New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in November 2025: Full List of Releases

Netflix is closing out 2025 in style with a massive lineup of new movies, series, documentaries, and holiday specials. From blockbuster arrivals like Stranger Things Season 5 and Frankenstein to festive favorites such as A Merry Little Ex-Mas and Jingle Bell Heist, November promises something for every kind of viewer.
|Date
|Title
|Type
|Description / Key Highlights
|Nov 1
|Back to the Future Trilogy, Broadchurch (1-3), Crazy Rich Asians, Elvis, The Nun II, Wonka
|Films / Series
|Massive batch of classics, blockbusters, and Christmas features including Joy Ride and Little Women.
|Nov 2
|King Richard, The Outfit
|Films
|Oscar-winning biopic starring Will Smith and period crime drama from Focus Features.
|Nov 3
|Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches, In Waves and War
|Netflix Originals
|Animated family special and documentary on Navy SEALs.
|Nov 4
|Minx (1-2), Squid Game: The Challenge S2, Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
|Originals / Comedy
|Feminist dramedy, hit reality competition, and stand-up special.
|Nov 5
|Election (1999), Heweliusz, Just Alice, Wish Upon
|Films / Series
|Mix of cult classics and international dramas.
|Nov 6
|Death by Lightning, Soulmates, The Bad Guys: Breaking In
|Netflix Originals
|Historical mini-series, sci-fi anthology, and animated prequel.
|Nov 7
|Frankenstein, Baramulla, As You Stood By
|Originals
|Guillermo del Toro’s epic adaptation, Indian crime drama, and Korean thriller.
|Nov 8
|Manodrome, Countdown: Jake vs Tank
|Film / Docu-series
|Psychological drama starring Jesse Eisenberg and boxing docuseries.
|Nov 10
|Marine (Limited Series), Sesame Street Vol. 1, Wanted Man
|Originals / Kids
|Docuseries, classic kids show debut, and action thriller.
|Nov 11
|Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, Survivor’s Remorse (1-4)
|Films / Series
|Holiday romances and sports drama.
|Nov 12
|A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Being Eddie, Mrs Playmen, Selling the OC S4
|Netflix Originals
|Holiday comedy, Eddie Murphy doc, Italian biopic, and reality TV.
|Nov 13
|Delhi Crime S3, Had I Not Seen the Sun, The Beast in Me
|Originals
|Indian crime hit returns with global thrillers and documentaries.
|Nov 14
|In Your Dreams, Jake Paul vs Tank Davis (LIVE), The Crystal Cuckoo
|Originals
|Animated adventure, live boxing event, and Spanish mystery.
|Nov 15
|A Royal Date for Christmas, A Vineyard Christmas, Royally Yours, This Christmas
|Holiday Films
|Dozens of heartwarming romantic Christmas titles arrive.
|Nov 17
|Blue Beetle, Gabby’s Dollhouse S12, Selena y Los Dinos
|Films / Originals
|DC superhero movie and documentary on singer Selena Quintanilla.
|Nov 19
|Champagne Problems, The Carman Family Deaths, The Son of a Thousand Men
|Originals
|Romantic comedy, true crime, and international drama.
|Nov 20
|A Man on the Inside S2, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S4
|Originals
|Sitcom sequel and final season of animated Jurassic series.
|Nov 21
|Marry Christmas, Mistletoe Mixup, Train Dreams
|Films / Originals
|Festive romances and historical drama starring Joel Edgerton.
|Nov 22
|I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper
|Series
|Japanese family drama debut.
|Nov 24
|Missing: Dead or Alive S2, Santa Bootcamp, The Island
|Originals / Films
|True-crime docu-series, Lifetime holiday movie, and sci-fi classic.
|Nov 25
|Is It Cake? Holidays S2
|Original
|Festive edition of the hit baking competition.
|Nov 26
|Jingle Bell Heist, Stranger Things S5 Vol. 1
|Netflix Originals
|Christmas heist comedy and one of Netflix’s biggest finales.
|Nov 27
|Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
|Film
|DC sequel starring Jason Momoa.
|Nov 28
|Left-Handed Girl, The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo
|Originals
|Award-tipped Taiwanese drama and powerful war documentary.
Netflix New Releases on November 1, 2025
The month begins with a packed lineup of timeless hits and crowd-pleasing favorites.
A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) – A heartwarming TV movie starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict as an antique shop owner uncovering a mysterious box of keepsakes.
Back to the Future Trilogy (1985–1990) – Relive the adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown in all three iconic sci-fi films.
Broadchurch (Seasons 1–3) – The acclaimed British crime drama featuring David Tennant and Olivia Colman.
Charlie’s Angels (2000) – Action-comedy featuring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – A romantic comedy about love, family, and extravagant lifestyles in Singapore.
Dear Santa (2024) – A documentary following USPS’s Operation Santa and its impact on children’s lives.
Doctor Sleep (2019) – The Shining sequel starring Ewan McGregor.
Don’t Worry Darling (2022) – Psychological thriller with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.
