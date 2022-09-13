National Cinema Day Postponed to September 23

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced a new date for the celebration of National Cinema Day. It will now be celebrated on September 23.

The day was earlier scheduled to be celebrated on September 16.

Over 4,000 screens at multiplexes from across the country, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Delite, have teamed up to offer “celebratory admission price” of Rs 75 to mark the National Cinema Day.

According to the MAI, the commemoration of the National Cinema Day was postponed “on request from various stakeholders and in order to maximize participation”.

The national multiplex trade body said in a statement said, “The Multiplex Association of India and Cinemas across India, welcome moviegoers to spend a day at the movies with a celebratory admission price of Rs 75 to mark National Cinema Day. The National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies.”

“National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen. The day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them, yet,” the association said.

Taking to twitter, the MAI said, "The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stake holders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September."