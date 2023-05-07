Theatre Owners in TN Decide Not to Screen ‘The Kerala Story’ Movie

Amid opposition to the release of controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu have decided not to screen the movie, reports emerged on Sunday.
It was found that several online ticket booking platforms have removed it from their Chennai listing and currently only thirteen theatres are screening the movie in the state.
A senior member of the Theatre Owner’s Association was quoted by NDTV saying, “Due to law and order concerns, other films shown in multiplexes that screen this movie suffer. It affects our income. That’s why this decision.”
The decision to stop screening the controversial movie comes days after the Madras High Court had dismissed a plea seeking a ban of the film.
A ban on the movie was sought by Muslim organizations alleging that it has made an exaggerated claim that 32,000 Hindu and Christian women in the state were converted and lured into joining the terror organization ISIS.
On this, the ruling Left Front in Kerala has argued that the film would spread communal hatred.
Meanwhile, Right wing groups claims it is authentic and want it to be screened.