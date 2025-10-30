New K-Dramas to Watch in November 2025: From Dynamite Kiss to Dear X

K-Drama Releases in November 2025
The final stretch of 2025 brings an extraordinary lineup of Korean dramas across Netflix, Disney+, SBS, and more. From heartfelt romances and gripping thrillers to fantasy sagas and psychological dramas, November promises something for every K-drama enthusiast.
Below is the full list of all major Korean shows releasing this month.
|Title
|OTT Platform(s)
|Release Date
|Genre
|Last Summer
|KBS2, Netflix, Wavve, Viki
|Nov 1
|Romance, Comedy, Youth
|Nice To Not Meet You
|tvN, Prime Video, TVING, Wavve
|Nov 3
|Romantic Comedy
|The Manipulated
|Disney+
|Nov 5
|Action, Thriller, Crime
|Dear X
|TVING, HBO, Viki
|Nov 6
|Psychological Thriller
|As You Stood By
|Netflix
|Nov 7
|Thriller, Mystery, Psychological
|Moon River
|MBC, Viki, Wavve, TVING
|Nov 7
|Historical, Fantasy, Romance
|No Next Life
|TV Chosun, Netflix, Kocowa
|Nov 10
|Comedy, Life, Drama
|Dynamite Kiss
|Netflix, SBS
|Nov 12
|Romantic Comedy
|Heroes Next Door
|ENA, Coupang Play
|Nov 17
|Action, Comedy, Mystery
|Taxi Driver 3
|SBS, Viki
|Nov 21
|Action, Crime, Mystery
|Can This Love Be Translated
|Netflix
|TBD
|Romantic Comedy
|The Future of the Future
|TBD
|TBD
|Comedy, Romance
|The Price of Confession
|Netflix
|Late Nov / Early Dec
|Thriller, Mystery
New K-Dramas Streaming on Netflix in November 2025
1. Last Summer (November 1)
Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Kim Gun Woo
Genre: Romance, Youth, Melodrama
About: Twin brothers separated by divorce reunite every summer, but a tragic event changes everything. A tender story of love, loss, and family ties.
Also on: KBS2, Wavve, Viki
2. As You Stood By (November 7)
Cast: Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo
Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Psychological
About: Two women trapped in abusive marriages plan a murder to escape their past — but betrayal upends everything.
3. No Next Life (November 10)
Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon
Genre: Comedy, Life, Drama
About: Three middle-aged friends try to rediscover happiness and meaning in their lives after decades of monotony.
Also on: TV Chosun, Kocowa
4. Dynamite Kiss (November 12)
Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Jang Ki Yong
Genre: Romantic Comedy
About: A woman fakes her marriage to secure a job but ends up falling for her boss. A chaotic, heartwarming office romance.
Also on: SBS
5. Can This Love Be Translated (TBD)
Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Yoon Jung
Genre: Romantic Comedy
About: A multilingual interpreter and a global superstar navigate love and misunderstanding while working together on an international project.
6. The Price of Confession (Late November / Early December)
Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo
Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Crime
About: An art teacher accused of murder strikes a dangerous pact with a notorious inmate to clear her name.
7. The Future of the Future (TBD)
Cast: Nana, Kim Dong Hyun
Genre: Comedy, Romance
About: A young woman learns to embrace love and self-discovery after heartbreak.
New K-Dramas Streaming on Disney+ in November 2025
1. The Manipulated (November 5)
Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Do Kyung Soo, Lee Kwang Soo
Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime
About: An office worker’s life unravels after he’s framed for a brutal crime. While in prison, he discovers the man who orchestrated his downfall — and begins his revenge.
New K-Dramas Streaming on TVING, HBO & Viki in November 2025
1. Dear X (November 6)
Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Hwang In Yeop
Genre: Psychological Thriller, Melodrama
About: Based on a hit webtoon, Dear X explores the double life of a top actress hiding her dark past. A gripping, stylish thriller directed by Lee Eung Bok (Sweet Home).
Also on: HBO, TVING
New K-Dramas Streaming on SBS in November 2025
1. Taxi Driver 3 (November 21)
Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin
Genre: Action, Crime, Mystery
About: Kim Do Gi and the Rainbow Taxi crew are back in Season 3. Expect new cases, moral dilemmas, and high-octane vigilante justice.
Also on: Viki
New K-Dramas Streaming on MBC, ENA
1. Moon River (November 7 | MBC, Viki, Wavve, TVING)
Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong
Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Romance
About: A soul-swap between a crown prince and a merchant sets the stage for love, destiny, and laughter in this fantasy romance.
2. Heroes Next Door (November 17 | ENA, Coupang Play)
Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim Ji Hyun
Genre: Action, Comedy, Mystery
About: Former special forces members secretly protect their community while living as everyday citizens. A blend of humor, heroism, and heart.
Editor’s Picks – Must-Watch K-Dramas This November
Dear X (TVING/HBO/Viki): Kim Yoo Jung’s dark transformation in this psychological thriller is already drawing global attention.
The Manipulated (Disney+): Ji Chang Wook returns to action in this intense revenge saga.
Moon River (MBC): A beautifully crafted fantasy-romance set in the Joseon era.
Taxi Driver 3 (SBS): The return of Korea’s favorite vigilante promises top-tier action and storytelling.
From deeply emotional romances to adrenaline-filled revenge thrillers, November 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark month for K-drama fans. With global releases across Netflix, Disney+, HBO, TVING, and SBS, this lineup ensures every kind of viewer finds something to love — whether you crave heart, humor, or high stakes.
