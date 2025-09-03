New on Netflix September 2025: Complete Release Schedule

New Update
From the much-awaited continuation of Wednesday season two to Steven Knight’s epic House of Guinness and a Charlie Sheen redemption docuseries, September 2025 is stacked with binge-worthy releases on Netflix. Whether you’re into Japanese sci-fi, lavish British period dramas, gripping documentaries, or nostalgic Hollywood classics, this month’s lineup has something for everyone.
Latest Netflix Releases in September 2025
|Title
|Language
|Release Date
|Genre
|8 Mile
|English
|Sept 1
|Musical Drama
|The Amazing Spider-Man
|English
|Sept 1
|Superhero, Action
|The Amazing Spider-Man 2
|English
|Sept 1
|Superhero, Action
|Bridesmaids
|English
|Sept 1
|Comedy
|Edge of Tomorrow
|English
|Sept 1
|Sci-Fi, Action
|Inglourious Basterds
|English
|Sept 1
|War, Drama
|La La Land
|English
|Sept 1
|Musical, Romance
|Shrek (1–4)
|English
|Sept 1
|Animation, Family
|Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2
|English
|Sept 3
|Fantasy, Supernatural, Comedy
|Countdown: Canelo v Crawford
|English
|Sept 4
|Sports, Documentary
|aka Charlie Sheen
|English
|Sept 10
|Documentary, Biography
|Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
|English
|Sept 11
|Coming-of-Age Drama
|Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (Live)
|English/Spanish
|Sept 13
|Sports, Live Event
|Black Rabbit
|English
|Sept 18
|Crime, Thriller
|House of Guinness
|English
|Sept 25
|Period Drama
|Alice in Borderland: Season 3
|Japanese
|Sept 25
|Sci-Fi, Survival Thriller
|10 Things I Hate About You
|English
|Sept 28
|Teen, Romance, Comedy
|Sweet Home Alabama
|English
|Sept 28
|Romantic Comedy
|Interview With the Vampire: Season 2
|English
|Sept 30
|Supernatural, Fantasy
Wednesday: Season 2, Part 2
- Release Date: Sept 3, 2025
- Genre: Supernatural, Fantasy, Dark Comedy
- Cast: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan
Picking up after the shocking cliffhanger where Wednesday was defenestrated by Tyler, part two kicks off with the 13th episode, Hide and Woe Seek. The first half of season two was Netflix’s biggest English-language launch since season one, and the new episodes promise more chaos at Nevermore Academy.
- Release Date: Sept 10, 2025
- Genre: Documentary, Biography
- Featuring: Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn
This two-part docuseries traces Sheen’s tumultuous life—his Hollywood highs, infamous public meltdown, and path toward sobriety. Directed by Andrew Renzi (Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?), it includes candid accounts from friends, family, and colleagues.
- Event Date: Sept 13, 2025
- Genre: Live Sports, Boxing
Broadcasting live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, this clash—dubbed Once in a Lifetime—pits Mexico’s Canelo Álvarez against U.S. champion Terence “Bud” Crawford for the undisputed super middleweight crown across all major titles.
- Release Date: Sept 18, 2025
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Cast: Jason Bateman, Jude Law, Cleopatra Coleman, Troy Kotsur
Two estranged brothers reunite, but when the troubled sibling drags chaos into the other’s successful nightlife empire, both must navigate betrayal and survival. Written by Zach Baylin, the series offers suspense and star power.
- Release Date: Sept 25, 2025
- Genre: Period Drama
- Cast: Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle, James Norton, Jack Gleeson
From Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, this sweeping saga follows the Guinness family in the 19th century, balancing empire-building with personal tragedies. Expect grandeur, lush costumes, and powerhouse performances.
- Release Date: Sept 25, 2025
- Genre: Sci-Fi, Survival, Thriller
- Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya
The sleeper-hit Japanese series returns with new, deadlier games in its twisted parallel Tokyo. With critical acclaim and a strong global fan base, the stakes are higher than ever.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Netflix Titles This Month
Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 – Netflix’s mega-hit returns with more gothic thrills.
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford – A historic boxing showdown streaming live.
Alice in Borderland: Season 3 – Japan’s survival sci-fi sensation levels up.