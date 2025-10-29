Subscribe

New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in November 2025: Full List of Releases

November 2025 marks one of Netflix’s most diverse months yet, blending prestige dramas, animated adventures, documentaries, and festive hits.

Netflix is closing out 2025 in style with a massive lineup of new movies, series, documentaries, and holiday specials. From blockbuster arrivals like Stranger Things Season 5 and Frankenstein to festive favorites such as A Merry Little Ex-Mas and Jingle Bell Heist, November promises something for every kind of viewer.

Netflix new releases in November

DateTitleTypeDescription / Key Highlights
Nov 1Back to the Future Trilogy, Broadchurch (1-3), Crazy Rich Asians, Elvis, The Nun II, WonkaFilms / SeriesMassive batch of classics, blockbusters, and Christmas features including Joy Ride and Little Women.
Nov 2King Richard, The OutfitFilmsOscar-winning biopic starring Will Smith and period crime drama from Focus Features.
Nov 3Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches, In Waves and WarNetflix OriginalsAnimated family special and documentary on Navy SEALs.
Nov 4Minx (1-2), Squid Game: The Challenge S2, Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable ThingsOriginals / ComedyFeminist dramedy, hit reality competition, and stand-up special.
Nov 5Election (1999), Heweliusz, Just Alice, Wish UponFilms / SeriesMix of cult classics and international dramas.
Nov 6Death by Lightning, Soulmates, The Bad Guys: Breaking InNetflix OriginalsHistorical mini-series, sci-fi anthology, and animated prequel.
Nov 7Frankenstein, Baramulla, As You Stood ByOriginalsGuillermo del Toro’s epic adaptation, Indian crime drama, and Korean thriller.
Nov 8Manodrome, Countdown: Jake vs TankFilm / Docu-seriesPsychological drama starring Jesse Eisenberg and boxing docuseries.
Nov 10Marine (Limited Series), Sesame Street Vol. 1, Wanted ManOriginals / KidsDocuseries, classic kids show debut, and action thriller.
Nov 11Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, Survivor’s Remorse (1-4)Films / SeriesHoliday romances and sports drama.
Nov 12A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Being Eddie, Mrs Playmen, Selling the OC S4Netflix OriginalsHoliday comedy, Eddie Murphy doc, Italian biopic, and reality TV.
Nov 13Delhi Crime S3, Had I Not Seen the Sun, The Beast in MeOriginalsIndian crime hit returns with global thrillers and documentaries.
Nov 14In Your Dreams, Jake Paul vs Tank Davis (LIVE), The Crystal CuckooOriginalsAnimated adventure, live boxing event, and Spanish mystery.
Nov 15A Royal Date for Christmas, A Vineyard Christmas, Royally Yours, This ChristmasHoliday FilmsDozens of heartwarming romantic Christmas titles arrive.
Nov 17Blue Beetle, Gabby’s Dollhouse S12, Selena y Los DinosFilms / OriginalsDC superhero movie and documentary on singer Selena Quintanilla.
Nov 19Champagne Problems, The Carman Family Deaths, The Son of a Thousand MenOriginalsRomantic comedy, true crime, and international drama.
Nov 20A Man on the Inside S2, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S4OriginalsSitcom sequel and final season of animated Jurassic series.
Nov 21Marry Christmas, Mistletoe Mixup, Train DreamsFilms / OriginalsFestive romances and historical drama starring Joel Edgerton.
Nov 22I’m Mita, Your HousekeeperSeriesJapanese family drama debut.
Nov 24Missing: Dead or Alive S2, Santa Bootcamp, The IslandOriginals / FilmsTrue-crime docu-series, Lifetime holiday movie, and sci-fi classic.
Nov 25Is It Cake? Holidays S2OriginalFestive edition of the hit baking competition.
Nov 26Jingle Bell Heist, Stranger Things S5 Vol. 1Netflix OriginalsChristmas heist comedy and one of Netflix’s biggest finales.
Nov 27Aquaman and the Lost KingdomFilmDC sequel starring Jason Momoa.
Nov 28Left-Handed Girl, The Stringer: The Man Who Took the PhotoOriginalsAward-tipped Taiwanese drama and powerful war documentary.

Netflix New Releases on November 1, 2025

The month begins with a packed lineup of timeless hits and crowd-pleasing favorites.

  • A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) – A heartwarming TV movie starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict as an antique shop owner uncovering a mysterious box of keepsakes.

  • Back to the Future Trilogy (1985–1990) – Relive the adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown in all three iconic sci-fi films.

  • Broadchurch (Seasons 1–3) – The acclaimed British crime drama featuring David Tennant and Olivia Colman.

  • Charlie’s Angels (2000) – Action-comedy featuring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.

  • Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – A romantic comedy about love, family, and extravagant lifestyles in Singapore.

  • Dear Santa (2024) – A documentary following USPS’s Operation Santa and its impact on children’s lives.

  • Doctor Sleep (2019)The Shining sequel starring Ewan McGregor.

  • Don’t Worry Darling (2022) – Psychological thriller with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

  • Elvis (2022) – Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic starring Austin Butler.

  • Game Night (2018) – Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star in this dark comedy.

