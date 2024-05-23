Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Elder Brother Arrested on Alleged Forgery Charges

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s elder brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui has been arrested for his involvement in a forgery case, reports said on Thursday.
According to DNA, Nawazuddin’s elder brother was taken into custody by the Budhana police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on May 22.
As per allegations, Ayazuddin fraudulently issued an order letter to the consolidation department purportedly on behalf of the District Magistrate court. This was done in connection to an ongoing farming land dispute with a person named Javed Iqbal.
However, it was later discovered that the order issued was fake. Following this, the District Magistrate filed a complaint and a case was registered against Ayazuddin under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.
This is not the first time that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother has landed in trouble. He has been embroiled in controversies earlier too. In 2018, Ayazuddin Siddiqui was also accused of hurting religious emotions by sharing an alleged offensive photo on social media.