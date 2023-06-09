Never Have I Ever Season 4 Review: A Wholesome Finale That Lives In the Shadow of Better Seasons

Devi Vishwakumar's tumultuous journey comes to an end in the fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever." As we bid farewell to this chaotic mess of a protagonist, the series offers a finale that is heartwarming but lacks the surprise and excitement of its predecessors. It's a somewhat predictable conclusion, considering the rollercoaster ride we've been on with Devi throughout the previous seasons.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 picks up during Devi's senior year of high school, where she finds herself grappling with the aftermath of her relationship with Ben Gross and striving to secure her dream college admission to Princeton. Alongside Devi, her friends Eleanor and Fabiola also face pivotal life choices. The season sets the stage for their transition into adulthood, filled with awkward moments, new romances, and personal growth.

Despite the twists and turns, it becomes apparent early on that the story is heading towards a foreseeable resolution. The show has been gradually building up to this particular outcome, and while it's not necessarily a bad thing for a conclusion to be anticipated, the manner in which Devi's journey concludes feels a bit too neat and tidy. The series attempts to tie up loose ends, resulting in a conclusion that lacks the element of surprise.

In many ways, Season 4 feels more like an extended epilogue than a full-fledged chapter in Devi's life. Her fears and worries unfold predictably, adhering to familiar patterns. While it's true that a satisfying ending should make sense in retrospect, there's a certain lack of unexpectedness that leaves something to be desired. Each character ends up exactly where one would expect them to be, and the romantic pairings, though entertaining, sometimes feel forced and rushed.

The previous seasons of "Never Have I Ever" thrived on the solid foundation of Devi's relationship with her late father, Mohan. Flashbacks and hallucinations featuring Mohan acted as a unifying thread, weaving disparate storylines together into a cohesive narrative. Unfortunately, Season 4 falls short in this regard. The attempt to provide closure for every character results in neglecting the necessary development that should accompany such resolutions. Nalini and Nirmala, for instance, are given romantic storylines that feel rushed and lacking in depth. The focus on Devi's growth and maturity is evident, but the show fails to emphasize that this is merely the beginning of a new chapter, not the end of her story.

As we say goodbye to Devi Vishwakumar and her friends, it's worth acknowledging the excellence of "Never Have I Ever" as a whole. It has consistently delivered engaging and entertaining content, making viewers laugh, cry, and root for the characters. Each season has been a testament to the show's ability to craft relatable and memorable storylines.

The disappointment in Season 4 is largely due to the high bar set by its predecessors. The show has always excelled at blending comedy with emotional depth, tackling themes of identity, family, and friendship. It has never shied away from exploring the complexities of teenage life, and the genuine struggles and triumphs that come with it. Season 4 continues to deliver laughs. The witty dialogue and clever comedic timing remain consistent, providing much-needed levity amidst the characters' personal struggles. The show strikes a delicate balance between comedy and drama, allowing for moments of genuine emotion and introspection.