her new home, the line between hallucination and reality blurs, turning her apartment into a claustrophobic nightmare. The film is an intense exploration of trauma and the mind’s fragility.

12. Bhram

Platform: Zee5

A haunting web series, Bhram stars Kalki Koechlin as Alisha, a best-selling author coping with PTSD after a personal tragedy. While recovering in her sister’s home, Alisha starts witnessing ghostly visions and strange events. As she investigates, disturbing truths about the past come to light. The series skillfully combines paranormal elements with psychological trauma, making it both eerie and emotionally gripping.

13. Damaged

Platform: MX Player

One of Indian OTT’s first female-led psychological crime thrillers, Damaged features Amruta Khanvilkar as Lovina Birdie, a glamorous yet cold-blooded serial killer. The series follows her cat-and-mouse game with a determined cop trying to catch her. With bold storytelling, gritty visuals, and dark psychology, Damaged dives into the mind of a killer while questioning moral boundaries.

14. Andhadhun

Platform: Apple TV

A genre-defying thriller, Andhadhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Akash, a seemingly blind pianist who unknowingly witnesses a murder. As he tries to extricate himself from the resulting chaos, the film delivers unpredictable twists, dark humor, and moral ambiguity. With stellar performances and razor-sharp writing, Andhadhun keeps audiences second-guessing every move until the very end.

15. Abhay

Platform: Zee5

Abhay is a crime thriller series that follows Abhay Pratap Singh (Kunal Kemmu), a brilliant but brooding cop with a knack for getting inside the minds of India’s most depraved criminals. Each episode sees him tackling gruesome cases inspired by true crimes, while also wrestling with personal demons. Spanning three intense seasons, the show is known for its gritty storytelling, strong performances, and chilling portrayals of human evil.

16. Breathe: Into the Shadows

Platform: Prime Video

In this gripping psychological crime thriller, a masked man kidnaps the daughter of renowned psychiatrist Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan). The ransom is unconventional: Avinash must commit a series of murders to secure his daughter’s release. Desperate, he complies while also assisting the investigation as a psychiatric expert—an act that allows him to manipulate the probe from within. Inspector Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) leads the hunt, but a stunning revelation about the true identity of the kidnapper turns the entire case on its head.

The world of psychological thrillers on OTT offers a rich variety of stories—from haunting personal dramas to twisted crime sagas. These films and series not only entertain but also provoke thought about the fragile nature of the human mind.

Also Read:

Upcoming Malayalam Movies in June 2025: What to Watch in Theatres and on OTT Platforms