Would You Marry Me Episodes 5 & 6: Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, and What to Expect

The beloved romantic comedy K-drama “Would You Marry Me” continues to win hearts with its charming leads, witty humor, and emotional storytelling. Starring Jung So-min as Yoo Me-ri and Choi Woo-shik as Kim U-ju, the series blends fake-romance tropes with authentic emotions, creating a refreshing take on modern relationships.
As the story gains momentum, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of episodes 5 and 6, which promise new romantic developments, heartfelt moments, and surprising twists.
Would You Marry Me Episodes 5 & 6 Release Dates
|Episode
|Release Date
|Day
|OTT Platform
|Episode 5
|October 24, 2025
|Friday
|SBS TV & Disney+
|Episode 6
|October 25, 2025
|Saturday
|SBS TV & Disney+
The upcoming episodes will air first on SBS TV in South Korea and will be made available globally via Disney+, complete with English subtitles for international audiences.
Would You Marry Me Episode 5 & 6 Release Time in India
Indian viewers can stream the new episodes around 6:20 PM IST, shortly after their broadcast in South Korea at 9:50 PM KST. The show’s availability on Disney+ ensures high-quality streaming with subtitles, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy the latest developments without delay.
Where to Watch Would You Marry Me Online
Fans in India and other international regions can watch “Would You Marry Me” exclusively on Disney+. The series is also broadcast on SBS TV for Korean audiences.
Streaming platforms:
Korea: SBS TV
Global (including India): Disney+
The OTT release ensures fans can stream the romantic comedy in HD quality with English subtitles soon after each episode’s TV premiere.
What to Expect in Would You Marry Me Episodes 5 & 6
Episode 5: A Romantic Turning Point
Episode 5 is set to take a dramatic and emotional turn following a spontaneous kiss between Yoo Me-ri and Kim U-ju during a chaotic photoshoot. What begins as a fake relationship suddenly feels real, blurring the boundaries between pretense and genuine affection. This pivotal moment introduces a deeper emotional layer to the story, leaving both characters—and viewers—questioning what’s next.
Episode 6: Emotions Deepen
In episode 6, the chemistry between Me-ri and U-ju intensifies as they confront their growing feelings. Balancing their contract-based romance with the complexities of real emotions, the duo finds themselves caught between playful banter, heartfelt confessions, and emotional vulnerability. Fans can expect laughter, tension, and romance in equal measure as their connection deepens.
About the Series
“Would You Marry Me” explores the evolving relationship between a perfectionist photographer and a wedding planner who enter a fake engagement for professional reasons. What begins as a convenient setup soon turns into a heartfelt journey of self-discovery and love.
The series continues to impress audiences with its sharp writing, organic humor, and undeniable chemistry between Jung So-min and Choi Woo-shik.
Episodes 5 and 6 of “Would You Marry Me” mark a crucial turning point in the series, elevating its romantic tension and emotional resonance. With humor, warmth, and authentic storytelling, the K-drama continues to stand out as one of the season’s most enjoyable
