Netflix Unveils Thrilling Teaser for ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

Season 2 picks up three years after Gi-hun’s initial victory, following his decision to abandon plans to move to the United States. Instead, he returns with a renewed sense of purpose and a burning quest for revenge. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history with his Emmy win for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series, has promised that the new season will delve deeper into Gi-hun’s character, exploring the profound changes he has undergone.