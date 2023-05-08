Nadda Watches 'The Kerala Story', Says New Type Of Terrorism Emerging

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said that there is a new type of terrorism that is without ammunition, after watching a special screening of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. He said that the film exposed “poisonous terrorism”.
JP Nadda had attended a special screening of the movie on Sunday in the Garuda Mall, Bengaluru amid his campaigning for the party ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
Nadda addressed reporters saying, “There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion...”
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that ‘The Kerala Story’ is based on a terror conspiracy, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka. PM Modi had said that the film showed the ugly truth of terrorism and exposed terrorists’ design, in addition to saying that the film is based on a terror conspiracy.
The PM had said, “'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design.” He also targeted the Congress saying that the party has shielded terrorism for the vote bank.
“Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank,” said PM Modi.
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of creating communal tensions and spreading hate propaganda against Kerala.
Elsewhere, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the newly released film has been made tax-free in the state. He said that ‘The Kerala Story’ “exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism.”
A Sudipto Sen directorial and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ has triggered a major political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in leading roles.
The trailer of ‘The Kerala Story’ was criticized as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the southern state of Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist organization ISIS.
In the wake of the backlash, the makers withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its description of the trailer.