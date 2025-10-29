New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in November 2025: Full List of Releases

Netflix is closing out 2025 in style with a massive lineup of new movies, series, documentaries, and holiday specials. From blockbuster arrivals like Stranger Things Season 5 and Frankenstein to festive favorites such as A Merry Little Ex-Mas and Jingle Bell Heist, November promises something for every kind of viewer.

Netflix new releases in November

Date Title Type Description / Key Highlights Nov 1 Back to the Future Trilogy, Broadchurch (1-3), Crazy Rich Asians, Elvis, The Nun II, Wonka Films / Series Massive batch of classics, blockbusters, and Christmas features including Joy Ride and Little Women. Nov 2 King Richard, The Outfit Films Oscar-winning biopic starring Will Smith and period crime drama from Focus Features. Nov 3 Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches, In Waves and War Netflix Originals Animated family special and documentary on Navy SEALs. Nov 4 Minx (1-2), Squid Game: The Challenge S2, Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things Originals / Comedy Feminist dramedy, hit reality competition, and stand-up special. Nov 5 Election (1999), Heweliusz, Just Alice, Wish Upon Films / Series Mix of cult classics and international dramas. Nov 6 Death by Lightning, Soulmates, The Bad Guys: Breaking In Netflix Originals Historical mini-series, sci-fi anthology, and animated prequel. Nov 7 Frankenstein, Baramulla, As You Stood By Originals Guillermo del Toro’s epic adaptation, Indian crime drama, and Korean thriller. Nov 8 Manodrome, Countdown: Jake vs Tank Film / Docu-series Psychological drama starring Jesse Eisenberg and boxing docuseries. Nov 10 Marine (Limited Series), Sesame Street Vol. 1, Wanted Man Originals / Kids Docuseries, classic kids show debut, and action thriller. Nov 11 Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, Survivor’s Remorse (1-4) Films / Series Holiday romances and sports drama. Nov 12 A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Being Eddie, Mrs Playmen, Selling the OC S4 Netflix Originals Holiday comedy, Eddie Murphy doc, Italian biopic, and reality TV. Nov 13 Delhi Crime S3, Had I Not Seen the Sun, The Beast in Me Originals Indian crime hit returns with global thrillers and documentaries. Nov 14 In Your Dreams, Jake Paul vs Tank Davis (LIVE), The Crystal Cuckoo Originals Animated adventure, live boxing event, and Spanish mystery. Nov 15 A Royal Date for Christmas, A Vineyard Christmas, Royally Yours, This Christmas Holiday Films Dozens of heartwarming romantic Christmas titles arrive. Nov 17 Blue Beetle, Gabby’s Dollhouse S12, Selena y Los Dinos Films / Originals DC superhero movie and documentary on singer Selena Quintanilla. Nov 19 Champagne Problems, The Carman Family Deaths, The Son of a Thousand Men Originals Romantic comedy, true crime, and international drama. Nov 20 A Man on the Inside S2, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S4 Originals Sitcom sequel and final season of animated Jurassic series. Nov 21 Marry Christmas, Mistletoe Mixup, Train Dreams Films / Originals Festive romances and historical drama starring Joel Edgerton. Nov 22 I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper Series Japanese family drama debut. Nov 24 Missing: Dead or Alive S2, Santa Bootcamp, The Island Originals / Films True-crime docu-series, Lifetime holiday movie, and sci-fi classic. Nov 25 Is It Cake? Holidays S2 Original Festive edition of the hit baking competition. Nov 26 Jingle Bell Heist, Stranger Things S5 Vol. 1 Netflix Originals Christmas heist comedy and one of Netflix’s biggest finales. Nov 27 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Film DC sequel starring Jason Momoa. Nov 28 Left-Handed Girl, The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo Originals Award-tipped Taiwanese drama and powerful war documentary.

Netflix New Releases on November 1, 2025

The month begins with a packed lineup of timeless hits and crowd-pleasing favorites.

A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) – A heartwarming TV movie starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict as an antique shop owner uncovering a mysterious box of keepsakes.

Back to the Future Trilogy (1985–1990) – Relive the adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown in all three iconic sci-fi films.

Broadchurch (Seasons 1–3) – The acclaimed British crime drama featuring David Tennant and Olivia Colman.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) – Action-comedy featuring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – A romantic comedy about love, family, and extravagant lifestyles in Singapore.

Dear Santa (2024) – A documentary following USPS’s Operation Santa and its impact on children’s lives.

Doctor Sleep (2019) – The Shining sequel starring Ewan McGregor.

Don’t Worry Darling (2022) – Psychological thriller with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Elvis (2022) – Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic starring Austin Butler.

Game Night (2018) – Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star in this dark comedy.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – The cult-favorite slasher returns.

In The Heights (2023) – Musical adaptation starring Anthony Ramos.

