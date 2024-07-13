Pakistan's entertainment industry boasts a dazzling array of female stars, each captivating audiences in their unique way. From the infectious charm of Hania Aamir to the regal presence of Mahira Khan, this list explores the talents and journeys of ten actresses who have stolen hearts and dominated the Pakistani screen.

Dive into their diverse styles, captivating performances, and the reasons they've earned the adoration of fans and critics alike.

Here is the list of National Crush of Pakistan

1. Hania Aamir