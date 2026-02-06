Mismatched Season 4 Netflix Release: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf’s Final Chapter as Dimple and Rishi

Netflix’s popular romantic comedy series Mismatched is officially returning with Season 4, which has been confirmed as the final season of the show. The upcoming chapter will mark the emotional farewell of Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf as Dimple Ahuja and Rishi Singh Shekhawat—characters that have become iconic among Gen-Z audiences since the show’s debut in 2020.

As anticipation builds, fans are eager to know the release timeline, plot direction, cast details, and what to expect from the final season of this much-loved Netflix original.

Is Mismatched Season 4 the Final Season?

Yes. Mismatched Season 4 will be the last season of the series. Netflix has officially confirmed that the fourth instalment will bring the story of Dimple and Rishi to a close, offering long-awaited emotional closure to their journey.

The announcement triggered a wave of nostalgia and sadness among fans, many of whom have followed the couple’s on-and-off relationship across three seasons.

Mismatched Season 4 Netflix Release Date: What We Know So Far

Mismatched Season 4 is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2026, but the streaming platform has not announced an official release date yet.

When contacted for confirmation, Netflix stated that no tentative premiere date has been finalised. However, the season is expected to arrive later in 2026, giving viewers time to rewatch Seasons 1–3 ahead of the finale.

The show will stream exclusively on Netflix and will be available to audiences worldwide.

Mismatched Season 4 Story and Plot Expectations

According to the official synopsis, the final season revolves around second chances, timing, and unresolved emotions.

Dimple and Rishi are unexpectedly drawn back into each other’s lives, despite Rishi being on a path that seemingly leaves no room for turning back. As their worlds collide again, the central question resurfaces:

Were they truly mismatched, or were they simply never in the right place at the right time?

Season 4 is positioned as the natural emotional conclusion to their story, directly continuing from the events of Season 3, where the couple chose personal growth over their relationship.

Themes Explored in the Final Season

The concluding chapter of Mismatched is expected to focus on:

Love versus timing

Personal growth and emotional maturity

Second chances and unfinished relationships

Closure and reconciliation

Netflix has described the season as a reflection on what happens when two people who believed they had said goodbye are pulled back into each other’s orbit.

Netflix Teaser Hints at an Emotional Finale

A brief teaser shared by Netflix shows Dimple and Rishi sitting together at Marine Drive, Mumbai, the same location where Season 3 ended. This visual callback strongly suggests that Season 4 will revisit unresolved emotions and unfinished conversations.

The teaser’s reflective tone hints at nostalgia, emotional reckoning, and the possibility of long-awaited closure.

Fan Reactions to Mismatched Season 4 Being the Last

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to express their emotions. Many shared messages reflecting sadness and attachment to the characters, with reactions such as:

Expressing heartbreak over the “last season” announcement

Hoping for one more season beyond Season 4

Celebrating one final chance to see Dimple and Rishi together

The overwhelming response highlights the strong emotional connection viewers have formed with the series.

Mismatched Season 4 Cast: Who Is Returning?

The final season will feature the return of the show’s core ensemble cast.

Confirmed Cast Members

Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja

Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat

Vidya Malvade

Rannvijay Singha

Ahsaas Channa

Taaruk Raina

Muskkaan Jaferi

Abhinav Sharma

The returning cast ensures continuity and emotional consistency as the series reaches its conclusion.

Mismatched Season 4: Director, Creator, and Production Team

Director: Divyang Thakkar

Creator: Gazal Dhaliwal

Producer: Ronnie Screwvala

The same creative leadership behind the earlier seasons continues into the finale, maintaining the tone, humour, and emotional depth that defined the show’s success.

Why Mismatched Season 4 Matters to Fans

Since its premiere in 2020, Mismatched has stood out for its relatable portrayal of young love, ambition, and emotional vulnerability. The series resonated strongly with Gen-Z audiences due to its realistic characters, modern romance, and heartfelt storytelling.

Season 4 represents not just the end of a show but the conclusion of a journey that explored how love evolves with time, growth, and life choices.

Mismatched Season 4 is shaping up to be an emotional and meaningful farewell to Dimple and Rishi. While the exact Netflix release date remains unconfirmed, the final season promises closure, reflection, and a fitting conclusion to one of Netflix India’s most loved romantic series.

Fans can expect a story rooted in love, timing, and the bittersweet reality of growing up—making Season 4 a must-watch when it finally arrives in 2026.