Elvis (2022) – Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic starring Austin Butler.
Game Night (2018) – Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star in this dark comedy.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – The cult-favorite slasher returns.
In The Heights (2023) – Musical adaptation starring Anthony Ramos.
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) – Oscar-winning historical drama starring Daniel Kaluuya.
Joy Ride (2023) – Comedy about friendship and identity starring Ashley Park and Sherry Cola.
Ocean’s 8 (2018) – Sandra Bullock leads an all-female heist crew.
Paddington 2 (2017) – The beloved family adventure returns to streaming.
Ready Player One (2018) – Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi spectacle based on Ernest Cline’s novel.
Tenet (2020) – Christopher Nolan’s time-twisting blockbuster.
The Nun II (2023) – Horror sequel featuring Taissa Farmiga.
Wonka (2023) – Timothée Chalamet stars as the young chocolatier in this whimsical prequel.
Netflix Releases on November 2–4, 2025
November 2:
King Richard (2023) – Will Smith’s Oscar-winning performance as Serena and Venus Williams’s father.
The Outfit (2022) – Crime drama about a tailor entangled in mob schemes.
November 3:
Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches (2025) – Animated special for preschoolers.
In Waves and War (2025) – Documentary about Navy SEALs exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy.
My Sister’s Husband (Season 1) – Indonesian romantic drama.
November 4:
Minx (Seasons 1–2) – 1970s feminist comedy-drama about launching a women’s magazine.
Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 2) – Reality competition inspired by the global hit.
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (2025) – Netflix stand-up special.
Netflix Releases on November 5–7, 2025
November 5:
Election (1999) – Reese Witherspoon stars in this satirical high-school drama.
Heweliusz (Limited Series) – Polish drama based on a true ferry disaster.
Just Alice (Season 1) – Colombian romantic double-life drama.
Wish Upon (2017) – Teen horror starring Joey King.
November 6:
Death by Lightning – Historical mini-series on President James Garfield’s assassination.
The Bad Guys: Breaking In (Season 1) – Animated prequel series from DreamWorks.
The Vince Staples Show (Season 2) – Final season of the comedy series.
November 7:
Frankenstein (2025) – Guillermo del Toro’s ambitious adaptation starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.
As You Stood By (Season 1) – Korean psychological drama.
Baramulla (2025) – Indian crime thriller.
Christmas in the Heartland (2017) – Heartfelt family holiday movie.
Mid-November Netflix Releases (November 8–17, 2025)
November 8–10 Highlights:
All I See Is You (2016) – Psychological romance with Blake Lively.
Manodrome (2023) – Thriller starring Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody.
Sesame Street (Volume 1) – The classic kids’ show comes to Netflix.
November 11–13 Highlights:
A Merry Little Ex-Mas (2025) – Holiday rom-com starring Alicia Silverstone.
Delhi Crime (Season 3) – Acclaimed Indian police procedural returns.
The Beast in Me (2025) – Crime thriller featuring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys.
Moulin Rouge! (2001) – Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor’s musical masterpiece.
November 14–17 Highlights:
In Your Dreams (2025) – Animated adventure set inside a dream world.
The Marksman (2021) – Action film starring Liam Neeson.
Blue Beetle (2023) – DC superhero film starring Xolo Maridueña.
Selena y Los Dinos (2025) – Documentary on Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla.
Netflix New Releases on November 19–22, 2025
November 19–20:
Champagne Problems (2025) – Holiday romance with Minka Kelly.
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 4) – The animated dinosaur saga concludes.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 8) – Two new festive specials.
November 21:
One Shot with Ed Sheeran (2025) – Behind-the-scenes musical experience.
Train Dreams (2025) – Period drama starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones.
November 22:
I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper (Season 1) – Japanese family drama series.
Netflix Releases on November 24–28, 2025
November 24–25:
Missing: Dead or Alive (Season 2) – True crime docuseries returns.
Santa Bootcamp (2022) – Festive rom-com starring Rita Moreno.
Is It Cake? Holidays (Season 2) – Festive edition of the viral baking competition.
November 26:
Jingle Bell Heist (2025) – Holiday heist comedy starring Olivia Holt.
Stranger Things (Season 5, Volume 1) – The long-awaited final season arrives with four episodes.
November 27–28:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) – Jason Momoa returns as the underwater superhero.
The Left-Handed Girl (2025) – Taiwanese drama tipped for awards.
The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo (2025) – Documentary uncovering the story behind an iconic war photograph.
Netflix Originals and Must-Watch Titles
Biggest TV Return:Stranger Things Season 5 – Volume 1
Top Originals:Frankenstein, In Your Dreams, Delhi Crime Season 3
Festive Favorites:A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Jingle Bell Heist, Santa Bootcamp
Major Films Arriving:Blue Beetle, Wonka, Tenet, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Whether you’re waiting for Stranger Things’ finale, craving a cozy holiday rom-com, or diving into Frankenstein, Netflix has packed the month with entertainment for every taste.
