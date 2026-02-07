Netflix India coming up with Its Massive 2026 Slate: From Dhindora 2 to Super Subbu

Netflix India has officially unveiled its 2026 content slate, marking a major milestone as the streaming giant completes 10 years in India. The upcoming lineup promises a diverse mix of comedies, thrillers, biographical dramas, regional originals, and long-awaited sequels, with 26 new titles set to release over the year.

From Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora Season 2 to Netflix’s first Telugu original series Super Subbu, the platform is expanding its storytelling footprint across genres and languages.

Netflix India 2026 Slate: What’s New This Year?

The Netflix India 2026 lineup focuses on:

Creator-led digital franchises

Regional storytelling with wider reach

Real-life inspired narratives

Ensemble-driven comedy dramas

All Netflix India Films Set to Release in 2026

Dhindora Season 2: Bhuvan Bam Brings His Iconic Characters to Netflix

One of the biggest highlights of Netflix India’s 2026 slate is Dhindora Season 2, starring popular digital creator Bhuvan Bam.

Originally launched on YouTube, the much-loved comedy series now makes its transition to Netflix with a bigger canvas.

What to Expect From Dhindora 2

Return of fan-favourite characters, including Titu Mama

A larger, more layered storyline

Retained humour and cultural authenticity

According to the official series description, the new season follows Titu Mama pulling the family into chaos filled with pride, panic, and questionable planning, raising the stakes for everyone involved.

Netflix’s First Telugu Original Series: Super Subbu

Netflix is expanding its regional slate with its first-ever Telugu original series, titled Super Subbu.

About Super Subbu

Genre: Comedy-drama

Lead Actor: Sundeep Kishan

Director: Mallik Ram

The series revolves around an unlucky teacher trying to escape his father’s control, only to land a job teaching sex education in a conservative rural village—despite being inexperienced himself. The show blends humour, social commentary, and awkward situations into a light-hearted narrative.

Hello Bachhon: Series Inspired by PhysicsWallah Founder Alakh Pandey

Another standout announcement from the Netflix India 2026 slate is Hello Bachhon, a biographical drama inspired by the journey of Alakh Pandey, co-founder of PhysicsWallah.

Key Details

Lead Actor: Vineet Kumar Singh

Director: Abhishek Yadav

The series tells the story of a humble physics teacher who empowers students to overcome socio-economic barriers and chase their dreams of becoming engineers and doctors. The show highlights the impact of education and one teacher’s resistance against systemic challenges.

Chumbak: A Neighbourhood Comedy With an Ensemble Cast

Netflix also revealed Chumbak, a heartwarming comedy series set in a traditional Mumbai neighbourhood.

Chumbak Cast

Neena Gupta

Deven Bhojani

Amyra Dastur

Sumeet Vyas

Manasi Parekh

Arjun Bijlani

Helly Shah

Sumeet Raghavan

Sandeepa Dhar

The series explores the lives of five families living in an old row-house, focusing on everyday conflicts, shared joys, emotional moments, and evolving relationships that turn neighbours into an extended family.

Other Major Titles Announced in Netflix India 2026 Slate

Alongside the headline projects, Netflix also announced several other upcoming films and series, including:

Maa Behen starring Madhuri Dixit

Hum Hindustani featuring Saif Ali Khan

Mamla Legal Hai Season 2

Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna

Family Business, led by Anil Kapoor

These titles span legal dramas, family entertainers, action-driven narratives, and socially rooted stories.

Netflix India’s 10-Year Vision: Expanding Stories Across India

With its 2026 slate, Netflix India is clearly focusing on:

Strengthening creator-driven content

Supporting regional-language originals

Blending entertainment with meaningful storytelling

Reaching wider audiences across India

The platform’s continued investment reflects its commitment to showcasing Indian stories on a global scale.

TheNetflix India 2026 slate offers one of the platform’s most ambitious lineups to date. With the return of popular franchises like Dhindora 2, the launch of Telugu original Super Subbu, and inspiring stories like Hello Bachhon, Netflix is set to deliver a year packed with variety, innovation, and cultural depth.

As Netflix celebrates a decade in India, its 2026 content slate signals a strong focus on originality, regional representation, and stories that resonate deeply with Indian audiences.

