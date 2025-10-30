New K-Dramas to Watch in November 2025: From Dynamite Kiss to Dear X

K-Drama Releases in November 2025

The final stretch of 2025 brings an extraordinary lineup of Korean dramas across Netflix, Disney+, SBS, and more. From heartfelt romances and gripping thrillers to fantasy sagas and psychological dramas, November promises something for every K-drama enthusiast.

Below is the full list of all major Korean shows releasing this month.

Title OTT Platform(s) Release Date Genre Last Summer KBS2, Netflix, Wavve, Viki Nov 1 Romance, Comedy, Youth Nice To Not Meet You tvN, Prime Video, TVING, Wavve Nov 3 Romantic Comedy The Manipulated Disney+ Nov 5 Action, Thriller, Crime Dear X TVING, HBO, Viki Nov 6 Psychological Thriller As You Stood By Netflix Nov 7 Thriller, Mystery, Psychological Moon River MBC, Viki, Wavve, TVING Nov 7 Historical, Fantasy, Romance No Next Life TV Chosun, Netflix, Kocowa Nov 10 Comedy, Life, Drama Dynamite Kiss Netflix, SBS Nov 12 Romantic Comedy Heroes Next Door ENA, Coupang Play Nov 17 Action, Comedy, Mystery Taxi Driver 3 SBS, Viki Nov 21 Action, Crime, Mystery Can This Love Be Translated Netflix TBD Romantic Comedy The Future of the Future TBD TBD Comedy, Romance The Price of Confession Netflix Late Nov / Early Dec Thriller, Mystery

New K-Dramas Streaming on Netflix in November 2025

1. Last Summer (November 1)

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Kim Gun Woo

Genre: Romance, Youth, Melodrama

About: Twin brothers separated by divorce reunite every summer, but a tragic event changes everything. A tender story of love, loss, and family ties.

Also on: KBS2, Wavve, Viki

2. As You Stood By (November 7)

Cast: Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Psychological

About: Two women trapped in abusive marriages plan a murder to escape their past — but betrayal upends everything.

3. No Next Life (November 10)

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon

Genre: Comedy, Life, Drama

About: Three middle-aged friends try to rediscover happiness and meaning in their lives after decades of monotony.

Also on: TV Chosun, Kocowa

4. Dynamite Kiss (November 12)

Cast: Ahn Eun Jin, Jang Ki Yong

Genre: Romantic Comedy

About: A woman fakes her marriage to secure a job but ends up falling for her boss. A chaotic, heartwarming office romance.

Also on: SBS

5. Can This Love Be Translated (TBD)

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Yoon Jung

Genre: Romantic Comedy

About: A multilingual interpreter and a global superstar navigate love and misunderstanding while working together on an international project.

6. The Price of Confession (Late November / Early December)

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Crime

About: An art teacher accused of murder strikes a dangerous pact with a notorious inmate to clear her name.

7. The Future of the Future (TBD)

Cast: Nana, Kim Dong Hyun

Genre: Comedy, Romance

About: A young woman learns to embrace love and self-discovery after heartbreak.

New K-Dramas Streaming on Disney+ in November 2025

1. The Manipulated (November 5)

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Do Kyung Soo, Lee Kwang Soo

Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime

About: An office worker’s life unravels after he’s framed for a brutal crime. While in prison, he discovers the man who orchestrated his downfall — and begins his revenge.

New K-Dramas Streaming on TVING, HBO & Viki in November 2025

1. Dear X (November 6)

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Hwang In Yeop

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Melodrama

About: Based on a hit webtoon, Dear X explores the double life of a top actress hiding her dark past. A gripping, stylish thriller directed by Lee Eung Bok (Sweet Home).

Also on: HBO, TVING

New K-Dramas Streaming on SBS in November 2025

1. Taxi Driver 3 (November 21)

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin

Genre: Action, Crime, Mystery

About: Kim Do Gi and the Rainbow Taxi crew are back in Season 3. Expect new cases, moral dilemmas, and high-octane vigilante justice.

Also on: Viki

New K-Dramas Streaming on MBC, ENA

1. Moon River (November 7 | MBC, Viki, Wavve, TVING)

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong

Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Romance

About: A soul-swap between a crown prince and a merchant sets the stage for love, destiny, and laughter in this fantasy romance.

2. Heroes Next Door (November 17 | ENA, Coupang Play)

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim Ji Hyun

Genre: Action, Comedy, Mystery

About: Former special forces members secretly protect their community while living as everyday citizens. A blend of humor, heroism, and heart.

Editor’s Picks – Must-Watch K-Dramas This November

Dear X (TVING/HBO/Viki): Kim Yoo Jung’s dark transformation in this psychological thriller is already drawing global attention.

The Manipulated (Disney+): Ji Chang Wook returns to action in this intense revenge saga.

Moon River (MBC): A beautifully crafted fantasy-romance set in the Joseon era.

Taxi Driver 3 (SBS): The return of Korea’s favorite vigilante promises top-tier action and storytelling.

From deeply emotional romances to adrenaline-filled revenge thrillers, November 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark month for K-drama fans. With global releases across Netflix, Disney+, HBO, TVING, and SBS, this lineup ensures every kind of viewer finds something to love — whether you crave heart, humor, or high stakes.

