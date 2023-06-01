New Disney Hotstar Shows and Movies (June 2023)- School of Lies, Avatar: The Way of Water

Get ready for an exciting month of entertainment as Disney Plus Hotstar brings you a fantastic lineup of new shows and movies in June 2023. This collection has something for everyone, with thrilling dramas and mesmerizing adventures that will keep you hooked and entertained. From international sensations to captivating local productions, there's a wide variety of content to enjoy. Join us as we dive into a world of imagination and embark on unforgettable journeys with these highly anticipated releases. Get ready to experience the magic as we explore the exciting new Disney Hotstar shows and movies coming to our screens this June.
Get ready for a thrilling ride with the upcoming Hindi series, "School of Lies," as it unravels a captivating tale inspired by true events. Produced by the prestigious BBC studios, this show delves into the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy, which uncovers a web of mysterious crimes lurking within the boarding school's walls. As the search for the missing boy leads to the discovery of a hidden skeleton in a closet, the audience is left wondering: will the boy be found, or is tragedy destined to strike?
Prepare to be mesmerized as the international movie phenomenon, "Avatar: The Way of Water," makes its long-awaited debut on Disney Plus Hotstar, bringing its awe-inspiring visuals, soul-stirring soundtrack, and an all-star cast to your screens. Despite a nine-year hiatus, this cinematic masterpiece has continued to garner accolades, and now you can experience the captivating life stories of the enigmatic blue inhabitants from the comfort of your own home, together with your loved ones.
If you're a fan of the fiery and addictive flavor of Flamin Hot Cheetos, then you won't want to miss the upcoming drama that delves into the fascinating origins of this iconic snack. Offering a hilarious plot, the film centers around Richard Montañez, portrayed by the talented Jesse Garcia, who, as the son of a janitor working at Frito Lays, revolutionized the snack world with his creation of hot Cheetos. Get ready to embark on a journey that reveals the surprising inspiration behind this beloved treat.
If you loved the recent Ant-Man movie, here's your chance to go behind the scenes and witness the magic unfold. In "Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," actors and crew members provide fascinating insights into the production process. Offering a treasure trove of unseen visuals and candid moments, this documentary gives fans an exclusive glimpse into the editing process of a Marvel blockbuster. Don't miss this opportunity to delve into the world behind the superhero spectacle.
The highly anticipated second season of the thrilling Korean game show, "The Zone: Survival Mission," is back with a bang. Brace yourself for the adrenaline-pumping adventures as Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo, and Yuri of Girls' Generation face eight simulations of future disasters, including a terrifying zombie apocalypse. With new challenges and surprises awaiting them, fans can't help but wonder what season 2 has in store for these beloved contestants.
Prepare for an epic battle against extraterrestrial forces in Marvel Studios' upcoming project, "Secret Invasion." Directed by Ali Selim and written by Kyle Bradstreet, this star-studded series features renowned actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Emelia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, and more. Join Fury and his team as they fight to thwart the Skrulls' invasion mission, in a narrative filled with suspense and intrigue.
Disney's upcoming American musical comedy, "World's Best," helmed by director Roshan Sethi, promises a delightful blend of humor and music. The series follows Raj Patel, an exceptional mathematics prodigy with a hidden talent as an aspiring rapper, driven by his late father's dream. As he takes a leap of faith and pursues his musical aspirations, life throws him unexpected challenges. Prepare for an amazing journey filled with unexpected twists and turns as Raj Patel navigates the highs and lows of his pursuit. "World's Best" guarantees a heartwarming and entertaining experience, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit and the power of following one's dreams. Mark your calendars and get ready to be enchanted by this captivating series.
Prepare for the much-anticipated return of the Hindi remake of the British TV series, "The Night Manager," as it unveils its thrilling second season. Starring the talented Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and more, this adaptation of John Le Carre's novel has already captured the attention of audiences with its intense storyline. As the series continues to unfold, viewers can expect the unexpected, as the plot delves deeper into the world of espionage and deception. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as "The Night Manager" delivers the suspense and intrigue you've been craving.