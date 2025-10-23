Nellikkampoyil Night Riders 2025: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Runtime & OTT Details

Malayalam cinema is set to welcome a spooky yet entertaining addition this October with Nellikkampoyil Night Riders. Starring Mathew Thomas in the lead role, the upcoming horror comedy blends friendship, folklore, and supernatural suspense. Directed by Noufal Abdullah in his feature directorial debut, the film is all set to hit theatres on October 24, 2025.
Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Release Date
Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is slated for a theatrical release on October 24, 2025. Interestingly, no other major Malayalam films are scheduled for the same day, giving this horror comedy a clear field at the box office. The film is expected to appeal to audiences looking for a mix of laughter, thrills, and small-town mystery.
Trailer: A Blend of Fear, Folklore, and Friendship
The official trailer of Nellikkampoyil Night Riders introduces viewers to a rustic Kerala village where Meenakshi Unnikrishnan’s character describes her lover, Shyam (Mathew Thomas), as a brave young man who once caught a thief. However, what begins as a cheerful story soon turns eerie as the visuals hint at dark folklore, haunted nights, and a mysterious ghostly presence.
The trailer teases a perfect mix of humour and horror, showing Shyam and his friends confronting spine-chilling moments with comic undertones. Director Noufal Abdullah’s edit-driven style lends the film a sharp pace, keeping the tone light yet suspenseful.
Plot: A Mysterious Journey Through the Haunted Village of Nellikkampoyil
Set in the fictional village of Nellikkampoyil, the film follows Shyam, a lively young man whose courage is tested when strange events disturb the peace of his hometown. As the boundary between the real and the supernatural begins to blur, Shyam and his friends embark on a perilous journey that forces them to confront their deepest fears.
Nellikkampoyil Night Riders promises a story that intertwines folk tales, friendship, and fear, offering audiences a refreshing take on the Malayalam horror comedy genre.
Cast and Crew: Mathew Thomas Leads a Dynamic Ensemble
The film features a large ensemble of familiar Malayalam talents alongside Mathew Thomas.
Cast includes:
Mathew Thomas
Meenakshi Unnikrishnan
Naseer Sankranti
Rony David Raj
Sharath Sabha
Merin Philip
Sinil Zainuddin
Noushad Ali
Chaithra Praveen
Vishnu Agasthya
Roshan Shanavas
Abu Salim
Crew details:
Director: Noufal Abdullah (editor turned filmmaker)
Writers: Jyothish M and Sunu A V (Pranaya Vilasam fame)
Music: Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair
Cinematography: Abhilash Shankar
Producers: Abbas Thirunavaya, Sajin Ali, Hamza Thirunavaya
Co-Producers: Vimal T K, Kapil Jhaveri, Gurmeet Singh
This team brings together a range of creative voices from Malayalam cinema, merging humor, horror, and local myth in one engaging package.
Runtime and Technical Details
The film runs for2 hours and 5 minutes (125 minutes). With its brisk pacing and engaging storytelling, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders aims to keep audiences hooked from start to finish.
Nellikkampoyil Night Riders OTT Release and Streaming Rights
While the producers have not yet announced the film’s OTT partner, sources suggest that Nellikkampoyil Night Riders may begin streaming by November 2025, following its theatrical run.
Given that most of Mathew Thomas’s recent films, including Premalu and Bromance, are available via OTTplay Premium, fans can expect a similar digital release strategy for this project as well.
Mathew Thomas Steps into a Grittier Role
Known for his heartfelt performances in films like Premalu andThanneer Mathan Dinangal, Mathew Thomas ventures into a new genre with Nellikkampoyil Night Riders. The trailer showcases him in a more rugged, action-driven avatar as he faces both human and supernatural challenges.
The screenplay by Jyothish M and Sunu A V ensures a balance of heart, humour, and horror, while Noufal Abdullah’s direction promises an atmospheric blend of realism and folklore-inspired fantasy.
Nellikkampoyil Night Riders appears to be an exciting fusion of village folklore, horror elements, and youthful camaraderie, making it one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of October 2025. With Mathew Thomas leading a talented ensemble and Noufal Abdullah bringing his sharp editorial sensibilities to the director’s chair, the film is poised to deliver a refreshing cinematic experience filled with laughs, scares, and emotion.
