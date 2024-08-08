Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Engagement: Samatha Fans Point Out Date

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on Thursday in Hyderabad. The news was shared by Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna who took to X to share two pictures from the ceremony.
The pictures were captioned, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."
The pictures were widely shared on social media and the couple received congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues. However, the couple was on the receiving end of criticism from fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Samantha fans trolled the duo for choosing August 8 as the date to get engaged. Notably, Samantha had proposed to Naga Chaitanya on this date. They got married in 2017 and parted ways four years later.
A fan wrote, "No hate for Sobhita Dhulipala. But we love Samantha Ruth Prabhu." "What a Downgrade," added another.
Another user questioned, “Shocking twist! On August 8, Samantha Ruth Prabhu proposed to Naga Chaitanya, but now he's getting engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on the same date! Talk about a dramatic turn of events. What's your take on this timing?”
The rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dating have been making the rounds since 2022. The couple were first spotted at a London restaurant.
Naga Chaitanya has worked in films like Manam, 100% Love, Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo and Preman. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala is known for her work in The Night Manager and Made In Heaven.