New on Netflix September 2025: Complete Release Schedule

September 2025 on Netflix brings a diverse mix of originals, live sports, and classic favorites. Highlights include Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2, the explosive boxing showdown Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Abhilasha Pathak
From the much-awaited continuation of Wednesday season two to Steven Knight’s epic House of Guinness and a Charlie Sheen redemption docuseries, September 2025 is stacked with binge-worthy releases on Netflix. Whether you’re into Japanese sci-fi, lavish British period dramas, gripping documentaries, or nostalgic Hollywood classics, this month’s lineup has something for everyone.

Latest Netflix Releases in September 2025

TitleLanguageRelease DateGenre
8 MileEnglishSept 1Musical Drama
The Amazing Spider-ManEnglishSept 1Superhero, Action
The Amazing Spider-Man 2EnglishSept 1Superhero, Action
BridesmaidsEnglishSept 1Comedy
Edge of TomorrowEnglishSept 1Sci-Fi, Action
Inglourious BasterdsEnglishSept 1War, Drama
La La LandEnglishSept 1Musical, Romance
Shrek (1–4)EnglishSept 1Animation, Family
Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2EnglishSept 3Fantasy, Supernatural, Comedy
Countdown: Canelo v CrawfordEnglishSept 4Sports, Documentary
aka Charlie SheenEnglishSept 10Documentary, Biography
Are You There God? It’s Me, MargaretEnglishSept 11Coming-of-Age Drama
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (Live)English/SpanishSept 13Sports, Live Event
Black RabbitEnglishSept 18Crime, Thriller
House of GuinnessEnglishSept 25Period Drama
Alice in Borderland: Season 3JapaneseSept 25Sci-Fi, Survival Thriller
10 Things I Hate About YouEnglishSept 28Teen, Romance, Comedy
Sweet Home AlabamaEnglishSept 28Romantic Comedy
Interview With the Vampire: Season 2EnglishSept 30Supernatural, Fantasy

Movies which are worth to watch 

Wednesday: Season 2, Part 2
  • Release Date: Sept 3, 2025
  • Genre: Supernatural, Fantasy, Dark Comedy
  • Cast: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan
    Picking up after the shocking cliffhanger where Wednesday was defenestrated by Tyler, part two kicks off with the 13th episode, Hide and Woe Seek. The first half of season two was Netflix’s biggest English-language launch since season one, and the new episodes promise more chaos at Nevermore Academy.
aka Charlie Sheen
  • Release Date: Sept 10, 2025
  • Genre: Documentary, Biography
  • Featuring: Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn
    This two-part docuseries traces Sheen’s tumultuous life—his Hollywood highs, infamous public meltdown, and path toward sobriety. Directed by Andrew Renzi (Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?), it includes candid accounts from friends, family, and colleagues.
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (Live)

  • Event Date: Sept 13, 2025
  • Genre: Live Sports, Boxing
    Broadcasting live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, this clash—dubbed Once in a Lifetime—pits Mexico’s Canelo Álvarez against U.S. champion Terence “Bud” Crawford for the undisputed super middleweight crown across all major titles.
Black Rabbit
  • Release Date: Sept 18, 2025
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Jason Bateman, Jude Law, Cleopatra Coleman, Troy Kotsur
    Two estranged brothers reunite, but when the troubled sibling drags chaos into the other’s successful nightlife empire, both must navigate betrayal and survival. Written by Zach Baylin, the series offers suspense and star power.
House of Guinness
  • Release Date: Sept 25, 2025
  • Genre: Period Drama
  •  Cast: Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle, James Norton, Jack Gleeson
    From Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, this sweeping saga follows the Guinness family in the 19th century, balancing empire-building with personal tragedies. Expect grandeur, lush costumes, and powerhouse performances.
Alice in Borderland: Season 3
  •  Release Date: Sept 25, 2025
  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Survival, Thriller
  • Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya
    The sleeper-hit Japanese series returns with new, deadlier games in its twisted parallel Tokyo. With critical acclaim and a strong global fan base, the stakes are higher than ever.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Netflix Titles This Month

  1. Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 – Netflix’s mega-hit returns with more gothic thrills.

  2. Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford – A historic boxing showdown streaming live.

  3. Alice in Borderland: Season 3 – Japan’s survival sci-fi sensation levels up.

