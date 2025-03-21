Netflix's Karma coming on 4th April : A Dark Tale of Crime and Fate

Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Karma, starring Park Hae-soo and Shin Min-a, is set to premiere on April 4, 2025. This gripping thriller explores the interconnected lives of six individuals bound by fate and crime, promising an intense and suspenseful viewing experience.

Advertisment

Karma trailer and Storyline

Netflix recently unveiled the official trailer for Karma, and it has already generated immense excitement among K-drama fans. The series follows six strangers whose lives become entangled after a single, life-changing event. As the story unfolds, each character must face their past secrets and the dark consequences of their actions.

The trailer opens with a haunting scene that appears to depict a murder-for-hire, set against a chilling version of When the Saints Go Marching In. With split-screen shots and intense sequences, the trailer hints at the deep connections between the characters, emphasizing how seemingly small actions can lead to devastating repercussions.

Karma Cast and Crew

Director & Writer : Lee Il-hyung (A Violent Prosecutor, Remember)

: Lee Il-hyung (A Violent Prosecutor, Remember) Production Companies: Moonlight Film, Baram Pictures

Main Cast

Park Hae-soo as the Witness

as the Witness Shin Min-a as Ju-Yeon

as Ju-Yeon Lee Hee-jun as the Debtor

as the Debtor Kim Sung-kyun as Gil-ryong

as Gil-ryong Lee Kwang-soo as Glasses

as Glasses Gong Seung-yeon as Yu-jeong

The show’s stellar cast, led by Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) and Shin Min-a (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), is expected to deliver powerful performances.

Karma Plot and Themes

Karma is an intense crime thriller that delves into fate, guilt, and survival. The plot revolves around:

A witness to a tragic event

A doctor suffering from recurring nightmares

A man whose world is turned upside down by an unforeseen accident

Another man drowning in debt

As their destinies intertwine, each character is forced to confront their darkest secrets and past mistakes, making for a suspenseful and thought-provoking drama.

Karma OTT Release Date

Karma will premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 4, 2025. With its thrilling storyline, stunning visuals, and talented cast, this K-drama is set to be a must-watch.

Fans have already taken to social media to express their excitement, with many calling it their next binge-worthy obsession. If you love intense crime dramas with unexpected twists, Karma should be on your watchlist!

Also Read:

Disney's Snow White Review: A Confused Reboot That Lacks Magic