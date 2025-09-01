Twelve K-Drama Full Episode Release Schedule: Premiere Date, Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch

K-drama fans are buzzing with excitement as Twelve, the much-anticipated fantasy action drama starring Ma Dong-seok and Park Hyung-sik, makes its grand premiere on August 23, 2025. Blending superhero elements, Eastern zodiac mythology, and emotional storytelling, the drama is already being hailed as one of the biggest Korean releases of the year.
Twelve K-Drama: Plot Overview
Twelve draws inspiration from the Eastern zodiac’s twelve guardian animals. The story follows twelve angels who once sacrificed themselves to seal the gates of hell, bringing peace to the world. However, with dark forces returning, the zodiac angels must rise again to protect humanity.
Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee) plays Tae-san, the tiger angel and leader of the group, marking his long-awaited K-drama comeback after nearly a decade.
Park Hyung-sik takes on his first villain role as O-gwi, a crow-themed evil spirit determined to unleash sealed powers and overthrow the angels.
The series promises epic battles, emotional conflicts, and powerful character arcs, making it a must-watch for fans of both fantasy and action.
Twelve K-Drama Cast
The drama boasts a star-studded lineup of veteran and rising actors, including:
Ma Dong-seok as Tae-san (Tiger Angel)
Park Hyung-sik as O-gwi (Evil Crow Spirit)
Seo In Guk
Sung Dong-il
Lee Joo-bin
Ko Kyu-pil
Kang Mina
Sung Yoo-bin
Ahn Ji-hye
Regina Lei
Release Date, Episodes, and Finale Update
Premiere Date: August 23, 2025
Finale Date: September 14, 2025
Total Episodes: 12
Release Pattern: Two episodes per week (Saturday & Sunday)
Broadcast Time (Korea): 9:20 PM KST
Streaming Time (India): 5:50 PM IST
Where to Watch?
South Korea: U+ Mobile TV, KBS2
Global Streaming:Disney+ and JioHotstar (India release through JioHotstar)
Twelve Full Episode Release Schedule
Episode 1 – August 23, 2025 (Saturday)
Episode 2 – August 24, 2025 (Sunday)
Episode 3 – August 30, 2025 (Saturday)
Episode 4 – August 31, 2025 (Sunday)
Episode 5 – September 6, 2025 (Saturday)
Episode 6 – September 7, 2025 (Sunday)
Episode 7 – September 13, 2025 (Saturday)
Episode 8 – September 14, 2025 (Sunday)
Note: Although the show was initially promoted as an 8-episode drama, updates confirm that Twelve will run for 12 episodes, keeping fans hooked with additional plot development and character arcs.
Twelve Episodes 3–4: What to Expect
The first two episodes introduced the main characters and hinted at deeper layers of mythology. With episodes 3 and 4, fans can look forward to:
Escalating Tensions: O-gwi begins hunting mystical spirit stones that could revive the Dragon Soul.
Tae-san’s Struggles: The tiger angel faces an internal battle as he stops taking his depression medication, which may weaken him in critical fights.
Reunion of Angels: More zodiac angels are expected to rejoin the group, drawn by mystical pendants signaling their return.
Friendship and Conflict: Emotional confrontations among the leads will highlight backstories while balancing action with heartfelt moments.
This weekend promises new twists, character revelations, and intense battles that set the stage for the second half of the series.
Why Twelve Is a Must-Watch K-Drama in 2025
With its blend of mythology, fantasy battles, and human drama, Twelve stands out in the 2025 K-drama lineup. It combines the star power of Ma Dong-seok and Park Hyung-sik, a global streaming reach through Disney+, and a tight two-episodes-per-week release that keeps viewers engaged.
For fans of shows like Goblin and Alchemy of Souls, this series promises a fresh take on guardian mythos and dark fantasy storytelling.
Twelve is more than just another K-drama—it’s a superhero fantasy with heart and mythology at its core. As the zodiac angels rise once again, the battle against O-gwi and his forces promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the finale in September 2025.
If you’re a K-drama enthusiast or new to the genre, this show is set to be one of the most unforgettable releases of the year.
FAQ
Also Read:
Twelve K-Drama Release Date, Time in India, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details