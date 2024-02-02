'Nasha' Actress Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer At 32

Poonam Pandey, an actor and model, died on Friday at the age of 32 from cervical cancer, as confirmed by her media manager.
A post on Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."
Pandey's public relations representative, Parul Chawla, has verified the report of the actor's passing.
The industry has been deeply affected by the news, which has caused widespread surprise. Pandey was recognized for her daring photographs and videos.
She started her acting career in 2013 with the movie 'Nasha' and later participated in Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'.
More details awaited.