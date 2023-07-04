Afwaah OTT: When and Where to Watch the Netflix Film from 2023?

The highly anticipated movie, Afwaah, has been generating a lot of buzz among fans, especially those who admire the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is set to make its highly-anticipated debut on Netflix on June 30, 2023. Directed by Sudhir Mishra and featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in leading roles, this Hindi film promises to be an exciting and enthralling cinematic experience. As an avid movie lover, you won't want to miss out on the opportunity to watch Afwaah on Netflix, a leading OTT platform that offers a seamless and enjoyable streaming experience. So mark your calendars, subscribe to Netflix, and get ready to indulge in the world of Afwaah from the comfort of your own home.
Name of the Movie: Afwaah
Language: Hindi
Director: Sudhir Mishra
Written by: Sudhir Mishra, Nisarg Mehta, and Shiva Bajpai
Produced by: Anubhav Sinha
Cinematography: Mauricio Vidal
Edited by: Atanu Mukherjee
Music by: Karel Antonin
Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar
Theatre Release Date: May 5, 2023
Afwaah OTT Release Date: June 30, 2023
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Film Industry: Hindi Film Industry
The release of Afwaah on Netflix has garnered tremendous excitement, especially after the captivating trailer caught the attention of movie lovers. Fans and followers are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch this enthralling film with its unique plot and breathtaking action sequences. Mark your calendars for June 30, 2023, as that's when Afwaah will be available for streaming on Netflix. Don't miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in this highly anticipated movie
In this era of technological development, watching movies online has become the norm. The same goes for Afwaah, which will be released online, allowing viewers to enjoy the movie effortlessly. To watch Afwaah online, all you need to do is subscribe to Netflix and gain access to their extensive collection of films and shows. By obtaining a paid subscription, you can stream Afwaah and immerse yourself in its captivating narrative, brilliant performances, and mesmerizing visuals.
Afwaah boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with notable performances by renowned actors. Here are the lead characters of the movie:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Rahab Ahmed
Bhumi Pednekar as Nivedita 'Nivi' Singh
Sharib Hashmi as Chandan Singh
Sumit Kaul as Inspector Sandeep Tomar
Sumeet Vyas as Vicky Bana
Appurv Gupta as Bobby
Carl Zohan
TJ Bhanu as Riya Rathod
Eisha Chopra
Rockey Raina
The above list provides you with exclusive details about the cast of Afwaah. Keep reading to find out more intriguing information about the movie and its release on Netflix.