  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – The cult-favorite slasher returns.

  • In The Heights (2023) – Musical adaptation starring Anthony Ramos.

  • Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) – Oscar-winning historical drama starring Daniel Kaluuya.

  • Joy Ride (2023) – Comedy about friendship and identity starring Ashley Park and Sherry Cola.

  • Ocean’s 8 (2018) – Sandra Bullock leads an all-female heist crew.

  • Paddington 2 (2017) – The beloved family adventure returns to streaming.

  • Ready Player One (2018) – Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi spectacle based on Ernest Cline’s novel.

  • Tenet (2020) – Christopher Nolan’s time-twisting blockbuster.

  • The Nun II (2023) – Horror sequel featuring Taissa Farmiga.

  • Wonka (2023) – Timothée Chalamet stars as the young chocolatier in this whimsical prequel.

Netflix Releases on November 2–4, 2025

November 2:

  • King Richard (2023) – Will Smith’s Oscar-winning performance as Serena and Venus Williams’s father.

  • The Outfit (2022) – Crime drama about a tailor entangled in mob schemes.

November 3:

  • Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches (2025) – Animated special for preschoolers.

  • In Waves and War (2025) – Documentary about Navy SEALs exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy.

  • My Sister’s Husband (Season 1) – Indonesian romantic drama.

November 4:

  • Minx (Seasons 1–2) – 1970s feminist comedy-drama about launching a women’s magazine.

  • Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 2) – Reality competition inspired by the global hit.

  • Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (2025) – Netflix stand-up special.

Netflix Releases on November 5–7, 2025

November 5:

  • Election (1999) – Reese Witherspoon stars in this satirical high-school drama.

  • Heweliusz (Limited Series) – Polish drama based on a true ferry disaster.

  • Just Alice (Season 1) – Colombian romantic double-life drama.

  • Wish Upon (2017) – Teen horror starring Joey King.

November 6:

  • Death by Lightning – Historical mini-series on President James Garfield’s assassination.

  • The Bad Guys: Breaking In (Season 1) – Animated prequel series from DreamWorks.

  • The Vince Staples Show (Season 2) – Final season of the comedy series.

November 7:

  • Frankenstein (2025) – Guillermo del Toro’s ambitious adaptation starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

  • As You Stood By (Season 1) – Korean psychological drama.

  • Baramulla (2025) – Indian crime thriller.

  • Christmas in the Heartland (2017) – Heartfelt family holiday movie.

Mid-November Netflix Releases (November 8–17, 2025)

November 8–10 Highlights:

  • All I See Is You (2016) – Psychological romance with Blake Lively.

  • Manodrome (2023) – Thriller starring Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody.

  • Sesame Street (Volume 1) – The classic kids’ show comes to Netflix.

November 11–13 Highlights:

  • A Merry Little Ex-Mas (2025) – Holiday rom-com starring Alicia Silverstone.

  • Delhi Crime (Season 3) – Acclaimed Indian police procedural returns.

  • The Beast in Me (2025) – Crime thriller featuring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys.

  • Moulin Rouge! (2001) – Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor’s musical masterpiece.

November 14–17 Highlights:

  • In Your Dreams (2025) – Animated adventure set inside a dream world.

  • The Marksman (2021) – Action film starring Liam Neeson.

  • Blue Beetle (2023) – DC superhero film starring Xolo Maridueña.

  • Selena y Los Dinos (2025) – Documentary on Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla.

Netflix New Releases on November 19–22, 2025

November 19–20:

  • Champagne Problems (2025) – Holiday romance with Minka Kelly.

  • Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 4) – The animated dinosaur saga concludes.

  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 8) – Two new festive specials.

November 21:

  • One Shot with Ed Sheeran (2025) – Behind-the-scenes musical experience.

  • Train Dreams (2025) – Period drama starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones.

November 22:

  • I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper (Season 1) – Japanese family drama series.

Netflix Releases on November 24–28, 2025

November 24–25:

  • Missing: Dead or Alive (Season 2) – True crime docuseries returns.

  • Santa Bootcamp (2022) – Festive rom-com starring Rita Moreno.

  • Is It Cake? Holidays (Season 2) – Festive edition of the viral baking competition.

November 26:

  • Jingle Bell Heist (2025) – Holiday heist comedy starring Olivia Holt.

  • Stranger Things (Season 5, Volume 1) – The long-awaited final season arrives with four episodes.

November 27–28:

  • Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) – Jason Momoa returns as the underwater superhero.

  • The Left-Handed Girl (2025) – Taiwanese drama tipped for awards.

  • The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo (2025) – Documentary uncovering the story behind an iconic war photograph.

Netflix Originals and Must-Watch Titles

  • Biggest TV Return:Stranger Things Season 5 – Volume 1

  • Top Originals:Frankenstein, In Your Dreams, Delhi Crime Season 3

  • Festive Favorites:A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Jingle Bell Heist, Santa Bootcamp

  • Major Films Arriving:Blue Beetle, Wonka, Tenet, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

 Whether you’re waiting for Stranger Things’ finale, craving a cozy holiday rom-com, or diving into Frankenstein, Netflix has packed the month with entertainment for every taste.

