New Disney Hotstar Shows and Movies (June 2023)- School of Lies, Avatar: The Way of Water

Get ready for an exciting month of entertainment as Disney Plus Hotstar brings you a fantastic lineup of new shows and movies in June 2023. This collection has something for everyone, with thrilling dramas and mesmerizing adventures that will keep you hooked and entertained. From international sensations to captivating local productions, there's a wide variety of content to enjoy. Join us as we dive into a world of imagination and embark on unforgettable journeys with these highly anticipated releases. Get ready to experience the magic as we explore the exciting new Disney Hotstar shows and movies coming to our screens this June.