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) – Oscar-winning historical drama starring Daniel Kaluuya.

Joy Ride (2023) – Comedy about friendship and identity starring Ashley Park and Sherry Cola.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) – Sandra Bullock leads an all-female heist crew.

Paddington 2 (2017) – The beloved family adventure returns to streaming.

Ready Player One (2018) – Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi spectacle based on Ernest Cline’s novel.

Tenet (2020) – Christopher Nolan’s time-twisting blockbuster.

The Nun II (2023) – Horror sequel featuring Taissa Farmiga.

Wonka (2023) – Timothée Chalamet stars as the young chocolatier in this whimsical prequel.

Netflix Releases on November 2–4, 2025

November 2:

King Richard (2023) – Will Smith’s Oscar-winning performance as Serena and Venus Williams’s father.

The Outfit (2022) – Crime drama about a tailor entangled in mob schemes.

November 3:

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches (2025) – Animated special for preschoolers.

In Waves and War (2025) – Documentary about Navy SEALs exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy.

My Sister’s Husband (Season 1) – Indonesian romantic drama.

November 4:

Minx (Seasons 1–2) – 1970s feminist comedy-drama about launching a women’s magazine.

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 2) – Reality competition inspired by the global hit.

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (2025) – Netflix stand-up special.

Netflix Releases on November 5–7, 2025

November 5:

Election (1999) – Reese Witherspoon stars in this satirical high-school drama.

Heweliusz (Limited Series) – Polish drama based on a true ferry disaster.

Just Alice (Season 1) – Colombian romantic double-life drama.

Wish Upon (2017) – Teen horror starring Joey King.

November 6:

Death by Lightning – Historical mini-series on President James Garfield’s assassination.

The Bad Guys: Breaking In (Season 1) – Animated prequel series from DreamWorks.

The Vince Staples Show (Season 2) – Final season of the comedy series.

November 7:

Frankenstein (2025) – Guillermo del Toro’s ambitious adaptation starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

As You Stood By (Season 1) – Korean psychological drama.

Baramulla (2025) – Indian crime thriller.

Christmas in the Heartland (2017) – Heartfelt family holiday movie.

Mid-November Netflix Releases (November 8–17, 2025)

November 8–10 Highlights:

All I See Is You (2016) – Psychological romance with Blake Lively.

Manodrome (2023) – Thriller starring Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody.

Sesame Street (Volume 1) – The classic kids’ show comes to Netflix.

November 11–13 Highlights:

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (2025) – Holiday rom-com starring Alicia Silverstone.

Delhi Crime (Season 3) – Acclaimed Indian police procedural returns.

The Beast in Me (2025) – Crime thriller featuring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys.

Moulin Rouge! (2001) – Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor’s musical masterpiece.

November 14–17 Highlights:

In Your Dreams (2025) – Animated adventure set inside a dream world.

The Marksman (2021) – Action film starring Liam Neeson.

Blue Beetle (2023) – DC superhero film starring Xolo Maridueña.

Selena y Los Dinos (2025) – Documentary on Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla.

Netflix New Releases on November 19–22, 2025

November 19–20:

Champagne Problems (2025) – Holiday romance with Minka Kelly.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 4) – The animated dinosaur saga concludes.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 8) – Two new festive specials.

November 21:

One Shot with Ed Sheeran (2025) – Behind-the-scenes musical experience.

Train Dreams (2025) – Period drama starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones.

November 22:

I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper (Season 1) – Japanese family drama series.

Netflix Releases on November 24–28, 2025

November 24–25:

Missing: Dead or Alive (Season 2) – True crime docuseries returns.

Santa Bootcamp (2022) – Festive rom-com starring Rita Moreno.

Is It Cake? Holidays (Season 2) – Festive edition of the viral baking competition.

November 26:

Jingle Bell Heist (2025) – Holiday heist comedy starring Olivia Holt.

Stranger Things (Season 5, Volume 1) – The long-awaited final season arrives with four episodes.

November 27–28:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) – Jason Momoa returns as the underwater superhero.

The Left-Handed Girl (2025) – Taiwanese drama tipped for awards.

The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo (2025) – Documentary uncovering the story behind an iconic war photograph.

Netflix Originals and Must-Watch Titles

Biggest TV Return: Stranger Things Season 5 – Volume 1

Top Originals: Frankenstein, In Your Dreams, Delhi Crime Season 3

Festive Favorites: A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Jingle Bell Heist, Santa Bootcamp

Major Films Arriving:Blue Beetle, Wonka, Tenet, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Whether you’re waiting for Stranger Things’ finale, craving a cozy holiday rom-com, or diving into Frankenstein, Netflix has packed the month with entertainment for every taste.

Also Read:

Last Summer K-drama: OTT Release Date, Cast, Teaser, & What to Expect from Lee Jae-wook’s New Series