Afwaah OTT: When and Where to Watch the Netflix Film from 2023?

Meet the Cast of Afwaah

Afwaah boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with notable performances by renowned actors. Here are the lead characters of the movie:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Rahab Ahmed

Bhumi Pednekar as Nivedita 'Nivi' Singh

Sharib Hashmi as Chandan Singh

Sumit Kaul as Inspector Sandeep Tomar

Sumeet Vyas as Vicky Bana

Appurv Gupta as Bobby

Carl Zohan

TJ Bhanu as Riya Rathod

Eisha Chopra

Rockey Raina

The above list provides you with exclusive details about the cast of Afwaah. Keep reading to find out more intriguing information about the movie and its release on Netflix.