New Bollywood Movies on OTT with Release Dates [October 2023]

Bollywood Movies on OTT: Get ready for an exciting upcoming bollywood movie as we dive into the exciting world of Bollywood with the latest movies arriving on your favourite OTT platforms in October 2023. Let’s now check out the latest Bollywood films on OTT.

Khufiya

“Khufiya” is the story of Krishna Mehra, an Indian intelligence operative trying to track down a mole selling India’s defence secrets. She is also struggling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover. The story is inspired by true events and is based on the popular espionage novel, “Escape to Nowhere” by Amar Bhushan

IMDb rating – 6

Where to watch – Netflix

Cast – Tabu, Ali Fazal , Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Alexx O’Nel

King of Kotha

The plot of the movie is set in Kotha a lawless territory plagued by crime, under the rule of Kannan Bhai and his formidable K-team. However, when the situation spirals out of control, it becomes imperative for the original King of Kotha to make a comeback and restore order.