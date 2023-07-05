New Netflix releases in July 2023: A Spectacular Month of Entertainment on Netflix

New Netflix releases in July 2023: As Netflix releases a thrilling lineup of engrossing TV shows and movies in July 2023, get ready to enjoy a spectacular month of entertainment. There is something for everyone to enjoy, including riveting legal dramas, captivating docuseries, and hilarious comedies. Experience mind-bending mysteries, witness breathtaking journeys, and submerge yourself in the worlds of compelling characters. July is expected to be a month filled with nonstop thrills and excitement because each new release promises to deliver outstanding storytelling and unforgettable performances. As we explore the highlights of what Netflix has in store for you in July, get your popcorn ready.
Returning with its highly anticipated second season, "The Lincoln Lawyer," based on Michael Connelly's beloved book series, takes legal drama to new heights. Join the charismatic Mickey Haller, portrayed by the talented Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, as he navigates the complexities of the courtroom while grappling with his newfound fame. This season, Mickey takes on the defense of a captivating client played by the talented Lana Parrilla, known for her enchanting role in "Once Upon a Time." Brace yourself for an enthralling ride as the season unfolds, with the first part premiering on July 6 and the second part arriving on August 3.
Concluding the epic fantasy saga with a flourish, "The Witcher" returns for the second half of its enthralling third season. Brace yourself for the thrilling adventures of Geralt of Rivia, portrayed by the charismatic Henry Cavill, as he continues his quest to protect the enigmatic Ciri, played by the talented Freya Allan. As Geralt embraces his destiny as a hero, the third season of "The Witcher" reaches its climactic conclusion. Henry Cavill's portrayal of Geralt will leave a lasting impression, as he delivers a captivating performance that will resonate with fans. However, as one chapter ends, another begins, as Liam Hemsworth steps into the lead role starting in Season 4, ensuring the legacy of "The Witcher" lives on. Don't miss out on the grand finale of this epic fantasy series, premiering on July 27.
Prepare to be immersed in the gripping world of professional football with the thought-provoking docuseries "Quarterback." Embark on a mesmerizing journey throughout the 2022 football season as you follow the lives of three quarterbacks. Witness the triumphs and challenges faced by Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City football team, the inspiring comeback of Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings, and the intriguing story of Marcus Mariota, who temporarily stepped into the shoes of Matt Ryan on the Atlanta Falcons. Explore the highs and lows, both on and off the field, in this compelling series premiering on July 12.
Injecting a healthy dose of humor and heart into the mix, "Survival of the Thickest" delivers a side-splitting comedy series based on Michelle Buteau's bestselling essay collection of the same name. Join Michelle herself, known for her memorable roles in "The Circle" and "Always Be My Maybe," as she portrays the endearing Mavis Beaumont. Witness Mavis' life take an unexpected turn after a heartbreaking breakup and follow her hilarious and heartwarming journey of self-discovery. Prepare for laughter and relatable moments as you join Mavis on her quest to rebuild her life in this delightful series, debuting on July 13.
Returning for its highly anticipated third season, the beloved small-town drama "Sweet Magnolias" invites you back to immerse yourself in the lives of its charming characters. Dive into the aftermath of the unforgettable fight at Sullivan's, which sends ripples through the lives of Cal and Maddie, played by the captivating Justin Bruening and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, respectively. Witness Helen, portrayed by the brilliant Heather Headley, grappling with a proposal from her ex, while Dana Sue, brought to life by the talented Brooke Elliott, faces the challenge of managing a significant check from Miss Frances. Indulge in the heartfelt drama and genuine emotions of this beloved series, premiering on July 20.
Prepare to have your mind blown by the mind-bending cinematic experience of "They Cloned Tyrone." This extraordinary film masterfully blends elements of science fiction, humor, and pulp mystery while paying homage to the iconic 1970s Blaxploitation genre. Join the mesmerizing trio of John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx as they embark on a thrilling pursuit of an eerie government conspiracy. Prepare for unexpected twists and turns as you join them on this captivating and unforgettable journey, arriving on July 21.