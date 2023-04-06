Upcoming Movies and Series to watch in April 2023: Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar

April promises to be an exciting month for movie and series enthusiasts as a diverse range of programs and movies are set to be launched. The action-packed Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and the Thadam remake Gumraah, in which Aditya Roy Kapur plays a double role for the first time, are just a few of the exciting releases. Meanwhile, down south, there's Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam and Ponniyin Selvan, the second part of Mani Ratnam's epic masterpiece. Here are the upcoming movies and series to watch in April 2023.
Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his amazing storylines and work in movies like Udaan and Lootera, is getting ready to helm Jubilee, his first OTT film. The series, which features timeless music composed by Amit Trivedi, stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. It will be available on Amazon Video on April 7.
When Love Bites is an upcoming Netflix series featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Pratim Dasgupta, Tooth Pari: When Love Bites will be available on April 20th. Shantanu Maheshwari, who made his acting debut in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, is expected to deliver another excellent performance in this series.
The much-anticipated American action comedy mystery Murder Mystery 2 is finally here, following the 2019 film Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The sequel revolves around Nick and Audrey Spitz, who leave their jobs as a cop and hairdresser to become full-time private detectives after successfully solving their first murder mystery in the previous film.
Copycat Killer, an upcoming Chinese film available on Netflix, is based on the famous crime mystery novel by Japanese author Miyuki Miyabe. The movie depicts Taiwan's first serial murder case, set in Taipei during the 1990s. The media-savvy killer takes advantage of the public's attention to turn the investigation into a national spectacle, fueling rumors and notoriety. Award-winning actor Wu Kang-ren portrays a prosecutor who is determined to solve the case but discovers that things are not as they appear. While the murderer continues to make a mockery of the legal system, the prosecutor tries to maintain social order, resulting in a gripping storyline.
Citadel, a Prime Video series, follows former agent Mason Kane (Richard Madden) as he enlists the help of his ex-colleague Nadia (Priyanka Chopra) to stop the powerful syndicate Manticore from establishing a new world order. The series will debut on April 28th, with new episodes airing every Friday until May 26th.
Gaslight is an upcoming Hindi film, directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh, the mystery-thriller follows Misha as she returns to her family estate after 15 years to find her father missing. Gaslight will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31st.
Sunil Grover plays the lead role in the comedy-drama web series United Kachhe, which focuses on Tango, an undocumented Indian immigrant who faces difficulties making ends meet while aspiring for a better life in England. Despite his financial struggles, language barriers, and cultural differences, his optimistic attitude and perseverance enable him to secure odd jobs and make new friends, including a compassionate woman. Tango also has to grapple with the moral dilemma of accepting help from those who may not have his best interests at heart, as well as the constant threat of deportation. The online series explores significant issues related to immigration, identity, and belonging, while also incorporating humorous and relatable moments.
Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is an upcoming musical drama movie directed by Anurag Kashyap, featuring Alaya F and newcomer Karan Mehta in lead roles. The movie tells the story of two unfulfilled love stories, burdened by caste, social status, and inequality, that are rapidly moving toward each other. One love story involves a girl in London with obsessive affection for a boy, while the other takes place in a parallel universe with a boy who likes a girl.
Chupa, which will be available on Netflix on April 7, is about a young chupacabra that Teenage Alex discovers while visiting his family in Mexico. Alex and his relatives must embark on a lifelong mission to protect the legendary creature.
In the online series Gutur Gu, which premieres on Amazon MiniTV on April 5, Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal portray Ritu and Anuj, an adorable on-screen couple who must navigate the early stages of their relationship. From the sweetness of first love to the turmoil caused by Desi's parents, the narrative has it all.
Hunger, which will be available on Netflix on April 8, follows Aoy (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying), who manages her family's neighborhood stir-fry noodle shop. When she joins Team Hunger, led by Chef Paul (Nopachai Jayanama), who exposes her to the questionable aspects of the fine-dining business, her life changes forever.
Indian Matchmaking is returning for a third season on Netflix, and this time Mumbai's top mediator Sima Taparia will be assisting single millennials all over the world in finding their perfect match. The new season will feature higher demands from existing and new clients and will premiere on April 21st.